All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
Will the United States automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup?
With their 2022 World Cup hopes dashed by a loss Saturday to the Netherlands in the round of 16, the United States men’s soccer team now turns their eyes towards the 2026 World Cup. With the second youngest team in the 2022 World Cup, there is hope that despite the exit in the round of 16, the team can put together a deeper run in the 2026 World Cup.
Everton News: Godfrey continues recovery, Pickford talks Senegal test, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Senegal, and the United States.
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Round of 16, Pt. 1
After this weekend’s matches, we are officially halfway through the Round of 16. By the time Tuesday is over, we’ll have exactly eight teams left in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. And the cool thing is, there are still Tottenham Hotspur players left in it!. We know that...
December 2nd-4th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
World Cup Round of 16 Preview, Prediction & How To Watch: France vs Poland, England vs Senegal
Did the shine completely come off Belgium’s golden generation?
Romelu Lukaku couldn’t help but cry after the final whistle blew for Belgium’s final group stage game at the 2022 World Cup. Belgium was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup on Thursday after failing to defeat Croatia in a must-win game, and he missed a handful of golden chances to send Belgium into the knockout rounds.
On This Day (2 Dec 1957): Sunderland take on star-studded Italians under the Roker floodlights
Back on Easter Monday 1957, Leeds United’s Welsh international centre forward, John Charles, had scored a double against Sunderland in a 3-1 win to the home team at Elland Road – a game that was Charles’ last for the Lilywhites before heading to Italy to join Juventus.
USMNT’s World Cup performance only raises expectations for 2026
The United States men’s national team bowed out of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday with a disappointing 3-1 loss to Netherlands. It was a whirlwind of emotions for American soccer fans to see this young team eliminated in the first stage of the knockout rounds. On one hand, it’s a gut punch because you don’t want the journey to end. On the other side, there’s so much optimism for what lies ahead for the program.
Big boys Netherlands, Argentina big-boy wannabes USA, Australia in Round of 16
Saturday was another day where I had to contend with the challenge of experiencing football on the radio while driving around the Wild Wild West, but that did give me a chance to listen to a bit more post-match coverage and reaction than I normally would’ve, which was quite instructive (and quickly quite exasperating) after the USA’s 3-1 defeat by the Netherlands.
How F1 can replace the Chinese Grand Prix
Back in September, Formula One announced their schedule for the 2023 season, set to be their most ambitious in history. 24 races were placed on the calendar including three in the United States, the most ever in a single F1 season. But if F1 wants to keep that number of...
Olivier Giroud passes Thierry Henry as the all-time leading scorer for France’s men’s team
French striker Olivier Giroud entered Sunday’s round of 16 match against Poland tied with national legend Thierry Henry as the nation’s all-time leading goal scorer on the men’s side. Late in the first half against Poland, Giroud moved atop the list, as he scored against Poland and...
World Cup Recaps: Canada 1-2 Morocco | Atlas Lions top group, Canada exits with pride
Canada and Morocco arrived at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar with two very different goals; Morocco were attempting to pull off a huge surprise and top the group whereas Canada was trying to get their first points of the tournament. In the end, Morocco advanced to the World...
International Magpie Roundup: Dec. 3
The World Cup arrived with six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Of course, these being Newcastle players, all of them made it...
Lallana Calls for Henderson-Bellingham-Rice Midfield Against Senegal
Jordan Henderson doesn’t always get the respect he deserves from more causal fans, a situation that can be especially on display when he leaves Liverpool behind and lines up for Gareth Southgate and the England national team. Against Wales in England’s final group stage, though, a midfield trio of...
2022 World Cup: Knockout round schedule, and television information
The knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearly set. 14 of the 16 spots in the round of 16 have been set, with 12 teams already locked into their matches for the knockout stage. Entering the final day of group play, both Brazil and Portugal have qualified, but whether they advance as winners of their respective groups, or as runners-up, is still to be determined.
England brush aside Senegal to advance, but Raheem Sterling going home due to ‘family matter’
Senegal were hoping to provide an upset after the first three Round of 16 matchups at the 2022 World Cup all went to script, with the Netherlands, Argentina, and France all winning, and winning rather easily. And the Lions of Teranga — with Édouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly starting as...
South Korea cried happy tears, Suarez cried sad tears, and the World Cup group stage got even wilder
Uruguay decided to park the bus late in its final match of group play against Ghana. Uruguay knew they would advance out of group play if their 2-0 lead over Ghana held while South Korea finished with a tie in their match against Portugal. That strategy backfired in a big way, and now South Korea has advanced out of the group while Uruguay is going home.
Christian Pulisic cleared to play against the Netherlands in 2022 World Cup Round of 16
After an uncertain 48 hours in dealing with a pelvic contusion, Christian Pulisic has been officially cleared to play tomorrow (Saturday) as the 2022 World Cup’s Round of 16 knockouts begin with the USMNT taking on the Netherlands. Pulisic picked up the injury in scoring the winning goal against...
Everton at the World Cup: Group Stage Report
Everton have enjoyed some winter respite just as things were turning frosty for Frank Lampard. But while most of the Everton contingent having been enjoying the sun in Australia, four Blues have been living the dream at the World Cup. And now with the group stages complete, let’s see how...
