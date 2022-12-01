ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacombe, LA

Cheryl Ann "Coonie" Coon

A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born April 13, 1966 in Independence, LA and was 56 years of age. She is survived by her husband, Chad Coon; children, Trevin Lewis, Brock Lewis (Kelsey), Chasity Coon (Danielle Davis) and Dayton Lewis; grandchildren, Greyson Lewis; 2 sisters, DeLisa Zeigler (Gary) and Leah Pouncey (Ricky, Sr.); 1 brother, Christopher “Kit” Williams; 4 nephews, Michael Dean, Jr., Justin Blades, Ricky Pouncey, Jr., and Ryan Pouncey; 9 great nieces and nephews; 2 sisters-in-law, Pam Brister (Jeff) and April Coon; 3 special friends, Angel Parker (Adam), Rita Aron, and Adlyn Renee “Sissy” Rioux. Preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Tarver; father, Gordon Williams, Jr.; brother, Jon Michael Williams; maternal grandparents, Addie and Virgil Allen; paternal grandparents, Gordon, Sr. and Lenora Williams. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Greg Stewart. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Arcola, LA. Pallbearers are Ricky Pouncey, Ryan Pouncey, Brady Lewis, Blayne Lewis, Dalton Rioux, and Justin Blades. Honorary Pallbearers are Ricky Pouncey, Sr. and Gary Zeigler. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to McKneely Funeral Home. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
KENTWOOD, LA
Shelby Jean Guzzetti

Shelby, age 85, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Shelby was an avid, experienced, and excellent crocheter, who spent all of her spare time fine tuning her craft. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be forever missed. Shelby...
HAMMOND, LA
Sharon Kaye Callender

Sharon “Kaye” Moran Callender passed away peacefully at St. Tammany Hospital on December 1, 2022. She was just shy of 70 years old. She was born on January 7, 1953, to Eula and Vincent Moran, the youngest of three children. She was preceded in death by her brother,...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Ronda Lee Taylor

Ronda Lee Taylor, 43, of Bogalusa, Louisiana transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born August 8, 1979 to Earkler Charles Taylor of Mobile, Alabama residing in Angie, Louisiana and Diane Robinson Taylor of Varnado, Louisiana, who preceded her death. She is survived by her...
BOGALUSA, LA
Driver dies in Tangipahoa Parish crash on LA 442 Saturday

LORANGER---This afternoon, shortly before 3:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 442 near River Ridge Drive in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo of St. Bernard. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
TRACK: Forde sets SLU record at BSC Indoor Icebreaker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Louisiana University track & field teams kicked off its indoor schedule on Friday in a big way as Justin Forde set a new school record in the triple jump at the Birmingham-Southern College Indoor Icebreaker. Forde jumped 15.54 meters in the triple jump that...
HAMMOND, LA
Arrests made in Slidell-area murder

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
SLIDELL, LA
Historic season for Lady Lions ends in first round at NCAA Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team battled tough against one of the top teams in the country, but the Lady Lions saw its historic 2022 season come to a close in the NCAA National Championship Tournament, dropping their first round match to the #8 Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-0 (21-25, 18-25, 14-25) Friday night at Minnesota’s Maturi Pavilion.
HAMMOND, LA

