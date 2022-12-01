Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Ashley River Bridge North closed Sunday morning due to malfunction
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have Ashley River Bridge due to a mechanical malfunction with gates. According to the Charleston Police Department, a mechanical malfunction forced officials to close the northbound Ashley River Bridge Saturday morning. CPD is on the scene and redirecting traffic. Drivers are urged to use alternate route.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Police respond to Savannah Hwy. crash
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road. Witnesses say two eastbound lanes are blocked. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
Investigators believe massive South Carolina apartment fire was intentionally set; property owner offering reward
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire that destroyed an under-construction apartment complex on Wednesday night is being investigated for possible arson. The property owner, Stono Oaks Apartments LLC, is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) involved in the fire. Tips can be submitted […]
abcnews4.com
1 dead after vehicle hits school bus with 23 students in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Georgetown County. A 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner died from multiple body trauma at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The name will be released...
1 killed after van rear-ends Georgetown County school bus stopping at railroad crossing
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A 58-year-old Moncks Corner man died at a hospital Friday morning after his van rear-ended a school bus that was slowing down to stop at a railroad crossing in Georgetown County, authorities said. There were 22 students and five adults on the bus, and the driver, one adult and six […]
abcnews4.com
Father saves infant, both suffer severe burns in Colleton County mobile home fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An infant and her father suffered severe burn injuries after a mobile home fire Thursday evening, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials say. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 8900 block of Lodge Highway in the Town of Lodge around 10:51 p.m. Before crews arrived, the...
abcnews4.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Various road closures for North Charleston's Christmas parade Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Watch out! North Charleston's annual Christmas parade and festival are Saturday, and if you plan on driving in the area, make a note of the following road closures. According to North Charleston police, various road closures will begin from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
abcnews4.com
Georgetown Co. sheriff doubles down on safety, lowers speed limit
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — An area of Highway 17 business in Murrells Inlet will see the speed limit lowered to help ensure the safety of pedestrians. Sheriff Carter Weaver said the area between Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph to "help ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike."
abcnews4.com
Residents concerned over dangerous intersection after hit and run puts woman in ICU
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A dangerous intersection in Cross has residents pushing state officials for solutions. A hit and run put a woman in the hospital, making it the second crash this week. On Nov. 27, around 6 p.m. Kristine Hilty was hit on Trojan Road near the...
1 arrested in connection to deadly September shooting at Summerville barbershop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department announced an arrest after a September shooting killed one person. SPD arrested Steven Earl Johnson Jr. (23) on October 7, charging him with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. On September 24, police responded to the shooting at Creative Cuttin’ Styles […]
abcnews4.com
Mother charged after toddler found alone in road in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston woman was arrested on Wednesday after her 2-year-old child was found alone in the road, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Officers responded to Lowell Drive early Wednesday evening for reports of a child in the...
abcnews4.com
'Piggy Stardust' returned to Charleston Animal Society after trailer fire, suspect arrest
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pot-bellied pig affectionately known as "Piggy Stardust" is back in the care of the Charleston Animal Society after the arrest of a man on Thursday who confessed to stealing her, according to the North Charleston Police Department. William Arthur Panasiewicz, 30, is charged...
abcnews4.com
Suspect wanted after robbing Mount Pleasant bank while holding 'bomb,' police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Police in Mount Pleasant are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery at Truist Bank. Police say a white male walked into the bank at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday while holding what he claimed to be a bomb and demanded money.
abcnews4.com
Would you use a Folly Beach Shuttle? Rethink Folly Road wants your input
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Getting people to use its free beach shuttle is a struggle for the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) every summer. But leaders with the Rethink Folly Road Initiative are hoping they can create a shuttle the public would actually use. Creating a beach...
abcnews4.com
Charleston's annual holiday parade, tree lighting happening Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The parade will begin near Colonial Lake on Broad Street, will continue east on Broad Street to Meeting Street, where it will turn and travel north on Meeting Street before dispersing on Calhoun Street at Marion Square.
live5news.com
Deputies: Motorcyclist to face charges after chase from N. Charleston to Georgetown County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say charges a pending against a man who led them on a pursuit into Georgetown County late Tuesday night. Deputies attempted to pull over a motorcycle at approximately 11 p.m. at I-26 and Aviation in North Charleston, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
live5news.com
18-year-old shot man at least 10 times in Ladson murder
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Nov. 23 shooting in Ladson. Mario Lavell Burgess, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime after a deadly shooting Garwood Drive. Deputies with...
abcnews4.com
'Adopt a Community' taskforce to hold Community Block Party in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The "Adopt a Community" Task Force will hold a Community Block Party Saturday to introduce the new program and bring awareness to local organizations. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2670 Bonds Ave. in North...
live5news.com
18-year-old arrested on murder charges in Ladson shooting
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Nov. 23 shooting in Ladson. Mario Lavell Burgess, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime after a deadly shooting Garwood Drive. Deputies with...
Comments / 0