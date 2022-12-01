ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

MLB Hot Stove: Aaron Judge to Giants ‘very realistic possibility’; Jameson Taillon to Mets or Phillies?

Aaron Judge has a big offer from the Yankees, eight years for around $300 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. That probably won’t be enough for Judge to stay put. It’s believed the San Francisco Giants, Judge’s hometown club and favorite as a kid, will offer more to a free agent slugger who is coming off an AL MVP, 62-homer season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Tigers: 3 bold predictions for 2022 MLB Winter Meetings

The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings are quickly approaching! For the first time since 2o19, Major League Baseball’s annual winter gathering will occur in person. And if history is any indication, it will be a frantic flurry of activity. The Detroit Tigers, historically, have been active at the Winter Meetings....
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder waived, outrighted by Orioles

Outfielder Daz Cameron was waived this week by the Baltimore Orioles, three weeks after being claimed from the Detroit Tigers. This time, Cameron cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk. Cameron, who turns 26 in January, hit .201 with five homers and nine stolen...
BALTIMORE, MD
batterypower.com

Braves News: Bryan Reynolds trade rumor, winter meetings, more

The winter meetings begin today and there has been a bit of a thawing of the market in the lead-up. Jacob deGrom was the headline move on Friday, as he signed a massive contract with the Rangers. The news of the day on Saturday was Pirates’ star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade. Trade requests mean less in MLB than in the NFL or NBA, but given the Pirates’ general state as a franchise, Reynolds could very well be available. The Braves were rumored to make a run at Reynolds at the trade deadline in 2021 and have been rumored to be making a strong push for him this time around as well.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move Thursday to try to shore up their shaky bullpen. Arizona -- like the Boston Red Sox -- didn't feature a strong bullpen in 2022. Boston had the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.59 and the Diamondbacks weren't with the sixth-worst bullpen with an ERA of 4.58.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Angels 2022 MLB Winter Meetings Primer, Free Agents & Schedule

The annual MLB Winter Meetings begin on Sunday in San Diego, Calif. and the Los Angeles Angels have some more work to do despite doing much of their heavy lifting already. General manager Perry Minasian has already added All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson, slugging outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela to his roster, but they also watched the division rival Texas Rangers come away with one of free agency’s biggest prizes in Jacob deGrom, the Seattle Mariners bring in Kolten Wong, and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros still have their core, so work remains for the Angels.
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/4/22

Welcome to the start of the Winter Meetings. The action begins today in San Diego, and while hot stove activity isn’t guaranteed, we will at least know around 8pm ET if any Contemporary Baseball Era players will be joining the Hall of Fame. Unlike the larger BBWAA vote, this 16-person panel (an updated version of the Veterans Committee) will vote on a slate of eight players, including former Yankees Don Mattingly and Roger Clemens. My hunch is that the only player to receive the minimum 12 votes from this particular group will be erstwhile Baby Bomber Fred McGriff, but we’ll see.
Yardbarker

Orioles Executive Comments On The 2023 Plans

After a 110-loss season in 2021, expectations were low for the Baltimore Orioles. But out of nowhere, the team found its way back into contention for the first time since 2016. Even after dealing away Trey Mancini and Jorge Lopez at the trade deadline, the Orioles kept their heads above...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Free Agent Zack Britton Seeking One-Year Deal

After only pitching in a few games this past season, Zack Britton is enjoying a normal offseason. That’s according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, who reported that the Yankees’ free agent relief pitcher has begun his usual offseason throwing program. Britton should be a full go by the time spring training rolls around.
NEW YORK STATE
Camden Chat

Sunday Bird Droppings: Orioles head into winter meetings needing more pitching

There are now three months and 26 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2023. The annual MLB winter meetings begin today in San Diego. Unlike last year, when there was no chance of anything major happening due to being in the early days of the lockout, we are back to the norm where there could be a flurry of activity. The Orioles have already started warming up the stove themselves, with yesterday’s news of the pending-physical signing of veteran pitcher Kyle Gibson.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Yankees Rumors: Rays-Jacob deGrom buzz is beyond unhinged

Baseball fans are used to the usual BS offseason rumors. “Mystery teams” entering the mix on high-profile free agents. Teams attempting to swipe top names from their rivals. Classic smokescreen trade rumors that force everyone to look in the wrong direction. New York Yankees fans are probably more conditioned to handle the nonsense more than most.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

Phillies’ 3 built-in advantages to land Trea Turner

Shortstop Trea Turner is one of the most-coveted free agents in this year’s Hot Stove season, and it’s not difficult to see why. Turner is one of the best-hitting middle infielders in today’s game, hitting for an .809 OPS while hitting 21 home runs and driving in 100 runs. Moreover, Turner stole 27 bases (out of 30 attempts), showcasing the rare combination of power, speed, and defense at one of baseball’s most difficult positions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mike Piazza 'praying' Jacob deGrom re-signs with Mets

New York Mets legend and Hall of Famer Mike Piazza is hopeful free-agent ace pitcher Jacob deGrom will re-sign with the Queens club. "I learned as a player you do have to make a decision that you feel is best for your career," Piazza told SNY’s Michelle Margaux (h/t Phillip Martinez) at the Italian American Baseball Foundation gala. "I hope [deGrom] takes all that into account and realizes what he has here and how much he’s loved here."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy