Pascor, London: ‘Food that demands you have a good time’ – restaurant review
Pascor, 221 Kensington High Street, London W8 6SG (020 7937 3003, pascor.co.uk). All dishes £5.30-£18, desserts £5.80-£9.30, wines from £23 a bottle. Some dishes are as distinct as the cook’s fingerprints. At Pascor on London’s Kensington High Street, that dish is a mini loaf of challah, platted and plump, golden-glazed and sesame-sprinkled. It is served warm from the oven, alongside a dish of smoked tahini the colour of iron filings, and a scoop of whipped za’atar butter. When you tear into it, you are greeted by an ineffably light, white crumb, puffing sweet, steamy gusts of baked joy at you.
The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat
Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
Superyacht chef shows life at sea serving the world's richest is far from glamorous — from grueling 18-hour days to a guest who asked to 'heat the Adriatic'
In a tell-all book, Melanie White details the difficulties of life at sea, including the demands of the rich and famous and difficult crew dynamics.
Britain’s happiest places to live revealed
St Ives has been crowned Britain’s happiest place to live in an annual survey.The Cornish seaside town overtook Hexham in Northumberland to take this year’s top spot in Rightmove’s survey, having alternated with the market town for first place since 2019.Hexham was placed fourth in this year’s study.More than 21,000 people responded to Rightmove’s Happy at Home Index, which asks residents how they feel about where they live.Locations are ranked based on factors such as whether people feel there is a sense of belonging, the proximity to green spaces, local amenities and whether there is a community spirit.The residents of...
Just Stop Oil activists occupy beds and sofas in Harrods on ‘day of action’
Just Stop Oil activists occupied a Harrods display bed as part of their “day of action” on Saturday.The demonstrators made themselves comfy in the famous shop, located in Knightsbridge, London, holding signs that read “end fuel poverty” and “just start insulation”.Some were also seen lying on sofas inside the premises before the were “rapidly” escorted out by as many as 20 security guards.On the same evening, Animal Rebellion activists were removed from Salt Bae’s restaurant in the same area, after staging a protest inside.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Balenciaga store in London vandalised after controversial teddy bear adJust Stop Oil resume protests by blocking road in west LondonNurses should drop pay rise demands to send ‘clear message’ to Putin, Zahawi says
Café de Paris reopens under a new guise
Café de Paris might have closed its extremely elegant doors almost two years ago, but the London landmark now has a reopening date. It’s a serious case of Under New Management however, with the storied West End nightclub – which will spark back into life in February 2023 – now trading as a high-octane cabaret bar run by Balearic hospitality bigwigs the Pacha Group.
There might be a giant new billboard in Piccadilly Circus
Picadilly Circus is glowing up. The central London junction that's filled with bright lights and neon billboards is getting even more. A developer wants to add a new huge screen to the area, showing breaking news and travel updates. And it could make the illuminated thoroughfare double in size, as Criterion Capital want the ginormous electric board to be 110ft by 40ft. They hope a sizeable new billboard will help encourage more people to visit central London.
Enjoy afternoon tea and illuminations in Tokyo on a red London double-decker bus
Tokyo has incredible illuminations in almost every neighbourhood during the festive season. However, they’re spread out in different parts of the city, which makes it hard to see many of them in a short span of time. But bus tour company Upstar makes it easier with its special illumination...
Tan Hill Inn: Guests snowed in at highest pub hold reunion
Pub-goers who spent three nights snowed in at Britain's highest pub have held a reunion at the venue a year later. Dozens of guests got trapped by heavy snow at the Tan Hill Inn, in the Yorkshire Dales, after going to see an Oasis tribute band in late November 2021.
The Tragic 2017 Death Of Star Chef Darren Simpson
At merely 21, chef Darren Simpson had accomplished what many aspiring chefs his age could only dream of. After two years of working as a professional chef, he was named the U.K.'s Young Chef of the year, becoming the youngest person to win the prestigious title, per The Daily Telegraph. Born in Northern Ireland, Simpson dreamt of making cooking his career after a family friend who was a chef by profession inspired him, per The Scotsman. He started his career in London, where he worked at the Michelin-starred Le Gavroche before moving back to Ireland. Back home, he worked in another acclaimed restaurant Roscoff, per Good Food.
Double-Unit Flat in London’s Knightsbridge Offers Wraparound Terraces
In London’s uber-exclusive Knightsbridge neighborhood, home to the famously upscale Harrods department store, a lavish £16 million (US$19.1 million) apartment has hit the market. The four-bedroom home is in a particularly posh pocket of Knightsbridge known as Lowndes Square, where rows of lavish terraced houses line the perimeter...
Chef Gino D’Acampo: ‘My greatest fear? Overcooking pasta!’
Born in Italy, Gino D’Acampo, 46, moved to London in the 1990s and now owns a string of restaurants including Luciano in both Covent Garden and Alderley Edge, Cheshire. His cooking and travel programmes include Gino’s Italian Escape; he hosts the classic gameshow Family Fortunes and voiced a character in Disney Pixar’s 2021 movie Luca. Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used to Make is his new cookbook, which has an accompanying ITV television series. He is married with three children and lives in London and Sardinia.
Robert Pattinson Just Made His Red Carpet Debut With His Girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse
They look super cute together.
Museum of London closes Barbican venue ahead of move
The Museum of London is closing on Sunday evening but it will open its doors once more, in a different location and with a different name. After 45 years at London Wall, the museum will be relocating to nearby West Smithfield as The London Museum. It will be hosting a...
Montreal's most Instagrammable holiday spot is open and it’s free
It’s official: The most wonderful time of the year has arrived in Montreal, and the city is filled with spots for holiday photo ops. From the biggest holiday Christmas market downtown, to the Christmas lights making the city sparkle, there are fairy-tale-like winter wonderlands around almost every corner—many of which are part of Luminothérapie: original and interactive winter experiences in the form of large light-and-sound installations designed specifically for public spaces.
Remains of the Old London Bridge
Little remains of the medieval London bridge, save for a few artifacts and the pedestrian entrance that forms part of St. Magnus the Marytr church in London. Once the key crossing point of the Thames River, the bridge was built in 1209 to replace the original Roman crossing built in 50. It remained in use for over 600 years, before being demolished in the 19th century to provide access for river traffic.
HMS Quentin: Father's diary reveals horror of WW2 ship's sinking
A horrifying account of the sinking of a British battleship on 2 December 1942 has been rediscovered after having lain unread in a diary for almost 80 years. Written by 21-year-old Navy medic Alfred Kirkham, the diary tells how HMS Quentin went down during a World War Two sea battle in the Mediterranean.
