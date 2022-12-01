ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

FIRST ALERT: Police respond to Savannah Hwy. crash

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road. Witnesses say two eastbound lanes are blocked. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
Investigators believe massive South Carolina apartment fire was intentionally set; property owner offering reward

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire that destroyed an under-construction apartment complex on Wednesday night is being investigated for possible arson. The property owner, Stono Oaks Apartments LLC, is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) involved in the fire. Tips can be submitted […]
Georgetown Co. sheriff doubles down on safety, lowers speed limit

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — An area of Highway 17 business in Murrells Inlet will see the speed limit lowered to help ensure the safety of pedestrians. Sheriff Carter Weaver said the area between Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph to "help ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike."
Charleston's annual holiday parade, tree lighting happening Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The parade will begin near Colonial Lake on Broad Street, will continue east on Broad Street to Meeting Street, where it will turn and travel north on Meeting Street before dispersing on Calhoun Street at Marion Square.
18-year-old shot man at least 10 times in Ladson murder

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Nov. 23 shooting in Ladson. Mario Lavell Burgess, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime after a deadly shooting Garwood Drive. Deputies with...
LADSON, SC
