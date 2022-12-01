The United States men’s national soccer team needed to provide a sense of encouragement at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and they did exactly that. The Americans never were going to make a deep run in Qatar, but they had something to prove after not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. The US, one of the youngest teams in this year’s tournament, took a step forward by making it out of the group stage and it was more than competitive in its Round of 16 match with the Netherlands on Saturday.

