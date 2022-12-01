Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Georgia QB has message for Nick Saban
Nick Saban spent some time on Saturday campaigning for Alabama to be included in the College Football Playoff, but his pitch did not make a difference. One former rival player is pleased about that. Saban joined FOX for an interview during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan...
Ex-Colorado star Joel Klatt shares message for Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders on Saturday was officially named the new head coach at the University of Colorado, and one notable Buffaloes alumnus is ecstatic about the hire. FOX analyst Joel Klatt was calling Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan when the Sanders news broke. Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado from 2002-2005, could not contain his excitement.
Urban Meyer has surprise pick for current No. 1 team
The Georgia Bulldogs enter championship weekend as the consensus No. 1 team in the nation, but Urban Meyer has a different pick. In an appearance on Big Ten Network, the former Ohio State coach argued that the Michigan Wolverines deserve to be ranked No. 1, largely on the strength of their win over the then-No. 2 Buckeyes.
Utah trolls USC with Caleb Williams fingernails tweet
Utah pushed around USC on the field Friday night, and then they won the battle off the field as well. Utah won their second straight Pac-12 championship, beating the Trojans 47-24 on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After being down 17-3 in the second quarter, the Utes rallied back. They scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to run away with things.
Everyone said same thing about what TCU did wrong in overtime
TCU on Saturday suffered its first defeat of the season when they lost 31-28 in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. TCU trailed for almost the entire game after falling behind 14-7 in the second quarter. It took a big fourth quarter comeback for for the Horned Frogs to send the game to OT.
Southern band takes shot at Deion Sanders during halftime show
One of the best parts about SWAC games are the halftime shows put on by the bands. During Saturday’s SWAC championship game between Southern and Jackson State, the Southern band sure put on a show. And they had fun with Deion Sanders at the same time. Jackson State beat...
Everyone said the same thing about Clemson and DJ Uiagalelei
Everyone said the same thing about Clemson and D.J. Uiagalelei while watching the ACC Championship Game unfold on Saturday night. Clemson went 3-and-out and gained just seven yards on their first two possessions against North Carolina. They had fallen behind 7-0 to the Tar Heels. For their third possession, Clemson...
Report: Shedeur Sanders expected to transfer to Colorado
One of the nice aspects of hiring Deion Sanders as your head coach is that you also get a quarterback as part of the package. Colorado officially announced on Saturday that Deion is their next head coach. The news leaked out on Friday that Sanders was heading to Boulder following the SWAC championship game, which Jackson State won over Southern.
SEC commissioner already making 1 wild College Football Playoff argument
The week or two before the unveiling of the College Football Playoff field tends to feature a whole lot of lobbying on behalf of teams and conferences. Some of it is justified, some of it is a reach, and then there is whatever SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was up to on Friday.
Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne makes surprise decision on future
Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne has made a surprising decision about his future with the Fighting Irish. Pyne will leave Notre Dame and enter the transfer portal, he announced Friday. The sophomore will have three years of eligibility remaining wherever he lands. Pyne went 8-2 in ten starts for the...
College Football Playoff field officially unveiled
The College Football Playoff is officially set. The CFP selection committee on Sunday unveiled its final rankings. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State will play for a national championship. As expected, undefeated Georgia is the No. 1 seed. The Bulldogs will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl...
Full comments from Mike Norvell and Brent Venables at the Cheez-It Bowl opening press conference
Everything the two head coaches said shortly after the matchup between FSU and OU became official.
NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?
The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
USC DB Calen Bullock crushed on Twitter for poor tackling effort
USC defensive back Calen Bullock was crushed on Twitter for his poor tackling effort against Utah on Friday night. The Utes won the Pac-12 Championship Game 47-24 over the Trojans. They impressively came back from down 17-3 to win the game. The Utes rattled off 23 points in the fourth quarter to turn things into a blowout.
Report: Liberty targeting 1 candidate to replace Hugh Freeze
Liberty is searching for a new head coach after Hugh Freeze left for the Auburn job, and it would appear they have a specific replacement in mind. Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell has become the focus of Liberty’s search, John Brice of FootballScoop.com reports. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was...
Former BYU Coach Kelly Poppinga Reportedly Set to Return to BYU
It's been one week since BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki announced that he had coached his last game as BYU's defensive coordinator. One week later, BYU is still in the market for a new defensive coordinator and, in turn, a new defensive staff. On Sunday evening, a report from Boise...
Heat could trade for hated rival player?
The Miami Heat may be reaching across the aisle to their biggest NBA rivals. Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports reported this weekend that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is a player who is on the Heat’s trade radar. The 24-year-old Williams will be a restricted free agent after the season.
Gary Patterson sends message to TCU ahead of Big 12 Championship
Gary Patterson may have left the TCU Horned Frogs a year ago, but his heart was clearly with them on Saturday. Patterson sent a message of support to TCU on Saturday ahead of the Big 12 Championship, where the Horned Frogs were facing Kansas State with a likely College Football Playoff berth on the line. Patterson wished the Frogs good luck, and even encouraged them to make up for “being left out in 2014.”
Report: DJ Uiagalelei to enter transfer portal
D.J. Uiagalelei’s time at Clemson is apparently coming to an end. Uiagalelei was benched at times while struggling this season, but he always ended up regaining the starting quarterback job with the Tigers. That is no longer the case. Cade Klubnik took over for Clemson on the team’s third...
Browns pulled off wild statistical anomaly in win over Texans
The Cleveland Browns wasted no time getting weird with it in Deshaun Watson’s first start under center. The Browns defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday by the final of 27-14. Based on that score, you would assume that Cleveland’s offense was able to hum along pretty nicely with Watson running the show. Not so however, as the Browns put up their 27 points … on ZERO offensive touchdowns.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
174K+
Followers
22K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0