Applications sought for $80M DOE program pursuing public school energy upgrades

An initial funding round of up to $80 million was put up by the United States Department of Energy (DOE) this week for K-12 public schools to apply for and use to undertake energy infrastructure improvements.

Paid for by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, this $80 million opener is one piece of a program totaling $500 million. The goal is to reverse what the American Society of Civil Engineers has labeled the second-largest sector of public infrastructure spending, despite buildings frequently labeled aging, healthy and inefficient. In a statement, the Biden administration called this effort a first of its kind and part of a broader action plan to create healthier learning environments, lower schools’ utility costs, and support schools and teachers.

“By making our students’ learning environments healthier with these critical energy improvements, our children will be better able to reach their full potential in the classroom,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said. “DOE is working diligently to deploy these critical funds so that schools can start turning infrastructure improvements into healthier learning environments and big cost savings as soon as possible.”

Concept papers will be required of applicants by January 26, 2023, though full applications will not be due until April 21, 2023. Special attention will be given to local education agencies that qualify as rural and/or high poverty. That said, a variety of projects will be eligible, including new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) efforts.

