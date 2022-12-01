Read full article on original website
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Police Seeking Information on Murder Suspect
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking the location of Jamauri Davis in connection to the shooting death of Keeunta Gilliam, 19. Davis is considered armed & dangerous. If you have any information please share, call 911 or the Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154. TAPD Media Release:
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022, included:. Allan Carroll, 41 years of age, of Talco, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2022, for Driving While License Invalid with Previous Convictions. Deven Brown, 32...
KTRE
WebXtra: Garrison man accused of murder after authorities find gunshot victim in car
East Texas school districts wore pink in honor of Athena Strand. Judge J.D. Clark of Wise County said pink was Athena’s favorite color. That’s why he has put the call out for people to wear the color. 4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County. Updated:...
KTBS
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card, the officer noted in arrest reports.
ksstradio.com
At Least 20 Arrested In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants
At least 20 people were arrested in Hopkins County on felony warrants over the last 2 weeks, beginning Nov. 21 and ending Dec. 3, 2022, according to local law enforcement reports. A traffic stop by Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 3, 2022, on East Loop...
Texarkana police looking for suspect in fatal shooting
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is looking for answers after a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.
texarkanafyi.com
TAPD UPDATE: Victim in Stateline Homicide Identified as 26 year old Man
The Texarkana Arkansas Police identify the victim in the overnight shooting death at EZ Mart on Stateline and E. 49th Street as Joseph Ross, 26. If you have any information that may help please contact TAPD at (903) 798-3154. Here are more details from the early morning shooting at EZ...
4 people dead after multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead and seven are injured following a five car crash on State Highway 19 about two miles south of Birthright in Hopkins County on Sunday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. “One of those vehicles had four people that were killed as a result of the […]
KTBS
Three men sentenced to federal prison for Bowie County ATM thefts
TEXARKANA, Texas – Three Houston men were sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for a series of ATM thefts in Texarkana, Texas. Marvin Collins, 33, was sentenced to two years and five months and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789. Aqunis Green, 23, was sentenced to just shy of four years and ordered to pay restitution of $70,324. Antonio Foster, 21, was sentenced to one year and nine months and ordered to pay $70,324.
Warrant issued in East Texas for 18-year-old woman after allegedly failing to pay over $300 taxi
UPDATE: Officials said the taxi driver has been paid the $344, and no longer wishes to pursue charges. The warrant against Lakyirah Bastian has been recalled. TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An arrest warrant has been issued in East Texas for an 18-year-old woman after she allegedly failed to pay for a $344 taxi from Dallas. […]
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 2)
Thursday morning at 6:43, officers worked a vehicle burglary in the 2300 block of Southeast 40th. Someone entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and took a black Semi-Auto .25 caliber pistol valued at $500 and a $600 brown leather Coach purse. At 7:32 Thursday morning, officers worked a vehicle burglar...
KSLA
Miller County clerk retiring after 50 years
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Mary Pankey, “the legend” as her friends refer to her, is retiring. Pankey has worked with the court system in Texarkana and Miller County for 50 years and is now calling it quits. She began her career as Texarkana Arkansas city clerk and was elected as circuit clerk in 2006. With past and present judges in attendance, Pankey was honored on Dec.1 at the county courthouse as she prepares for retirement at the end of this month.
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
DPS: 4 killed, 7 hurt in East Texas multi-vehicle crash
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — Four people are dead and seven more were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County on Sunday. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5:45 p.m., officials responded to the wreck on SH 19 near CR 4764, south of Birthright. Officials say...
Family left living without closure in 15-year East Texas cold case
WOOD COUNTY (KETK) — A man was no-billed by a grand jury this week after being arrested earlier this year for the capital murder of Brittany McGlone. Hope McGlone, Brittany’s half-sister, said the family is disappointed in the decision. “Everything points to this person, so my biggest question to them is why,” Hope said. “I […]
Execution date set for man convicted of killing inmate in Bowie County
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man on death row for killing an inmate while serving his original 15-year sentence now has an execution date set for early 2023. Anibal Canales, Jr., 58, has spent nearly 22 years on death row after being convicted for strangling and killing an inmate in his cell at the […]
ktoy1047.com
Man shot in parking lot
26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at 4524 North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning. Ross was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael where he was pronounced dead. Ross’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas, police.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 1)
Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2000 block of NE Loop 286 Wednesday afternoon at 1:50. An unknown male had produced what appeared to be a fake identification card from Benbrook, Texas. He attempted to withdraw money from an account in the same name. The employee found that other funds had been removed earlier in the day from the same account. He was questioned about the identification card and left by running across the street, fleeing in an unknown vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
3 Arrested On Possession Charge Over The Weekend
Three people were arrested on a possession charge over the weekend. A Waxahachie woman and Conroe man Sunday for having a bag of marijuana and a THC “dab pen” they tried to hide, and a Kaufman man caught with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine Saturday, according to arrest reports.
