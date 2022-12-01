American soccer fans woke up feeling a bit empty Sunday with the U.S. soccer team no longer alive in the World Cup. The 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday in Qatar left us wanting more, because it felt like there was more there. And that’s a good thing for the state of the U.S. men’s national team, because it’s a sign of how the sport has evolved in America. It was clear this U.S. team wasn’t merely satisfied advancing out of the group stage. It wasn’t in this for a participation medal. This team, the second youngest...

34 MINUTES AGO