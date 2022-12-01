Read full article on original website
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Jackson State student offered a spot on JSU football team was shot and killed on campus
Flynn Brown was a standout running back in high school in New Jersey, and unfortunately the 22-year old was shot and killed on Friday on the JSU campus. Police identified Randall Smith, 20 as a suspect in the shooting. Smith was arrested. JSU officials announced the death as well releasing...
WAPT
JSU fans show out for SWAC Championship, excitement builds for Celebration Bowl
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State and Southern University faced a rematch Saturday at the SWAC Championship after JSU defeated Southern at the Boombox Classic. "We are undefeated and we are going to beat Southern's tail," said JSU fan Vincent Jones. Fans have been very loyal at Veterans Memorial Stadium...
Hattiesburg, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
YAHOO!
High school coach: Deion Sanders offered murder victim spot on 2023 JSU football roster
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart has identified Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey as the victim in the shooting death at Jackson State University discovered Friday morning on the JSU campus, and MBI has identified Randall Smith, 20, as the suspect in the shooting. "Smith has been arrested in...
wbrz.com
Southern loses the SWAC Championship 43-24 to No. 5 Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. - The Southern football season ends after their 43-24 loss to Jackson State in the SWAC Championship. Quarterback BeSean McCray with 3 early fumbles, and Jackson State responded with a 26-0 start. McCray was benched and Bubba McDaniel and made the Jaguars competitive. He had 3 total touchdowns, and over 350 yards.
vicksburgnews.com
Gators crush Natchez 77-45 on Friday
Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball team blew out Natchez 77-45 on Friday. The Gators had a double-digit lead throughout the majority of the game as they quickly put the Bulldogs away. Malik Franklin led with 13 points while Kamryn Bailey and Davian Williams both scored 10. Markel Derby put...
wcbi.com
Starkville HC Chris Jones breaks down journey prior to 6A championship battle with Brandon
Starkville head football coach Chris Jones broke down his team’s journey prior to its 6A championship battle with Brandon. WATCH:
Southern band takes shot at Deion Sanders during halftime show
One of the best parts about SWAC games are the halftime shows put on by the bands. During Saturday’s SWAC championship game between Southern and Jackson State, the Southern band sure put on a show. And they had fun with Deion Sanders at the same time. Jackson State beat...
Expert Pick: Southern University Vs. Jackson State
Emory Hunt joins Brandon Baylor to share his expert pick for the Southern University vs. Jackson State game.
WLOX
In Their Shoes: A peek into the MS first lady's holiday spirit, decorations
Jaimee Dorris headed up to the governor's mansion in Jackson and got the chance to make ornaments with the Mississippi first lady and her daughter. We are seeing more clouds this evening than earlier today, and it is definitely more humid. Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows only dropping into the mid 60s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some pops of sunshine. We are going to see a few scattered showers throughout the day, but not everyone will see rain. Sunday through next week will be warm with a chance for isolated showers. We are not expecting any of the rain to be heavy and rainfall amounts should be less than one tenth of an inch. Highs will remain above average in the 70s. With warmer temps and higher humidity, we are likely to see developing fog each night into the morning hours.
impact601.com
Back-to-Back for the Bulldogs as they hoist another State Championship
Behind a defense that posted four-straight shutouts prior to today - with just six points allowed via special teams - Bay Springs' defense flexed their muscles again in the 1A State Championship, posting their fifth-straight shutout against McEvans. "These kids had a goal starting in August, and I told our...
buffzone.com
Colorado Buffs hire Deion Sanders as head football coach
It’s now Prime time in Boulder. Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has agreed to become the next head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, according to a BuffZone source. Sanders, 55, will be the 28th full-time head football coach in CU history,...
WLBT
Vinyl is king during Central MS Record Convention
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millenials and Generation Z weren’t around when vinyl records ruled but today industry insiders say they are the force behind album sales. Saturday, the crowds attending the Central Mississippi Record Convention will be packed with teens to seasoned collectors in search of new and old vinyl.
Shedeur Sanders Seen Wearing Colorado Hat After SWAC Championship
The quarterback has spent the past two seasons at Jackson State.
With eyes on Coach Prime, Colorado's regents call meeting
BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — With signs pointing toward Deion Sanders becoming the next coach at Colorado, the school’s board of regents called a special meeting for Sunday. Nothing is official yet regarding the Jackson State coach. The university hasn’t commented on any candidates taking over, either. But the scheduling of a regents meeting could be another signal that a coaching hire is imminent.
WAPT
Lights still off in parts of Belhaven after delivery truck crashes into triplex, utility pole
JACKSON, Miss. — The lights at a Belhaven intersection remain out Sunday morning after a food delivery truck crashed into a triplex and took a utility pole down. The incident happened Saturday morning on Greymont and Fortification streets. Mandy Letort said she lives on the back side of the...
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 2-4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. Capital City Lights – Friday – Jackson. Enjoy the Christmas by...
WLBT
Jackson Councilman cleans up areas near JSU ahead of SWAC championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same. It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship. “We want to make sure that we...
Student found dead on Jackson State University campus
UPDATE: 12/03/2022 JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the person who was taken into custody was identified as Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans. Though he was taken into custody, he […]
getnews.info
Fans Primed To Offer Deion Sanders Lucrative Deal To Stay At JSU.
SHERIDAN, WY – 2 DECEMBER, 2022 – My Fan Tribe provides college coaches creative ways to increase their salaries and student-athletes to monetize their name image and likeness by partnering with their fans as non-accredited investors; launching on Super Bowl Sunday February 12, 2023. www.myfantribe.com. Sports fans in...
