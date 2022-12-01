Most U.S. Business Executives Say Economy is Already in Recession or Will Be Before 2023, AICPA & CIMA Survey Finds

Read full article on original website
Related
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
salestechstar.com
New Survey Study Uncovers What Company Holiday Event Planning Looks Like in 2022
Company holiday parties are making a comeback despite Covid-19 and flu surges. Learn what businesses have planned for this 2022 holiday season. Elevent, a platform connecting experience providers and companies to deliver virtual and in-person team-building events, is pleased to announce results from their Holiday Event Planning Survey. The survey...
salestechstar.com
VTEX Customers Globally Experience 33% GMV Growth in November, Outperforming the Ecommerce Market
November GMV performance demonstrates the resiliency of the VTEX customer base, despite challenging macro conditions. VTEX, the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, discloses a strong performance during the start of the holiday shopping season (November). Total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of US$1.75 billion, representing an increase of 33% in USD over November 2021 and 27% on an FX Neutral basis. With the opening of the holiday shopping season, VTEX recorded in November a 30% increase of orders year-over-year, demonstrating the long-term trend of consumers going online through multiple channels to buy products from their preferred brands.
salestechstar.com
Quill.com Recognized as one of America’s Best Customer Service Companies by Newsweek
Quill.com, an online business and medical product marketplace for small- and medium-sized businesses, was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service Companies for the third year in a row. Newsweek, in partnership with global data-research firm Statisa, Inc., conducted an independent survey of more than 20,000...
salestechstar.com
Vendavo Reveals Fewer Manufacturers Benefitted from Aftermarket Services in 2022
The 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study from Vendavo & Copperberg Identifies Manufacturers’ Aftermarket Regression and 2023 Growth Prospects. Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B price management and commercial excellence solutions, revealed more manufacturers did not realize the full benefits that a robust aftermarket services business can deliver to the bottom line in 2022. The global 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study, conducted by Copperberg, found 65% of respondents reported aftermarket revenue represented less than 29% of their total company revenue – the most at the lowest contributing threshold in the four years of the study.
salestechstar.com
DataXstream Expands into LATAM and Announces New President And Global Delivery of Services and Support
DataXstream LLC, an SAP Gold partner dedicated to building solutions on emerging technologies for SAP users in sales and distribution, today announced the opening of their new LATAM office and the appointment of Diego Perelman as President of DataXstream LATAM. This move comes in response to increased global demand for streamlined sales and order management solutions within SAP environments. With over 20 years experience implementing complex global and domestic IT solutions, including 15 years as project manager and nine as Order to Cash Subject Matter Expert, Perelman has held a wide range of leadership roles in the SAP ecosystem. Perelman has lived and worked in Panama, Chile, Mexico, Venezuela and Florida and is well-versed to lead DataXstream’s expansion into the Central and South American markets.
Comments / 0