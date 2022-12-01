A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born April 13, 1966 in Independence, LA and was 56 years of age. She is survived by her husband, Chad Coon; children, Trevin Lewis, Brock Lewis (Kelsey), Chasity Coon (Danielle Davis) and Dayton Lewis; grandchildren, Greyson Lewis; 2 sisters, DeLisa Zeigler (Gary) and Leah Pouncey (Ricky, Sr.); 1 brother, Christopher “Kit” Williams; 4 nephews, Michael Dean, Jr., Justin Blades, Ricky Pouncey, Jr., and Ryan Pouncey; 9 great nieces and nephews; 2 sisters-in-law, Pam Brister (Jeff) and April Coon; 3 special friends, Angel Parker (Adam), Rita Aron, and Adlyn Renee “Sissy” Rioux. Preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Tarver; father, Gordon Williams, Jr.; brother, Jon Michael Williams; maternal grandparents, Addie and Virgil Allen; paternal grandparents, Gordon, Sr. and Lenora Williams. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Greg Stewart. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Arcola, LA. Pallbearers are Ricky Pouncey, Ryan Pouncey, Brady Lewis, Blayne Lewis, Dalton Rioux, and Justin Blades. Honorary Pallbearers are Ricky Pouncey, Sr. and Gary Zeigler. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to McKneely Funeral Home. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

