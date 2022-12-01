Read full article on original website
Essence
Gaslighting Is The Word Of The Year, But Why Do People Do It?
Mental health experts weigh in on what the Merriam-Webster 2022 word of the year, gaslighting, means and how it shows up in relationships. Gaslighting is the Merriam-Webster 2022 word of the year. According to Semrush, Americans also type the word into search engines around 550,000 times a month. If you’re a social media user, you probably see the gaslighting flying off the handle on your news feed too. Since it’s such a popular topic, now may be a good time to clarify what exactly gaslighting is, what it looks like, and how to deal with it.
Merriam-Webster Declares ‘Gaslighting’ As Its Word of the Year
Merriam-Webster adds ‘gaslighting’ as its word of the year. Read more details on Webster’s latest addition inside. The post Merriam-Webster Declares ‘Gaslighting’ As Its Word of the Year appeared first on 92 Q.
psychologytoday.com
Flirting: What Women and Men Like
Some ways of flirting are better than others at effectively communicating our interest to potential partners. Flirting behaviors that communicate an aspect of emotional commitment are often most appealing to women. In contrast, however, flirting behaviors that suggest physical and sexual interest are often most persuasive to men. Thus, by...
The People Cheering for Humanity’s End
“Man is an invention of recent date. And one perhaps nearing its end.”. With this declaration in The Order of Things (1966), the French philosopher Michel Foucault heralded a new way of thinking that would transform the humanities and social sciences. Foucault’s central idea was that the ways we understand ourselves as human beings aren’t timeless or natural, no matter how much we take them for granted. Rather, the modern concept of “man” was invented in the 18th century, with the emergence of new modes of thinking about biology, society, and language, and eventually it will be replaced in turn.
Vogue
“She’s 83!”: Here’s The Thing About Using A Person’s Age To Excuse Casual Racism
What do Joe Biden, Rupert Murdoch and Warren Buffett all have in common? Well, aside from the inordinate amount of power they possess, they’re all over 80. Their age is consistent with a trend towards powerful pensioners, one that’s permeating every sector as people continue to live longer, extending their working lives as a result.
When exactly do everyday fantasies go from ‘little white lies’ to a mental disorder?
Billy Liar, created in the 1950s, is a fantasist; a teller of tall tales who lives much of his time in the imaginary world of Ambrosia. He is engaged to two girls and fancies a third. He is desperate to get out of the dead-end town of Stradhoughton where he lives with his working-class family and where he has secreted 211 “luxury” calendars under his bed that he should have posted nine months before, on behalf of his employers, Shadrack & Duxbury, “funeral furnishers”.
MindBodyGreen
How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
psychologytoday.com
Relationship Distress Precedes Romantic Infidelity
Researchers assessed self-reported incidences of infidelity in a representative sample of German adults and their primary romantic partners. The study results revealed that well-being declined before incidences of infidelity for both perpetrators and victims. Those who cheated on their partners showed steeper declines in well-being after their unfaithfulness compared to...
theeverygirl.com
Some Experts Say Birth Order Can Explain Your Personality–Is it True?
If you’re the DJ Tanner or Marsha Brady of the family, chances are you’re the responsible leader of the pack. But if you identify with Stephanie Tanner or Jan Brady and assume the role of the middle child, you likely get lost in the shuffle and keep the peace. Then, there are the Michelle Tanners of the world (AKA the baby of the clan) who are the outgoing charmers (“You got it, dude!”). These assumptions are all based on the birth order theory that says the order in which you were born dictates your personality traits. Is there any truth to it? Could it be the answer to why siblings are so different? I sought out Michele Goldman, a psychologist and advisor for Hope for Depression Research Foundation, to get the breakdown of the birth order theory, what it says about each sibling, and why some people may not fit its framework.
How asexuals navigate romantic relationships
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Though an estimated 1% of people identify as asexual – a sexual orientation most commonly defined as lacking sexual attraction – asexual people remain relatively invisible and are rarely researched. For these reasons, they're frequently subjected to discrimination and stereotyping.
maloriesadventures.com
We See God in the Chances that Exist Around Us (Why I Study Consciousness)
Since the dawn of time, we humans have sought to find a greater purpose in our existence. Unlike most other animals out there, we find comfort in knowing that there could be something greater than us that needs us to fulfill a purpose, and we jump at the opportunity to be more than just a person living out a small life without reason. We long to create purpose for ourselves, to find the value in our own consciousness, in whatever way necessary, so we can feel needed and relevant. And the second we feel helpless, we turn to the ‘god /s’ to try and foretell what is to come.
psychologytoday.com
Forget Niceness—Just Be Kind
Kindness isn't synonymous with niceness. You never have to be cruel to be kind. Kindness means recognizing the full humanity of another person. What will you do on February 17th’s annual Random Acts of Kindness Day, a time “to celebrate and encourage spontaneous acts of kindness in order to make ‘kindness’ the norm.”?
People Are Revealing The Opinions And Behaviors That Immediately Give Them The Ick, And A Lot Of Them Are Pretty Fair
"Referring to their ex-girlfriends as 'psycho' or 'crazy.'"
psychologytoday.com
What Are the Odds of Your Relationship Getting Better in Time?
Wouldn't it be great if people could predict the future of their relationship's stability?. Researchers answer this key question by examining stability as a function of age and relationship length. The dynamics of most relationships tended not to change over time, but there are ways to make yours work in...
'Gaslighting' Is the Word of the Year. How to Spot Its Common Signs
“Gaslighting” is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year, with searches for the word increasing by 1,740% during 2022. Gaslighting can arise in different contexts, but it's common in romantic relationships, family dynamics, and in medical settings. It’s important to learn how to spot the signs of gaslighting so you...
psychologytoday.com
What Do You Really Want in a Dating Partner?
Dating is hard, but the easy part would seem to be knowing what you want in a partner. The context or the situation has a greater impact on what you think you want in a partner than you may realize. What you say you want in a relationship may not...
psychologytoday.com
The Link Between Emotional Intelligence and Critical Thinking
Leave emotion at the door when engaging in critical thinking. Emotional intelligence isn’t an emotion, it’s a way in which we process emotions. In a recent entry on this blog, I discussed my interest in emotional intelligence (EI) and referred to it as an important psychological function. Some readers commented on links they saw between my discussion of EI and my generally sour view on emotion in scenarios that require critical thinking (CT). I'd like to clarify what EI is.
psychologytoday.com
Do You Have Trouble Letting Go?
People effortlessly “let go” of many, many things all the time. It can be useful to explore reasons for holding on to things. When things are difficult to "let go" it is because some aspect of it is still important. Working clinically with others is something I consider...
