Man suspected of stealing truck killed by Tulare Police and Sheriff's deputies after pointing gun

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CymIz_0jTk6URc00

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says that just before midnight, the Tulare Police department was called out to a business on South O Street near East Bardsley Avenue for an alarm going off.

When they arrived, they discovered a white Chevy pickup was stolen from the business.

They asked all local law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the truck.

Around 1:10 am, a Tulare County deputy spotted the truck in an orchard on Cartmill Avenue near West Street in Tulare.

The deputy called for backup, and several Tulare Police officers arrived. For about 30 minutes, they tried to get the 38-year-old man inside to come out of the truck and surrender.

Deputies and police officers tried to get the 38-year-old man inside to come out of the truck and surrender.

Deputies also tried to use a taser on the man, but he still would not exit the truck.

Around 2 am, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the man in the truck pulled out a gun and pointed it toward the officers who opened fire, killing the man.

Visalia Police have been called in to investigate the shooting.

The detectives expect their investigation into the shooting to last many hours, keeping Cartmill Avenue closed through the morning commute.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Comments / 17

Anita Roby
4d ago

You can’t have it both ways…no crime or no police. I will take the cops side.

Reply
6
Tom Heaphy
4d ago

Good job officers. I do feel for the cop that did the shooting.

Reply
7
Eric Romeiro
4d ago

Mm interesting that's the stop sign where Everyone Illegally Runs every morning at 600pm on & illegally Passing on the Double Lines 😔 😔

Reply(1)
2
