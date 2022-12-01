ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNYT

Police looking for suspect of home break-in

State police in Vermont are sharing video of a woman they say broke into a Bennington County home, hoping someone may help identify her. Police sent us this video, showing a vehicle pull up to a property on Hapgood Pond Road in Peru, Vermont. You can see a woman get...
PERU, VT
WNYT

North Adams police receive grant

Police officers in North Adams could start wearing body cameras as soon as early 2023. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report that’s thanks to a state grant worth nearly $100,000. The department has not yet chosen a vendor. The chief tells the eagle he expects that the...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WMUR.com

Keene man arrested after Sunday bank robbery

KEENE, N.H. — Keene police said they arrested a man Friday after robbing a bank Sunday. Ethan Clark, 31, of Keene, allegedly gave a Service Credit Union teller a note demanding money. Police said he left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured, and authorities did...
KEENE, NH
WNYT

Report: Some charges dropped in deadly 2017 Pittsfield shooting

Some charges have been dropped against two of the people accused in a deadly 2017 shooting in Pittsfield, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. A charge of carrying a firearm without a purchaser ID card against Gary Linen has been dropped. A felony witness intimidation...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police presence in Chicopee after two deadly crashes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after two deadly pedestrian accidents on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, Western Mass News found police officers stationed along the road, pulling over people speeding, and those who didn’t stop at crosswalks. Two people were killed, just three days apart, in two separate fatal pedestrian crashes,...
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Victim Found in Fatal Readsboro Fire

READSBORO, Vt. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that occurred early Friday morning on Grinka Farm Drive. The body of a female occupant of the residence at 78 Grinka was found inside the burned building. The individual's identity has not yet been released. The Fire Department responded to the...
READSBORO, VT
informnny.com

Hunter found dead in Chesterfield Friday

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A search in Chesterfield for a missing hunter has ended. Chesterfield Police Chief Michael Malouin told 22News the 64-year-old hunter was found deceased in an area of woods in the town of Goshen. The search began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continued through Thursday. The hunter was found dead Friday morning. He had called a friend to tell them he was lost in the woods.
CHESTERFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

10 Glenn Street: Amadeu Almeida of Adams to Trevor W. Crombie, $70,000 on 11/17/2022. 18 Lincoln Street: Linwood W. Gerry and Pamela A. Gerry of Adams to Steve Snyder and Kristina M. Snyder, $185,000 on 11/14/2022. 134 Bellevue Avenue: Judith A. Degere of Adams to James K. Meara and Amanda...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Bennington man charged with assault and robbery

POWNAL — Authorities say a 34-year-old man from Bennington is facing multiple charges, and another man is still wanted after a burglary in Pownal. On August 21, authorities were notified of a burglary at the Burdick Trailer Park. Police say that two suspects broke into an occupied dwelling armed...
BENNINGTON, VT
WCAX

Fatal fire at Readsboro home, displaces family

READSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal fire in the town of Readsboro. Police say they responded to a home on Grinka Road at 3:00 a.m. Friday. When fire crews arrived, they say they drove up to a house full of flames. Police say a woman was unaccounted for and later found in the kitchen.
READSBORO, VT
WNYT

Police: Public not in danger after Latham domestic dispute

A domestic dispute prompted a large police presence in Latham on Thursday evening. However, police say there is no threat to the public. Officers were called to a home on Fiddlers Lane. One person was hurt, say police, and the investigation is ongoing. NewsChannel 13 will pass along any new...
LATHAM, NY
iBerkshires.com

Hundreds Have Utilized 2nd Street Program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street, an organization supporting formerly incarcerated men and women in Berkshire County, is making strides in the community since officially commencing operations on July 1, 2022. From July 1 through Nov. 16, 2022, 2nd Street met with 158 unduplicated clients, including 27 who engaged in...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WCAX

Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
BRATTLEBORO, VT

