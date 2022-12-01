Solana token fell essentially the most in November. Social metrics are damaging for the cryptocurrency. SOL has been consolidating for weeks and faces additional draw back. Solana (SOL/USD) was one of many worst-performing cryptocurrencies in November. The cryptocurrency got here from a excessive of $38 on November 5 however now trades at simply$13.55. The losses got here within the wake of the FTX collapse. Nevertheless, for nearly three weeks, SOL has been consolidating at or above $13. Does this sign the entry of patrons?

