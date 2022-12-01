ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 13: Raheem Mostert and Other RB/WR Fantasy Advice

By Sarah Lewis
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

Trying to decide who to start in Week 13? Our start 'em or sit 'em fantasy football expert examines running backs and wide receivers.

Fantasy managers may have a tough time looking at their lineups for Week 13. There are two teams on a bye and many players with a questionable tag. Keep an eye on the injury report as many players missed practice on Wednesday. With the playoffs just around the corner, fantasy managers need to try to get a win this week. Good luck to all.

Teams on bye : Arizona, Carolina

START These RBs

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Fantasy managers have been waiting for the Williams breakout game, and this could be the week. The Rams face the Seahawks, who allow the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Add in the fact that Cam Akers has missed practice with an illness, and this should be Williams’ week to shine (not that Akers has posed a threat to Williams). Williams has yet to have a big game, but this has the potential to be it.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills ( TNF )

Damien Harris has officially been ruled out, which means that Stevenson is the No. 1 back for the Patriots for Week 13. When Harris was out in Week 6, Stevenson rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns. When Harris was out again in Week 9, he rushed for 60 yards and added a receiving touchdown. Expect similar numbers Thursday night against Buffalo.

SIT These RBs

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

Mostert and the Dolphins face the San Francisco 49ers in a #revengegame, but don’t let that be the reason to put him in your lineups. Jeff Wilson Jr. has taken over the lead running back role in Miami and has done a great job with it. It is certainly possible the Dolphins may give Mostert a goal-line carry, so if you are content with 15 rushing yards and a touchdown, that’s the ceiling for Week 13.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders at New York Giants

With Brian Robinson Jr. taking on a bigger role with seemingly every passing week, Gibson has taken a bit of a backseat. In addition, Gibson missed practice on Wednesday with a foot injury. Gibson only managed 32 rushing yards in Week 12, and his role is just going to continue to be diminished. He keeps managing to catch all or nearly all of his targets, but when that is only about three per game (as it has been the past four games), that’s not going to be enough for fantasy managers. Gibson is a flex play this week, rather than a must-start running back.

START These WRs

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

It seems a bit cheap to include Chase in the start column, because duh. However, Chase has missed the past four weeks with a hip injury. He was last seen in a game during Week 7, where he had two touchdowns. Often, players coming back from injury are eased into the lineup. Perhaps they are on a pitch count or they are only included in a few set plays. Don’t expect this to be the case for Chase, who possibly could have joined the team in Week 12. He should be a no-brainer WR1 for Week 13 against the Chiefs.

Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Allen has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but he appeared to be healthy in Week 12. He caught five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13, a good matchup. They actually have not allowed a 100-yard receiving game to an opposing wide receiver yet this season, and that may not change in Week 13. However, Allen is going to be targeted, and don’t be surprised if he finds the end zone again.

SIT These WRs

Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills ( TNF )

Meyers suffered a shoulder injury in Week 12, but he was able to play through it. He was listed as questionable, but he will likely play on Thursday night against Buffalo. However, this is a tough matchup and his role may be limited. Meyers hasn’t had more than five receptions since Week 8. In addition, he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 8. This isn’t the week that those stats will change.

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings

The Jets' offense looked much better with Mike White under center in Week 12, but they face a much tougher test in Week 13. The Jets play the Vikings and even though Wilson had two touchdowns in Week 12, that likely won’t repeat in Week 13. Wilson will likely get plenty of targets, but don’t expect the kind of numbers he put up last week.

— Written by Sarah Lewis, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and lives, eats, and breathes fantasy football. Have a fantasy football question? Send it to her on Twitter @Sarah_Lewis32 .

Athlon Sports

