Hesperia hiring substitute teachers at $250 daily rateThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Hesperia resident wins 4 Disneyland tickets and Nintendo Switch from 99.1 KGGI’s daily Christmas giveawayThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Former police officer accused of catfishing a 15-year-old girl online and then killing her entire familycreteRiverside, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
KTVU FOX 2
California school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials
ANAHEIM, Calif. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
knewsradio.com
Stucco Survives Tight Situation; Resting Comfortably
Photo of Riverside County Animal Control Officer, with Stucco the cat rin a cage, after cat was rescued in Coachella Dec 2nd 2022 Photo from Riverside County Animal Services Dept. Stucco the cat is doing okay. He was rescued after falling down a hollow column at the end of a...
knewsradio.com
RivCo Uses Vague Language & Generalities Describing New Health Initiative Based On The Zip Code Where You Live
Great backyard with swimming pool and lounge chairs in American Suburban luxury house. Northwest, USA. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Here is the official press release from Riverside County:. Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH) is launching Blue Zones Activate, a comprehensive policy-based initiative that uses an evidence-based approach...
NBC Los Angeles
Corona Couple's Secret to Happy Marriage: Laugh Everyday
Chris and Ruben Reyes of Corona have a Bright Spot to celebrate this week. The high school sweethearts, who met at Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles, are marking their 50th wedding anniversary. After graduating from high school in 1971, they tied the knot in the following year. “They are...
Fontana Herald News
Habitat for Humanity provides new home for family
It was like Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled into one for future homeowner Natalie and her family as they witnessed the arrival of their new home on Nov. 29 to a lot in San Bernardino. The event marks the first new house provided by Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area, Inc....
Rain in SoCal to ease up Tuesday, but chances increase for the weekend
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California on Monday and through much of the upcoming week.
lbccviking.com
Out of the shadows: LBCC student turns his life around after growing up around gangs
After having been released from jail earlier this year, 23 year-old student Adrian Burt found himself sleeping in a baseball dugout at Heartwell Park with a blanket and a phone as his only possessions. He had lost everything, including his car, home and job. The people he thought would be...
San Diego Channel
Man who jumped from Disneyland parking garage identified as Orange County elementary school principal
ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - The man who jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland over the weekend was identified as the principal of an Orange County school who had been scheduled to appear in court this week. Christopher Christensen was the principal of an elementary school in...
recordgazette.net
Tree lighting ceremony for that small-town feel
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District (BCVRP) helped open up the Christmas season by hosting the 29th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Cherry Valley Grange Monday evening, Nov. 28. Several dozen people gathered in the chilly evening for hot chocolate, cookies and the continuation of a decades-long...
75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade brings the community together for the holidays
VICTORVILLE – Horses, Christmas floats and local marching bands playing holiday music made their way through Old Town Victorville, Saturday, for the 75th Annual Victorville Children’s Christmas Parade. The Kiwanis of Victorville puts on the event every year to spread holiday cheer.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Joshua Tree’s Insta-Famous Monument House is Open to the Public for the First Time Ever
Known for its colorful and geometric exterior, the Insta-famous Monument House in Joshua Tree, Calif. is now available to the public for rent. The home was originally designed by Josh Schweitzer as a private retreat for the owner’s friends and family, so tourists have only been able to admire the remarkable architecture from afar. Now, anyone can stay a night—or two—inside the iconic home.
Man who died near parking structure in Anaheim identified as OC school principal
According to police, it is not known if he jumped or fell from a parking structure in Anaheim, but police believe he died by suicide.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana officials are excited about plans for revitalizing downtown
For many years, city leaders have wanted to revitalize the downtown area of Fontana, and now their plans are beginning to take shape. The city recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a mixed-use project at 8480 Nuevo Avenue which will feature a 29-unit apartment building (including two “affordable” apartments) as well as a restaurant on the first floor.
foxla.com
16-year-old driver in custody after hours-long chase through 3 SoCal counties
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy is in custody after leading authorities on a lengthy police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties in a stolen truck. According to reports, this all began in the Fillmore area, as Ventura County Sheriff's deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run driver....
KTLA.com
Animal rescuers save kitten stuck in column of Coachella home
An animal services officer in Riverside County rescued a kitten who found itself trapped inside a column chamber of a home in Coachella Friday. The homeowner called the Riverside County Department of Animal Services after hearing the faint sound of meowing coming from inside a column of their home on Lorenza Lane.
Fontana Herald News
Several big entertainment events are planned at Yaamava’ Theater in December
Several big entertainment events are planned at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland during the month of December. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Hombres G will be performing. Hombres G is a Spanish pop-rock band formed in Madrid and considered one of Spain's most prominent pop groups. Other shows include:. • Thursday,...
Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America
Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
25-Year-Old Santa Ana Resident Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Westminster (Westminster, CA)
The Westminster Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred in the 15500 block of Magnolia Street, near the McFadden Avenue intersection at around 1 a.m.
Dog rescued after it was spotted being dragged by truck in Apple Valley, neighbors say
Residents in Apple Valley are outraged after a dog that was reportedly tied to a truck was dragged down a road.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In West Covina (Covina, CA)
The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred near the intersection of North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive just before 7:30 a.m.
