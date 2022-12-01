Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
A Delicious Weekend in Chestnut HillMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Eagles players team up off the field to deliver “A Philly Special Christmas” albumJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Related
firststateupdate.com
County Officer Discharges Firearm During Foot Chase Sunday
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place in Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms, according to Corporal Michael McNasby.
South Street jeweler convicted of selling fake Rolexes, concealing cash flow
A former South Street jeweler was convicted at trial of knowingly selling counterfeit Rolex watches and failing to report thousands of dollars in sales.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Porch pirates plundering packages once again
Packages are disappearing from homes throughout New Castle County, and they aren't just walking away. According to New Castle County Police, officers responded to Limestone Hills Thursday for a reported package theft. Someone who was wearing a black jacket and black ski mask was seen on surveillance video taking several packages from the driveway.
firststateupdate.com
Police Swarm Sparrow Run After Gunfire Erupts
On Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising...
Police search for suspect in unprovoked Center City attack
Police are investigating a daytime assault of a 23-year-old college student near Broad and Spruce streets. Instagram video has surfaced of the November attack.
Atlantic City man arrested with stolen gun and drugs, police say
An Atlantic City man was arrested with a stolen gun and drugs during a surveillance operation Thursday, police said. Omar Morgan, 25, was seen making a drug deal as police watched the area of Tennessee and Atlantic avenues as the result of residence and business owners complaining about illegal drug activity, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
Ex-BF Shot During Custody Exchange Outside Pottstown Family Dollar: Police
A 20-year-old man was arrested after shooting the ex-boyfriend of the mother of his child during a custody exchange outside of a Montgomery County Family Dollar over the weekend, authorities said. Ali Ortiz, of Upper Pottsgrove Township, went inside of the Farmington Avenue store around 6:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2,...
Former South Jersey officer faces 87 additional charges in hacking case
A former police officer in Mount Laurel, New Jersey is facing additional charges after authorities said he hacked into women's social media accounts.
Woman shot 3 times while in car in West Philadelphia
A woman was hospitalized after being shot three times while in a car in West Philadelphia.
Police warn of porch pirates in Wilmington ahead of holiday season
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – As the holidays approach one local police department in Delaware is warning residents to watch out for porch pirates.New Castle County police say they responded to multiple package thefts over the last several days in the Wilmington area.A reported theft was caught on surveillance video, in the Limestone Hills community.Police have a few tips to keep your deliveries safe:Requiring a signatureSuggesting packages be left out of plain sightConsider a package lock box for your homeAmazon says this year's Thanksgiving weekend was its biggest ever with a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend.
firststateupdate.com
Late Night Crash On I-95 In Newark Turns Fatal
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark area. On December 3, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m., a 2021 Hyundai Accent was stopped in the left center lane of Interstate 95 in the area of the Delaware House Travel Plaza / Biden Welcome Center. At the same time, a 2020 International box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 in the same lane. The front of the box truck struck the rear of the Hyundai, and both vehicles continued forward until they collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder. Both vehicles went through the guardrail and came to rest off the west edge of southbound I-95.
Police: Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen in armed robbery of Verizon store
Authorities say on Monday just after 8:30 p.m., three employees at the Verizon in Vorhees on Route 73 were restrained with duct tape by four armed robbers who took off with merchandise.
Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident
Detectives in Galloway Township investigated a reported road rage incident Thursday afternoon. That investigation led to two arrests and the seizure of a loaded 9mm handgun used during the road rage incident. According to police, at approximately 3:10 pm on Wednesday, officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Ct. following a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm. In an apparent road rage incident, two males, one black and one white approached the victims. Police did not say what led to the escalation of the incident. A male was brandishing a handgun and making threatening statements. In The post Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect killed after 3 shootouts, 2 carjackings, long chase leading to I-95 closure, police say
A suspect allegedly involved in at least three incidents where shots were fired, two carjackings and a long chase with law enforcement officers Friday in Delaware was shot and killed. The incidents led to the closure of I-95 in both directions.
Philadelphia Police Officer struck by vehicle in Center City
A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being hit by an SUV in Center City.
Not an Elf: Vineland, NJ, Police Seek ID of Cumberland Mall Shopper
'tis the season for officials in Vineland to seek the identity of a man wanted as part of an ongoing investigation. As is usually the case, police don't say why they want to find out who this guy is, only to say it's, "regarding...an investigation at the Cumberland Mall." We're...
phillyvoice.com
Kensington drug boss, known for selling narcotics labeled 'funeral' to show potency, sentenced to prison
A Kensington man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for his leadership role in a drug trafficking organization in the North Philadelphia neighborhood, supplying thousands of doses of heroin and crack cocaine to those living with addiction, federal prosecutors said. Ricardo Carrion, 42, otherwise known as "PR," ran...
Two Galloway men just released from prison allegedly brandished gun in road rage incident
Two Galloway Township men just released from prison were arrested Wednesday after one allegedly brandished a gun during a road rage incident, Lt. Christopher McGinty said. Police were called to the 100 block of Liberty Court at about 3:10 p.m., Galloway Township police said. The victims told police tha two...
Man arrested for brutal South Philly assault, robbery
On Nov. 7, Lance Ryan brutally assaulted and robbed a 54-year-old woman and 21-year-old man outside the Morris Market in South Philadelphia.
Comments / 0