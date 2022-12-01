The Padres made the biggest trade splash of last season when with a blockbuster deal for Juan Soto. Now it looks like they could be making another big move this offseason. Dodgers free agent shortstop Trea Turner met with the Padres twice, according to The Athletic, ahead of next week’s winter meetings, which also happen to be taking place in San Diego — though Turner’s meetings with the team reportedly did not take place there. The possibility of Turner, who could come with a $300 million price tag, going to the Padres is notable on multiple fronts. For one, they already have two...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO