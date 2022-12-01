ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

firststateupdate.com

County Officer Discharges Firearm During Foot Chase Sunday

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place in Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms, according to Corporal Michael McNasby.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Porch pirates plundering packages once again

Packages are disappearing from homes throughout New Castle County, and they aren't just walking away. According to New Castle County Police, officers responded to Limestone Hills Thursday for a reported package theft. Someone who was wearing a black jacket and black ski mask was seen on surveillance video taking several packages from the driveway.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Swarm Sparrow Run After Gunfire Erupts

On Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Police warn of porch pirates in Wilmington ahead of holiday season

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – As the holidays approach one local police department in Delaware is warning residents to watch out for porch pirates.New Castle County police say they responded to multiple package thefts over the last several days in the Wilmington area.A reported theft was caught on surveillance video, in the Limestone Hills community.Police have a few tips to keep your deliveries safe:Requiring a signatureSuggesting packages be left out of plain sightConsider a package lock box for your homeAmazon says this year's Thanksgiving weekend was its biggest ever with a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Late Night Crash On I-95 In Newark Turns Fatal

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark area. On December 3, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m., a 2021 Hyundai Accent was stopped in the left center lane of Interstate 95 in the area of the Delaware House Travel Plaza / Biden Welcome Center. At the same time, a 2020 International box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 in the same lane. The front of the box truck struck the rear of the Hyundai, and both vehicles continued forward until they collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder. Both vehicles went through the guardrail and came to rest off the west edge of southbound I-95.
NEWARK, DE
Shore News Network

Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident

Detectives in Galloway Township investigated a reported road rage incident Thursday afternoon. That investigation led to two arrests and the seizure of a loaded 9mm handgun used during the road rage incident. According to police, at approximately 3:10 pm on Wednesday, officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Ct. following a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm. In an apparent road rage incident, two males, one black and one white approached the victims. Police did not say what led to the escalation of the incident. A male was brandishing a handgun and making threatening statements. In The post Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
GALLOWAY, NJ

