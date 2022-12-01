Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Owls Top Knights at Stebbins Memorial Tip-Off Tournament
DUKE CENTER, Pa. – Jake Franz led a balanced effort with 14 points as Bradford beat Eisenhower, 67-40, in the Randy Stebbins Memorial Tournament at Otto-Eldred. Talan Reese and Chase Wineberg were also in double figures for the Owls with 12 and 11 points respectively, while Isaiah Fitton added eight.
yourdailylocal.com
Punxy Girls Best Lady Dragons to Win Warren Tip-Off Tournament Championship
WARREN, Pa. – Chloe Presloid scored a game-high 27 points to help Punxsutawney beat Warren, 63-45, in the championship game of the Warren Tip-off Tournament. The Dragons led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Chucks scored 19 second-quarter points on their way to a 32-26 halftime lead.
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Tops North Clarion, Falls to Saegertown in Tip-Off Tournament
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Sheffield had to wait an extra day to start its season, but did so with a split against North Clarion and Saegertown at the Sheffield Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday. The annual season-opening tournament had to be modified a bit this year as Port Allegany was scheduled...
yourdailylocal.com
Youngsville Boys Claim Forest Tip-Off Tournament Title
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Koby Hendrickson scored 17 points to lead Youngsville past Venango Catholic, 62-30 in the Forest Tip-Off Tournament championship game. Blake Myers added 13 points for Youngsville, which led 32-12 at halftime, while Ethan Beers tallied 11 points. James Henry had a game-high 20 points for Venango...
yourdailylocal.com
Lady Dragons Roll Past Keystone, Into Tip-Off Tournament Championship
WARREN, Pa. – Freshman Peyton Wotorson led a balanced effort with 10 points as Warren earned a 48-14 win over Keystone in the Warren Tip-Off Tournament. All told, the Lady Dragons had four players with at least seven points in the victory. Rewatch the game:. Halle Kuzminski had eight...
yourdailylocal.com
Ordiway Leads Trio of Dragons in Double Figures as Warren Tops Brookville
BROOKVILLE, Pa. — Parks Ordiway led a Warren 3-point attack with six of his own while scoring 20 points in the Dragons’ 65-50 first-round win over the Raiders. Warren plays Union in the final on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Ordiway was 6-for-9 from the 3-point line as the...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Boys Roll to Brookville Tip-Off Tournament Crown
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Tournament MVP Parks Ordiway poured in 25 points and led Warren to a 75-45 win over Union to win the Brookville Tip-Off title. Fellow all-tourney picks Tommy Nyquist and Brady Berdine scored 12 and 10 points respectively while Braylon Barnes turned in a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Meadville, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Seneca High School basketball team will have a game with Meadville Area High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Maplewood vs. Punxsutawney Girls’ Basketball
WARREN, Pa. – Watch as Maplewood and Punxsutawney square off in the Warren girls’ Tip-Off Tournament. Andy Close is on the call. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
End of the Line: 30-point Fourth Quarter Not Enough for Port Allegany in PIAA 1A Semifinal Loss to Union (New Castle)
CLARION, Pa. – Despite scoring 30 fourth-quarter points, Port Allegany couldn’t dig itself out of a 22-point hole going to the final 12 minutes in a 46-36 loss to Union (New Castle) in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals at Clarion’s Memorial Stadium. “Our guys never quit,” Port...
d9and10sports.com
Listen Live to Port Allegany vs. Union-New Castle via Lawrence County Sportsnet
CLARION, Pa. – Listen live to the PIAA Class 1A semifinal football game between Port Allegany and Union-New Castle on the Lawrence County Sportsnet. The audio-only broadcast (video is available through the NFHS Network with a subscription – $11.99 per month) will start at 6:30 p.m. with LCS’s James Dotson, Tim Contineza, and Lee Mohn on the call from Clarion’s Memorial Stadium.
d9and10sports.com
Lawrence County Sportsnet to Provide Free Audio Broadcast of Port Allegany/Union-New Castle Game
LAWERENCE COUNTY, Pa. – The Port Allegany vs. Union (New Castle) PIAA Class 1A football semifinal game from Clarion’s Memorial Stadium will be available to listen to via a free broadcast provided by Lawrence County Sportsnet. While fans must pay NFHS ($11.99 per month subscription) to watch the...
erienewsnow.com
Annual Craft Fair Held at McDowell Intermediate High School
McDowell Intermediate school was packed on Sunday with dozens of vendors for their annual craft show. This was the first year the craft fair was held in McDowell. Over 70 vendors from around the region had a chance to show off their artwork and handmade goods. Some vendors said they have been coming to this craft fair for years and always enjoy the event, while others are experiencing it for their first time.
erienewsnow.com
Augie's Pizza in Corry to Close Doors this Saturday
Augie’s Pizza in Corry is closing its doors on Saturday. The well-known restaurant in Corry has been in business for 45 years. Pam Mennen, who is the co-owner of Augie’s along with her husband Steven, said: “the Corry community has been a part of us, they're the ones that took us in because we're originally from Ohio, we started the business 45 years ago and they've been very good to us through everything.”
wesb.com
Four Charged in Silver Creek Fight
Four Silver Creek residents were charged after a fight on Main Street on Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old David R. Turner, 25-year-old Emily V. Dudkowski, 43-year-old Solana R. Anstett and 19-year-old Raymond J. Gerspach with harassment. Solana Anstett was also charged with two additional...
butlerradio.com
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: Kinzua
When you scoot up 59 and pass the dam what do you think of? The majestic beauty of the scenery? Maybe you drive across the Casey Bridge and get a peak at the boats, or the people off to the right on the sand at Kinzua beach. I know I...
explore venango
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Tionesta Lake
FOREST CO., Pa. – Winding its way through the rugged mountains of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region in Forest County, Tionesta Lake offers a unique setting for a wide variety of outdoor adventures. It invites visitors to come and enjoy the lake and the natural beauty of the surrounding...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Artist Creates Special Guitar for Luke Bryan
A man from Summit Township is living his dream. He was laid off as a welder at Erie's General Electric plant a few years ago. Now, he's in business for himself, creating amazing artwork with some of the skills he learned at GE. One of his latest projects has impressed a big-time celebrity.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Punxsutawney Police Department is gearing up for this year’s “Shop with a Cop” event. Photo taken from a previous “Shop with a Cop” event. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Police Department. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
Comments / 0