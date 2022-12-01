Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Rams look short-handed again for Week 13; Jacobs, Etienne limited in practice

The news: Rams QB Matthew Stafford did not practice on Wednesday and coach Sean McVay said that's it's "safe to say" he won't play on Sunday against the Seahawks.

What it means in fantasy: Stafford was also listed with a neck injury on last week's report and did not play against the Chiefs. A concussion kept the quarterback out of Week 10 against the Cardinals. Despite being cleared for Week 11 against the Saints, he left the game with a neck injury and was subsequently placed back in concussion protocol. Fantasy managers who were considering starting him will need to look at other options. Mike White is one of the top streaming options at the quarterback position against the Vikings. Minnesota has allowed 300 or more passing yards or two or more passing touchdowns in seven consecutive games. White is rostered in only 8.4% of ESPN leagues. Kenny Pickett is also another excellent streamer against a Falcons' defense that has allowed 19.1 fantasy points per game.

The news: Rams RB Cam Akers did not practice Wednesday because of an illness.

What it means in fantasy: It will be important for fantasy managers to monitor Akers' status ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks. It was rookie Kyren Williams who stole the show in Week 12, leading the Rams' backfield in snaps (38), routes run (21) and rushing attempts (11) against the Chiefs, generating 9.0 fantasy points compared to just 3.7 for Akers, who started the game. Williams is rostered in 28% of ESPN leagues. He can be viewed as a flex option by fantasy managers in deeper formats.

Going deeper: If fantasy managers plan to start Williams, it's important to have proper expectations. The Rams rank 31st in total yards per game and 29th in points per game. Los Angeles' offensive line ranks 27th in run block win rate and 23rd in pass block win rate.

The news: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs was limited in Wednesday's practice with a calf injury.

What it means in fantasy: The news is encouraging for Jacobs and fantasy managers, since he faces a Chargers defense that allows the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs. If active, Jacobs can be viewed as a high-end RB1. If he's ruled out, fantasy managers should pick up Zamir White or Ameer Abdullah as contingencies.

The news: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr . was limited in Wednesday's practice.

What it means in fantasy: Etienne suffered a foot injury during the Jaguars' Week 12 game against the Ravens. Head coach Doug Pederson held him out for the remainder of the game despite being cleared to return. Pederson "feels good" about Etienne's chances of playing against the Lions on Sunday. JaMycal Hasty played the majority of snaps at running back last week after Etienne left the game. However, Darrell Henderson Jr . could also be a viable option this week after being claimed off waivers. According to Pederson, the coaches have been spending extra time with him to get him ready if needed. Hasty is my preferred option if Etienne is ruled out. He's rostered in only 8% of ESPN leagues.

Going deeper: Etienne leads all running backs with 27 first-down rushes and has the third-most rushing yards since Week 6. Prior to the Jaguars' bye week, he averaged 18.7 fantasy points per game from Weeks 6 through 10.

The news: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson did not finish practice on Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury.

What it means in fantasy: Jackson was listed as a limited participant and has been on the injury report for the third consecutive week. Two weeks ago, he missed practice due to illness, and last week he was sidelined because of a hip injury. Thursday's practice will be crucial in monitoring Jackson's progress. If Jackson is ruled out on Sunday against the Broncos, fantasy managers should stash Tyler Huntley as a backup plan or stream the position. Jackson has missed only four games due to injury in five seasons, including at the end of last season after injuring an ankle.

The news: Chargers WR Mike Williams did not practice on Wednesday due to a high ankle sprain.

What it means in fantasy: Williams aggravated his high-ankle sprain in Week 11 against the Chiefs and was ruled out last week against the Cardinals. Williams' continued absence does not bode well for his availability against the Raiders on Sunday. Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would again be in line to receive additional targets if Williams is ruled out. Fantasy managers should also consider Treylon Burks , Michael Gallup , and Zay Jones .

The news: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert was limited in Wednesday's practice with a knee injury.

What it means in fantasy: Head coach Mike McDaniel said during Wednesday's news conference that Mostert should play against the 49ers in Week 13. Mostert also confirmed he is ready for the Dolphins' game against his former team in San Francisco. The news is great, but do fantasy managers feel comfortable using Mostert in their lineups? Jeff Wilson Jr . has more touches in each of their first two games together. Mostert is difficult to trust as anything more than a flex option in deeper formats.

