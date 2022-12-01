ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, TX

texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Police Seeking Information on Murder Suspect

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking the location of Jamauri Davis in connection to the shooting death of Keeunta Gilliam, 19. Davis is considered armed & dangerous. If you have any information please share, call 911 or the Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154. TAPD Media Release:
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Police issue warrant for armed and dangerous shooting suspect

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana, Ark., police are looking for a man they say is armed, dangerous and wanted for first-degree murder. An arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jamauri Davis, 19, for the shooting death of Keeunta Gilliam. Gilliam, 19, was found shot in the 2000 block...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSST Radio

Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant

A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card, the officer noted in arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ksstradio.com

At Least 20 Arrested In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants

At least 20 people were arrested in Hopkins County on felony warrants over the last 2 weeks, beginning Nov. 21 and ending Dec. 3, 2022, according to local law enforcement reports. A traffic stop by Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 3, 2022, on East Loop...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Three men sentenced to federal prison for Bowie County ATM thefts

TEXARKANA, Texas – Three Houston men were sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for a series of ATM thefts in Texarkana, Texas. Marvin Collins, 33, was sentenced to two years and five months and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789. Aqunis Green, 23, was sentenced to just shy of four years and ordered to pay restitution of $70,324. Antonio Foster, 21, was sentenced to one year and nine months and ordered to pay $70,324.
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 2)

Thursday morning at 6:43, officers worked a vehicle burglary in the 2300 block of Southeast 40th. Someone entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and took a black Semi-Auto .25 caliber pistol valued at $500 and a $600 brown leather Coach purse. At 7:32 Thursday morning, officers worked a vehicle burglar...
PARIS, TX
KSLA

Miller County clerk retiring after 50 years

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Mary Pankey, “the legend” as her friends refer to her, is retiring. Pankey has worked with the court system in Texarkana and Miller County for 50 years and is now calling it quits. She began her career as Texarkana Arkansas city clerk and was elected as circuit clerk in 2006. With past and present judges in attendance, Pankey was honored on Dec.1 at the county courthouse as she prepares for retirement at the end of this month.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KSLA

TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
TEXARKANA, AR
CBS19

DPS: 4 killed, 7 hurt in East Texas multi-vehicle crash

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — Four people are dead and seven more were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County on Sunday. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5:45 p.m., officials responded to the wreck on SH 19 near CR 4764, south of Birthright. Officials say...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Man shot in parking lot

26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at 4524 North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning. Ross was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael where he was pronounced dead. Ross’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas, police.
TEXARKANA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 1)

Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2000 block of NE Loop 286 Wednesday afternoon at 1:50. An unknown male had produced what appeared to be a fake identification card from Benbrook, Texas. He attempted to withdraw money from an account in the same name. The employee found that other funds had been removed earlier in the day from the same account. He was questioned about the identification card and left by running across the street, fleeing in an unknown vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

3 Arrested On Possession Charge Over The Weekend

Three people were arrested on a possession charge over the weekend. A Waxahachie woman and Conroe man Sunday for having a bag of marijuana and a THC “dab pen” they tried to hide, and a Kaufman man caught with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine Saturday, according to arrest reports.
CONROE, TX

