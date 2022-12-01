ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Georgia QB has message for Nick Saban

Nick Saban spent some time on Saturday campaigning for Alabama to be included in the College Football Playoff, but his pitch did not make a difference. One former rival player is pleased about that. Saban joined FOX for an interview during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Colorado star Joel Klatt shares message for Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders on Saturday was officially named the new head coach at the University of Colorado, and one notable Buffaloes alumnus is ecstatic about the hire. FOX analyst Joel Klatt was calling Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan when the Sanders news broke. Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado from 2002-2005, could not contain his excitement.
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer has surprise pick for current No. 1 team

The Georgia Bulldogs enter championship weekend as the consensus No. 1 team in the nation, but Urban Meyer has a different pick. In an appearance on Big Ten Network, the former Ohio State coach argued that the Michigan Wolverines deserve to be ranked No. 1, largely on the strength of their win over the then-No. 2 Buckeyes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Utah trolls USC with Caleb Williams fingernails tweet

Utah pushed around USC on the field Friday night, and then they won the battle off the field as well. Utah won their second straight Pac-12 championship, beating the Trojans 47-24 on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After being down 17-3 in the second quarter, the Utes rallied back. They scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to run away with things.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Shedeur Sanders expected to transfer to Colorado

One of the nice aspects of hiring Deion Sanders as your head coach is that you also get a quarterback as part of the package. Colorado officially announced on Saturday that Deion is their next head coach. The news leaked out on Friday that Sanders was heading to Boulder following the SWAC championship game, which Jackson State won over Southern.
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

College Football Playoff field officially unveiled

The College Football Playoff is officially set. The CFP selection committee on Sunday unveiled its final rankings. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State will play for a national championship. As expected, undefeated Georgia is the No. 1 seed. The Bulldogs will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl...
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?

The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
WASHINGTON STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Heat could trade for hated rival player?

The Miami Heat may be reaching across the aisle to their biggest NBA rivals. Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports reported this weekend that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is a player who is on the Heat’s trade radar. The 24-year-old Williams will be a restricted free agent after the season.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Gary Patterson sends message to TCU ahead of Big 12 Championship

Gary Patterson may have left the TCU Horned Frogs a year ago, but his heart was clearly with them on Saturday. Patterson sent a message of support to TCU on Saturday ahead of the Big 12 Championship, where the Horned Frogs were facing Kansas State with a likely College Football Playoff berth on the line. Patterson wished the Frogs good luck, and even encouraged them to make up for “being left out in 2014.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DJ Uiagalelei to enter transfer portal

D.J. Uiagalelei’s time at Clemson is apparently coming to an end. Uiagalelei was benched at times while struggling this season, but he always ended up regaining the starting quarterback job with the Tigers. That is no longer the case. Cade Klubnik took over for Clemson on the team’s third...
CLEMSON, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Browns pulled off wild statistical anomaly in win over Texans

The Cleveland Browns wasted no time getting weird with it in Deshaun Watson’s first start under center. The Browns defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday by the final of 27-14. Based on that score, you would assume that Cleveland’s offense was able to hum along pretty nicely with Watson running the show. Not so however, as the Browns put up their 27 points … on ZERO offensive touchdowns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
174K+
Followers
22K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy