Hattiesburg, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brandon High School football team will have a game with Starkville High School on December 03, 2022, 17:00:00. 2022 6A Blue Cross Blue Shield of MS Gridiron Classic.
wbrz.com

Southern loses the SWAC Championship 43-24 to No. 5 Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. - The Southern football season ends after their 43-24 loss to Jackson State in the SWAC Championship. Quarterback BeSean McCray with 3 early fumbles, and Jackson State responded with a 26-0 start. McCray was benched and Bubba McDaniel and made the Jaguars competitive. He had 3 total touchdowns, and over 350 yards.
vicksburgnews.com

Gators crush Natchez 77-45 on Friday

Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball team blew out Natchez 77-45 on Friday. The Gators had a double-digit lead throughout the majority of the game as they quickly put the Bulldogs away. Malik Franklin led with 13 points while Kamryn Bailey and Davian Williams both scored 10. Markel Derby put...
WLOX

In Their Shoes: A peek into the MS first lady's holiday spirit, decorations

Jaimee Dorris headed up to the governor's mansion in Jackson and got the chance to make ornaments with the Mississippi first lady and her daughter. We are seeing more clouds this evening than earlier today, and it is definitely more humid. Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows only dropping into the mid 60s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some pops of sunshine. We are going to see a few scattered showers throughout the day, but not everyone will see rain. Sunday through next week will be warm with a chance for isolated showers. We are not expecting any of the rain to be heavy and rainfall amounts should be less than one tenth of an inch. Highs will remain above average in the 70s. With warmer temps and higher humidity, we are likely to see developing fog each night into the morning hours.
impact601.com

Back-to-Back for the Bulldogs as they hoist another State Championship

Behind a defense that posted four-straight shutouts prior to today - with just six points allowed via special teams - Bay Springs' defense flexed their muscles again in the 1A State Championship, posting their fifth-straight shutout against McEvans. "These kids had a goal starting in August, and I told our...
buffzone.com

Colorado Buffs hire Deion Sanders as head football coach

It’s now Prime time in Boulder. Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has agreed to become the next head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, according to a BuffZone source. Sanders, 55, will be the 28th full-time head football coach in CU history,...
WLBT

Vinyl is king during Central MS Record Convention

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millenials and Generation Z weren’t around when vinyl records ruled but today industry insiders say they are the force behind album sales. Saturday, the crowds attending the Central Mississippi Record Convention will be packed with teens to seasoned collectors in search of new and old vinyl.
Boston 25 News WFXT

With eyes on Coach Prime, Colorado's regents call meeting

BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — With signs pointing toward Deion Sanders becoming the next coach at Colorado, the school’s board of regents called a special meeting for Sunday. Nothing is official yet regarding the Jackson State coach. The university hasn’t commented on any candidates taking over, either. But the scheduling of a regents meeting could be another signal that a coaching hire is imminent.
WJTV.com

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 2-4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. Capital City Lights – Friday – Jackson. Enjoy the Christmas by...
WREG

Student found dead on Jackson State University campus

UPDATE: 12/03/2022 JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the person who was taken into custody was identified as Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans. Though he was taken into custody, he […]
getnews.info

Fans Primed To Offer Deion Sanders Lucrative Deal To Stay At JSU.

SHERIDAN, WY – 2 DECEMBER, 2022 – My Fan Tribe provides college coaches creative ways to increase their salaries and student-athletes to monetize their name image and likeness by partnering with their fans as non-accredited investors; launching on Super Bowl Sunday February 12, 2023. www.myfantribe.com. Sports fans in...
