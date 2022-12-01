Read full article on original website
BluLogix Launches BluIQ Cloud Development Platform All-in-One Development Framework to Help Companies Quickly & Cost-Effectively Personalize their Subscription Billing
BluLogix, a leader in the subscription management and billing software market, announces the general availability of the BluIQ Cloud Development Platform, an all-in-one development toolkit. BluIQ CDP is an innovative SaaS-based technology stack for enterprises and systems integrators to create unique and rich applications on the Cloud, with a model-driven platform and pre-built components that require little coding and ensure developers will not need to reinvent the wheel or code from scratch.
UJET Connect Provides Seamless Cloud Migration for Contact Center Customers of Legacy On-Premises Providers
Customer service providers can take advantage of accelerated business planning and commercial incentives for cloud migration. UJET, Inc., the world’s most advanced contact center platform, announced UJET Connect, a new option for customers to easily expedite their transition to the UJET cloud platform. Due to recent developments in the contact center solutions marketplace, in addition to global changes to the modern workplace, many companies are now facing an immediate need to move away from their existing platform. UJET Connect offers a seamless migration method rather than a “rip and replace” approach for customer service providers whose current solution will no longer be supported or cannot meet their rapidly changing needs.
JumpCloud Now Available in AWS Marketplace
JumpCloud’s listing helps new customers find JumpCloud in AWS Marketplace. JumpCloud Inc. announced it is now available to purchase in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of customers with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Pure IP Launches Webex Calling Solution for PSTN Connectivity
Pure IP, a global provider of enterprise voice communications, is now a Certified Calling Provider through Cloud Connect for Webex by Cisco’s cloud-based phone system, Webex Calling. Customers can now choose Pure IP to enable Cloud Connect for Webex Calling. The program delivers PSTN connectivity with Webex Calling through a world-class selection of providers that underwent a rigorous certification process.
VTEX Customers Globally Experience 33% GMV Growth in November, Outperforming the Ecommerce Market
November GMV performance demonstrates the resiliency of the VTEX customer base, despite challenging macro conditions. VTEX, the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, discloses a strong performance during the start of the holiday shopping season (November). Total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of US$1.75 billion, representing an increase of 33% in USD over November 2021 and 27% on an FX Neutral basis. With the opening of the holiday shopping season, VTEX recorded in November a 30% increase of orders year-over-year, demonstrating the long-term trend of consumers going online through multiple channels to buy products from their preferred brands.
DataXstream Expands into LATAM and Announces New President And Global Delivery of Services and Support
DataXstream LLC, an SAP Gold partner dedicated to building solutions on emerging technologies for SAP users in sales and distribution, today announced the opening of their new LATAM office and the appointment of Diego Perelman as President of DataXstream LATAM. This move comes in response to increased global demand for streamlined sales and order management solutions within SAP environments. With over 20 years experience implementing complex global and domestic IT solutions, including 15 years as project manager and nine as Order to Cash Subject Matter Expert, Perelman has held a wide range of leadership roles in the SAP ecosystem. Perelman has lived and worked in Panama, Chile, Mexico, Venezuela and Florida and is well-versed to lead DataXstream’s expansion into the Central and South American markets.
OpsRamp and Birlasoft Partner to Take Service-Centric AI Operations to Enterprises
OpsRamp, the digital operations management company, announced a global partnership with Birlasoft, a global enterprise technology and IT services company and part of the CK Birla Group. OpsRamp’s AI-powered platform will help Birlasoft to deliver modern digital operations management solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. OpsRamp’s AI-powered platform will...
Nymblr, Innovative B2B Data Platform for Sales and Marketing, Poised to Grow After Funding Round Led by Alegian
Nymblr provides salespeople, marketers & developers with one-stop shop for their contact data needs without hassle of long-term contracts & user-based pricing. Nymblr, an innovative new B2B contact data platform, announced it has closed a private funding round, led by Alegian Growth Partners. The funding round will enable Nymblr to expand its ability to help salespeople, marketers and developers access clean, high-quality contact data and improve their business performance.
New Survey Study Uncovers What Company Holiday Event Planning Looks Like in 2022
Company holiday parties are making a comeback despite Covid-19 and flu surges. Learn what businesses have planned for this 2022 holiday season. Elevent, a platform connecting experience providers and companies to deliver virtual and in-person team-building events, is pleased to announce results from their Holiday Event Planning Survey. The survey...
