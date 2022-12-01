ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes Springs, TX

Winner named for a free room makeover in East Texas

Bougie on a Budget, a local interior design studio, has a simple mission, to positively influence the lives of their customers with their designs. Here lately, they’ve taken an even bigger leap to provide a special surprise for a deserving East Texan!. Through October & November, they decided to...
LONGVIEW, TX
Four Dead, Ten Injured In Hopkins County Crash

A five-vehicle crash killed four people and injured ten Sunday afternoon on Hwy 19 and CR-4764 in Hopkins County. It happened at about 5:45 pm. They identified the deceased as 60-year-old Celestino Reina, 60-year-old Celia Reina, 22-year-old Maria Reina, and seven-year-old Dariul Jacob Rodriguez, all of Sulphur Springs. The conditions of the injured are not yet available.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
DPS Update On Fatal Hopkins County Crash

Location: SH 19, two miles south of Birthright Community. Driver vehicle 1: (Not injured) Gerald Adams, 60 YOA, of Paris. Driver vehicle 2: (non-incapacitating injuries) Rebecca Goodson, 69 YOA, of Sulphur Springs. Seatbelt: Yes. Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs. Passenger vehicle 2: (Incapacitating injuries but stable) Joyce Moore,...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
So Many Delicious Dessert Options But This is the Very Best in Tyler, TX

There is something that is so satisfying about a sweet treat, some of the very best go beyond tasting good but they just make life better. Everyone has their own favorite desserts, but there are so many amazing treats to choose from. It's difficult to choose just one dessert as your favorite one, but I have found the very best in Tyler, Texas and I am going to tell you where to go to enjoy this amazing treat.
TYLER, TX
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Chili’s In Tyler?

Living in Tyler for more than twenty-five years now, I never would have thought that a popular Tyler, Texas restaurant would build a new location and abandon its old one, but it happened. Chili's on Loop 323 and Brookside Dr. made a new location on S. Broadway at Old Grande Blvd. a few months ago and recently moved into their new space and the old one is now sitting there vacant and alone.
TYLER, TX
POLICE: Two vehicles crash at Highway 271 and Loop 323, damaging power pole

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department has announced that they are responding to a crash at Highway 271 and Loop 323. According to officials, one vehicle hit a guidewire, meaning a power pole has been damaged and that there are now low hanging powerlines. Officials said there are no serious injuries.
TYLER, TX
Tyler police ask for help identifying alleged diamond thief

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A “large amount of diamonds” were stolen from a business on S. Broadway and police are asking the public to help identify a suspect. On Dec. 2 at about 4:20 p.m., a Tyler business had “a large amount of diamonds and gold stolen,” according to the Tyler Police Department. One possible suspect was caught on security camera, and police say three other women and a silver Honda Odyssey may be involved.
TYLER, TX
City of Pittsburg attorney retiring after 44 years

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After 44 years of serving the City of Pittsburg, attorney Michael P. “Mike” Setty is retiring. According to a press release, a ceremony will be held on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. “to honor his dedication to Pittsburg.” The ceremony will be held at the Pittsburg City Hall and the press […]
PITTSBURG, TX
No injuries reported after apartment fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded with 24 personnel to a residential structure fire at Huntington Hills Apartments on Dec. 3 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Crews arrived with four fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles. They found heavy smoke conditions coming from...
LONGVIEW, TX
City of Longview asks residents to be mindful of water usage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Often here in East Texas, municipalities ask residents to conserve water during extreme periods of summer drought, and now one East Texas city is asking for conservation during the winter, for the user’s benefit. The City of Longview is asking residents to be mindful of...
LONGVIEW, TX
Grand jury dismisses charges for man accused in Wood County cold murder case

‘Operation Crypto Runner’ lands 21 indictments from federal grand jury in Tyler. 21 individuals have been charged for their roles in transnational money laundering networks, including those that laundered millions of dollars stolen from United States fraud victims through romance scams, business email compromises, technical support schemes, and other fraud schemes.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
Car Driven By Dog Crashes Into 2 Vehicles At Walmart Parking Lot In Texas

A reckless, four-legged driver of a car slammed into other vehicles at a Walmart parking lot in Kilgore, Texas. The incident occurred Thursday, according to Kilgore Police Department. The police said they "apprehended a reckless driver today" and even though the situation doesn't sound "feasible" one of the victims confirmed...
KILGORE, TX

