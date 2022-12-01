Media Advisory: CoreSite to Present How Businesses Can Optimize Their Digital Supply Chains at Gartner IOCS 2022 Conference

Read full article on original website

OpsRamp and Birlasoft Partner to Take Service-Centric AI Operations to Enterprises
OpsRamp, the digital operations management company, announced a global partnership with Birlasoft, a global enterprise technology and IT services company and part of the CK Birla Group. OpsRamp’s AI-powered platform will help Birlasoft to deliver modern digital operations management solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. OpsRamp’s AI-powered platform will...

UJET Connect Provides Seamless Cloud Migration for Contact Center Customers of Legacy On-Premises Providers
Customer service providers can take advantage of accelerated business planning and commercial incentives for cloud migration. UJET, Inc., the world’s most advanced contact center platform, announced UJET Connect, a new option for customers to easily expedite their transition to the UJET cloud platform. Due to recent developments in the contact center solutions marketplace, in addition to global changes to the modern workplace, many companies are now facing an immediate need to move away from their existing platform. UJET Connect offers a seamless migration method rather than a “rip and replace” approach for customer service providers whose current solution will no longer be supported or cannot meet their rapidly changing needs.

DataXstream Expands into LATAM and Announces New President And Global Delivery of Services and Support
DataXstream LLC, an SAP Gold partner dedicated to building solutions on emerging technologies for SAP users in sales and distribution, today announced the opening of their new LATAM office and the appointment of Diego Perelman as President of DataXstream LATAM. This move comes in response to increased global demand for streamlined sales and order management solutions within SAP environments. With over 20 years experience implementing complex global and domestic IT solutions, including 15 years as project manager and nine as Order to Cash Subject Matter Expert, Perelman has held a wide range of leadership roles in the SAP ecosystem. Perelman has lived and worked in Panama, Chile, Mexico, Venezuela and Florida and is well-versed to lead DataXstream’s expansion into the Central and South American markets.

Findings Wins the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for ‘Best Supply Chain Management Start-Up of 2022’
Declared as the Supply Chain Management award winner out of 16 finalists. FINDINGS, the supply chain compliance automation company, won the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for its innovative technology that allows companies of all sizes to benefit from comprehensive and affordable end-to-end compliance assurance and monitoring for their entire supply chain. The ATLAS award is a joint effort also with AWS, Startup Nation Central, the IAI, and others.

Atos Launches AWS Data Lake Accelerator for SAP Increasing Customers’ Business Performance and Outcomes
Atos announces it has developed in collaboration with AWS a new solution enabling customers to accelerate and accurately manage business key performance indicators (KPIs) by allowing easy access for both SAP and non-SAP data silos. The new solution “Atos’ AWS Data Lake Accelerator for SAP” provides self-service and enterprise-wide reporting...

Operata Launches the World’s 1st Multi-Cloud CX Observability Platform
Today Operata is generally available for Genesys Cloud and NICE CXone cloud contact centers. The world’s 1st multi-cloud CX observability platform. Operata launches our CX observability platform for multiple cloud contact centers. Redefining the everyday experiences of agents and customers. Today Operata is generally available for Genesys Cloud and...

BluLogix Launches BluIQ Cloud Development Platform All-in-One Development Framework to Help Companies Quickly & Cost-Effectively Personalize their Subscription Billing
BluLogix, a leader in the subscription management and billing software market, announces the general availability of the BluIQ Cloud Development Platform, an all-in-one development toolkit. BluIQ CDP is an innovative SaaS-based technology stack for enterprises and systems integrators to create unique and rich applications on the Cloud, with a model-driven platform and pre-built components that require little coding and ensure developers will not need to reinvent the wheel or code from scratch.

Nymblr, Innovative B2B Data Platform for Sales and Marketing, Poised to Grow After Funding Round Led by Alegian
Nymblr provides salespeople, marketers & developers with one-stop shop for their contact data needs without hassle of long-term contracts & user-based pricing. Nymblr, an innovative new B2B contact data platform, announced it has closed a private funding round, led by Alegian Growth Partners. The funding round will enable Nymblr to expand its ability to help salespeople, marketers and developers access clean, high-quality contact data and improve their business performance.

VTEX Customers Globally Experience 33% GMV Growth in November, Outperforming the Ecommerce Market
November GMV performance demonstrates the resiliency of the VTEX customer base, despite challenging macro conditions. VTEX, the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, discloses a strong performance during the start of the holiday shopping season (November). Total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of US$1.75 billion, representing an increase of 33% in USD over November 2021 and 27% on an FX Neutral basis. With the opening of the holiday shopping season, VTEX recorded in November a 30% increase of orders year-over-year, demonstrating the long-term trend of consumers going online through multiple channels to buy products from their preferred brands.

New Survey Study Uncovers What Company Holiday Event Planning Looks Like in 2022
Company holiday parties are making a comeback despite Covid-19 and flu surges. Learn what businesses have planned for this 2022 holiday season. Elevent, a platform connecting experience providers and companies to deliver virtual and in-person team-building events, is pleased to announce results from their Holiday Event Planning Survey. The survey...

Quill.com Recognized as one of America’s Best Customer Service Companies by Newsweek
Quill.com, an online business and medical product marketplace for small- and medium-sized businesses, was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service Companies for the third year in a row. Newsweek, in partnership with global data-research firm Statisa, Inc., conducted an independent survey of more than 20,000...
Bargains begin luring big banks back to China bets for 2023
HONG KONG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - As Chinese assets whipsaw around hopes and fears over the country's path out of the pandemic, big offshore investors are slowly leaving the sidelines as they plot a cautious return to one of the year's worst-performing equity markets.

Pure IP Launches Webex Calling Solution for PSTN Connectivity
Pure IP, a global provider of enterprise voice communications, is now a Certified Calling Provider through Cloud Connect for Webex by Cisco’s cloud-based phone system, Webex Calling. Customers can now choose Pure IP to enable Cloud Connect for Webex Calling. The program delivers PSTN connectivity with Webex Calling through a world-class selection of providers that underwent a rigorous certification process.

Mirakl-Powered Marketplace Sales Outperform eCommerce with 53% Year-over-Year Growth During Cyber Week 2022
Mirakl Marketplace Platform maintained 100% uptime even as sales skyrocketed, processing a record-breaking 2.3 million orders during Cyber Week. Mirakl, the industry’s first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, announced that sales across Mirakl-powered Marketplaces grew by 53% year-over-year globally during Cyber Week 2022, significantly outperforming the 2% growth of overall eCommerce. This dramatic growth proves that platforms are the model of the future and traditional retail rules no longer apply in today’s economy.

JumpCloud Now Available in AWS Marketplace
JumpCloud’s listing helps new customers find JumpCloud in AWS Marketplace. JumpCloud Inc. announced it is now available to purchase in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of customers with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

U.S. Consumers Turning Back to Physical Stores This Shopping Season – Study by Aroscop
Adtech innovator Aroscop released insights from a recent pan-USA study revealing that consumers may have returned to physical stores this shopping season, starting with Black Friday last week. This study included over 1000 respondents across age groups, genders, states, and income groups. The study covered Consumer Electronics, Gifts & Toys,...
