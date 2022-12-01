ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

MLB Hot Stove: Aaron Judge to Giants ‘very realistic possibility’; Jameson Taillon to Mets or Phillies?

Aaron Judge has a big offer from the Yankees, eight years for around $300 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. That probably won’t be enough for Judge to stay put. It’s believed the San Francisco Giants, Judge’s hometown club and favorite as a kid, will offer more to a free agent slugger who is coming off an AL MVP, 62-homer season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Rumors: Dodgers Hesitant To Offer Long-Term Contract

One offseason after Corey Seager became a free agent, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the same position with their starting shortstop as Trea Turner now is on the open market. Unlike last winter, the Dodgers don’t have an All-Star waiting to take over if they strike out in free agency. Nevertheless, the Dodgers re-signing Turner is not considered a likely outcome.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Rumors: San Diego Padres Have High Interest

Since Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Trea Turner rejected the $19.65 million qualifying offer for 2023, he’s been the subject of reported interest from several teams. The Dodgers are open to re-signing Turner, but it’s believed his preference is to return to the East Coast. Turner has downplayed that being a driving factor in free agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles met with SP Noah Syndergaard

As the Orioles search for additions to their rotation, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that they had a Zoom call with Noah Syndergaard yesterday. Syndergaard is a free agent after playing out the past season with the Angels and Phillies. It’s been widely reported that the Orioles...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Angels 2022 MLB Winter Meetings Primer, Free Agents & Schedule

The annual MLB Winter Meetings begin on Sunday in San Diego, Calif. and the Los Angeles Angels have some more work to do despite doing much of their heavy lifting already. General manager Perry Minasian has already added All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson, slugging outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela to his roster, but they also watched the division rival Texas Rangers come away with one of free agency’s biggest prizes in Jacob deGrom, the Seattle Mariners bring in Kolten Wong, and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros still have their core, so work remains for the Angels.
New York Post

Padres meet with shortstop Trea Turner twice in possible free agent splash

The Padres made the biggest trade splash of last season when with a blockbuster deal for Juan Soto. Now it looks like they could be making another big move this offseason. Dodgers free agent shortstop Trea Turner met with the Padres twice, according to The Athletic, ahead of next week’s winter meetings, which also happen to be taking place in San Diego — though Turner’s meetings with the team reportedly did not take place there. The possibility of Turner, who could come with a $300 million price tag, going to the Padres is notable on multiple fronts. For one, they already have two...
SAN DIEGO, CA

