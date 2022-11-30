ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loma Linda, CA

KTVU FOX 2

California school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials

ANAHEIM, Calif. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
ANAHEIM, CA
knewsradio.com

Stucco Survives Tight Situation; Resting Comfortably

Photo of Riverside County Animal Control Officer, with Stucco the cat rin a cage, after cat was rescued in Coachella Dec 2nd 2022 Photo from Riverside County Animal Services Dept. Stucco the cat is doing okay. He was rescued after falling down a hollow column at the end of a...
COACHELLA, CA
knewsradio.com

RivCo Uses Vague Language & Generalities Describing New Health Initiative Based On The Zip Code Where You Live

Great backyard with swimming pool and lounge chairs in American Suburban luxury house. Northwest, USA. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Here is the official press release from Riverside County:. Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH) is launching Blue Zones Activate, a comprehensive policy-based initiative that uses an evidence-based approach...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Corona Couple's Secret to Happy Marriage: Laugh Everyday

Chris and Ruben Reyes of Corona have a Bright Spot to celebrate this week. The high school sweethearts, who met at Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles, are marking their 50th wedding anniversary. After graduating from high school in 1971, they tied the knot in the following year. “They are...
CORONA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Habitat for Humanity provides new home for family

It was like Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled into one for future homeowner Natalie and her family as they witnessed the arrival of their new home on Nov. 29 to a lot in San Bernardino. The event marks the first new house provided by Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area, Inc....
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
recordgazette.net

Tree lighting ceremony for that small-town feel

The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District (BCVRP) helped open up the Christmas season by hosting the 29th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Cherry Valley Grange Monday evening, Nov. 28. Several dozen people gathered in the chilly evening for hot chocolate, cookies and the continuation of a decades-long...
BEAUMONT, CA
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Joshua Tree’s Insta-Famous Monument House is Open to the Public for the First Time Ever

Known for its colorful and geometric exterior, the Insta-famous Monument House in Joshua Tree, Calif. is now available to the public for rent. The home was originally designed by Josh Schweitzer as a private retreat for the owner’s friends and family, so tourists have only been able to admire the remarkable architecture from afar. Now, anyone can stay a night—or two—inside the iconic home.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana officials are excited about plans for revitalizing downtown

For many years, city leaders have wanted to revitalize the downtown area of Fontana, and now their plans are beginning to take shape. The city recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a mixed-use project at 8480 Nuevo Avenue which will feature a 29-unit apartment building (including two “affordable” apartments) as well as a restaurant on the first floor.
FONTANA, CA
KTLA.com

Animal rescuers save kitten stuck in column of Coachella home

An animal services officer in Riverside County rescued a kitten who found itself trapped inside a column chamber of a home in Coachella Friday. The homeowner called the Riverside County Department of Animal Services after hearing the faint sound of meowing coming from inside a column of their home on Lorenza Lane.
COACHELLA, CA
CBS LA

Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America

Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
MENIFEE, CA

