ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Man arrested, accused of sending children into Mississippi Walmart to shoplift items

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QApD_0jTkCZ2Y00

A Mississippi man accused of sending children into a Walmart to shoplift was taken into custody after he led officers on a police chase Tuesday night.

WLBT in Jackson reports that James Jackson was arrested in North Jackson Tuesday evening.

Jackson reportedly sent three juveniles into a Walmart in Byram to shoplift items from the store. When officers approached Jackson to arrest him, Jackson fled the scene in a car and led officer on a chase into Byram.

The chase ended with a crash near Woodrow Wilson Avenue. Jackson attempted to flee on foot but was soon apprehended by police officers.

Jackson has been charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors, child endangerment, DUI, traffic offenses, felony fleeing, resisting arrest, and shoplifting, according to Byram Police.

Three juveniles have also been taken into custody.

Comments / 1

Related
vicksburgnews.com

Domestic incident leads to serious injuries

A domestic incident leads to serious injuries late Saturday night. Here is Sheriff Pace in an exclusive video interview with the Vicksburg Daily News:. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace tells the Vicksburg Daily News, “At about 11:15 this evening, Vicksburg Warren 911 dispatched deputies to the River Region emergency department. There we found a 27-year-old male that had a pretty serious injury to his arm that appeared to be inflicted from a knife. We’ve taken into custody a 25-year-old female, right now she’s being detained at the Sheriff’s Office. This appeared to be a domestic that occurred in the 500 block of Heartwood during which the victim was stabbed. The individual that we have detained right now has not been officially charged, she is detained. This is the early stages of this investigation. Lt. Stacy Rolison is the lead investigator and we will have more details later tonight or early in the morning.”
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi prison workers indicted for excessive force use allegations

A federal grand jury has indicted two former Mississippi correctional employees for alleged excessive force against an inmate. The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said the panel handed up indictments against Jessica Hill, who worked as a correctional officer at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Mississippi, and Nicole Moore, a case manager at the prison. Hill and Moore were officially charged with deprivation of rights under color of law.
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted for shooting death of Crystal Springs teen

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Arrests warrants have been issued for two Jackson men after a teenager was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Crystal Springs. Police said the warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd and 23-year-old Nhekhil Quajaylon Lamar Scott in connection to the murder of Bashar Ali […]
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Choking newborn saved by Wesson police officer

WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A four-day-old child, who was choking, was saved by a Wesson police officer on October 24. Officials with the Wesson Police Department said the family called, stating a four-day-old child was choking and briefly stopped breathing. In fear that there wasn’t enough time for an ambulance, an officer rushed the newborn […]
WESSON, MS
WLBT

JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting at the campus of Jackson State University that occurred Friday morning has been identified. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus.
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi woman accused of impersonating a police officer

WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wesson police arrested a woman accused of impersonating a police officer Wednesday, November 30. Police said they received a complaint about an individual contacting them using the identity of a police officer by electronic means making various claims. Upon further investigation, Rebecca Ann Brock, of Wesson, was arrested. Brock was charged […]
WESSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former employees at Mississippi prison indictment in inmate assault

A former corrections officer and case manager at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility have been indicted on a charge of using excessive force against a prisoner. A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi charged officer Jessica Hill and case manager Nicole Moore with deprivation of rights of an inmate under color of law, which are acts and duties performed as part of official duty.
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, another arrested after shooting in Bolton

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is in critical condition, and another is behind bars after a shooting in Bolton on Friday, December 2. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened in the afternoon in the 6100 block of Northside Drive. They said Lecorius Hodge, 40, was shot in the […]
BOLTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg police issue statement on “drug house” signs

Signs were noticed placed in the yards of two Vicksburg properties on Friday, reading “this drug house is closed.” Friday evening, the meaning behind the signs was expressed in a release issued by the Vicksburg Police Department. The statement reads:. On Friday, December 2, 2022, the Narcotics Division...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Police arrest suspect in shooting that killed delivery driver

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested a suspect in connection witha shooting that killed a delivery driver. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested on Nov. 26 on an outstanding murder warrant, police said in a release on Wednesday. Tarik Domino, a Capitol City Produce employee, was making a delivery...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of stabbing father to death in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been accused of stabbing his father to death in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said officers responded to a home on Riser Street on Wednesday, November 30 in reference to the fatal stabbing. When they arrived, they found 60-year-old Kenneth BoClair deceased. Hearn said police believe the victim […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Man found dead in his living room with gunshot wound

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead in his living room at 10 p.m. Friday. Captain Crystal Houston says the incident happened on Oakley Palestine Road in Terry. According to the captain, Joseph Horn was found dead in his living room with a gunshot wound to the chest.
TERRY, MS
WLBT

Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

One Dead, Two Wounded in Carthage Shootings

One man is dead and two other people are hospitalized after Thursday night shootings in Carthage which may have stemmed from a domestic dispute. It happened just as the city’s Christmas parade was getting underway nearby. Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson says a man was found wounded in the leg and a woman was shot inside an SUV– and investigators believe she had been chased by another man who was found dead on Highway 16, possibly from a self-inflicted gunshot. Atkinson says people participating in and watching the parade were never in any danger. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to handle the case.
CARTHAGE, MS
WLBT

Family of murder victim lives in fear while seeking justice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a Jackson woman, murdered in her home last year, believes her killer is a predator. They live in fear because of his lengthy violent arrest record. Regina Bell’s children remain traumatized and fear for their lives and possibly that of his next victim.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
109K+
Followers
8K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy