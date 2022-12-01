ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Matt Turner Tweets After USA’s Elimination From World Cup

The United States men’s national soccer team needed to provide a sense of encouragement at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and they did exactly that. The Americans never were going to make a deep run in Qatar, but they had something to prove after not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. The US, one of the youngest teams in this year’s tournament, took a step forward by making it out of the group stage and it was more than competitive in its Round of 16 match with the Netherlands on Saturday.
NESN

Olivier Giroud Becomes France's All-Time Leading Scorer

There was plenty to celebrate in France on Sunday night. Not only did the defending world champions punch their ticket to the quarterfinals at the FIFA World Cup, but Olivier Giroud surpassed Thierry Henry as the all-time leading goal scorer in the country’s history. Giroud’s record-setting tally came in...
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy