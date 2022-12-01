ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Mountain, NC

Mount Airy News

A look at local book store history

This postcard features the Blue Ridge Inn on Main Street and was sold at Moore’s Book Store. This particular postcard was post marked Sept. 29 of 1908 and was mailed to Lynchburg, Virginia. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. This time of year, Main Street here in Mount Airy...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Jake Wells

Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
WXII 12

2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday

DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
DOBSON, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
minecreek.info

Treasure Hunting North Carolina

Gold was first discovered in Cabarrus County around 1800. This discovery of a 17 pound gold nugget by a twelve year old in Little Meadow Creek prompted the country's first gold rush. Most of North Carolina's gold deposits were subsequently discovered in Stanley, Mecklenburg, Union, Gaston, Rowan, Davidson, and Randolph counties.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Mount Airy News

Huff honored as 2022 Dogwood Award recipient

Michella Huff was recognized by Attorney General Josh Stein for her commitment to election integrity in the execution of the 2020 election. Michella Huff, front row, second from right, is seen with other recipients of the Dogwood Award are seen at the awards ceremony. Attorney General Josh Stein last week...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Do you know the Mountain Man?

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. If you traveled the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains back in...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

1 killed in NC townhome fire: Greensboro Fire Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a town home with smoke and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy City Schools create strong public schools

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Public schools in Surry County are strong. We have three great school systems including Mount Airy City Schools, Elkin City Schools, and Surry County Schools.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Blood sought during ‘difficult holiday period’

The American Red Cross has scheduled a series of open-to-the-public blood drives during December to help meet needs at a challenging time of year. And in the true Christmas spirit, the giving aspect is not a one-sided proposition, with persons who donate blood this month also in store for goodies.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Outsider.com

North Carolina Officials Investigating After Three ‘Gruesome’ Dismembered Bears Found

Wildlife officials in North Carolina are investigating a gruesome case after residents in Woodfin, NC discovered three mutilated bear carcasses on private property. Wildlife Commission spokesperson Mindy Wharton told the Citizen Times that the bears’ “paws were removed and left on scene” and “there was a bucket present with bear entrails inside.” According to officials, the bears were so deteriorated that their weight and age could not be determined. It is unclear if they were adults or cubs.
WOODFIN, NC
rhinotimes.com

Don’t Spike The Punch At City Of Greensboro’s Office Holiday Parties

In the movie Wayne’s World, Wayne and Garth encouraged each other to “Party on!” with virtually no restriction on what type of partying that should be. However, unlike in the movie, the City of Greensboro is giving out some pretty strict dictates on what can and cannot happen for city employees at holiday parties.
GREENSBORO, NC

