Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect
It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart
exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
AOL Corp
5 food shortages that will dent your wallet this holiday season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products — wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey — which could affect the price and availability of some of your favorite holiday dishes. Consumer Price Index: 8 Ways to...
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
CNBC
Here's how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago
About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings. And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021. For the...
Amazon Workers Walk Off the Job On the Biggest Shopping Day Of the Year
Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job on one of the busiest shopping days of the year to demand higher wages and better working conditions from the online retail giant. The strike was organized under “Make Amazon Pay,” an international campaign coordinated among trade unions, climate justice groups, and labor rights organizations. It calls upon Amazon to increase worker pay and stop busting warehouse employees’ efforts to unionize, as well as improve its environmental impact. Friday’s actions include walkouts, strikes, and forms of protest from thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries and five continents on Black Friday,...
The Most Annoying Tipping Habits Waiters, Baristas and Bartenders Deal With
You work hard for your money, so you expect excellent service when you dine at a restaurant, have a drink at a bar or spring for a latte at your local coffee shop. The thing is, the waiters,...
Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected
With corporate layoffs underway at numerous Amazon offices, employees have plenty of reasons to be on edge. But in New York, the jitters increased Thursday morning when an Audi sedan parked not far from the company’s New York City office building’s entrance at 450 West 33rd Street burst into flames. New York City firefighters extinguished the fire in front of 50 Hudson Yards and no injuries were reported, according to a New York City Fire Department spokesperson, who declined any further comment. More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
10 States With the Highest Minimum Wages
Move to this state if you want the highest minimum wage.
Starbucks Just Made A Subtle Change To Their Payroll Policy—Here’s What Employees Need To Know
As seen in a highly viewed TikTok video, Starbucks recently—and quietly— changed their payroll policy for locations in the following states: California, Massachussets, Maine and Minnesota. One employee of the coffee chain (TikTok creator @kinghennn) posted a video on November 8th in which he is seen reacting with wide eyes and surprised facial expressions to a document taped to (presumably) the break room wall of his workplace. The page—adorned with the Starbucks logo— is titled, “Weekly Payroll Frequency Change” and revealed that the company plans to switch from a biweekly paying schedule to a weekly one.
Remote work is changing the way you spend money and it could reshape your city to look more like a doughnut
Working from home is creating permanent changes in city economies.
Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic.
Perks like ‘bro-ish’ arcades aren’t enough to get workers back at their desks. Now employers want to make the office feel like a resort
Treating the office as a destination rather than an obligation calls for “socially evolved spaces.”
Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts
As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
CEOs from Kroger and Albertsons say they’re worried about competition from Amazon, but the e-commerce giant barely makes up 1% of US grocery sales
Walmart and Kroger are set to continue strong market-share gains as they invest in strategies like faster delivery services and partnerships.
Essence
While Some Rail Companies Rake In Record Profits, Workers Barely Get Sick Leave
On Friday, President Biden signed a bill to stop a rail strike, as workers were set to protest a lack of adequate paid sick leave. On Friday, President Biden signed a bill blocking freight rail workers from going on strike. Earlier this week, he issued a statement calling on Congress...
10 years ago they were fast food workers making roughly $8 an hour. 'Fight for 15' changed their lives.
Ten years ago, calls for a $15 minimum wage were met with skepticism. Today, 30 states have minimums above the federal wage.
Vox
The economy just doesn’t make sense anymore
There’s no consistent story to tell about the economy right now. If you look at housing, everything’s a disaster. If you look at consumer spending, everything’s plugging along. If you look at the labor market, things are looking pretty phenomenal. “There seem to be three different economies...
Vox
World leaders have 2 weeks to agree on a plan to save nature
One of the most important events for life on Earth, ever, is about to begin. This week and next, delegates from more than 190 countries will come together in Montreal, Canada, for a conference known as COP15, or the UN Biodiversity Conference, to hash out a plan to halt the decline of ecosystems, wildlife, and the life-supporting services they provide.
