Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Welcomes 20 More Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ wondering in winterland
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dansby Swanson is in the rumor-go-round. The Winter Meetings are underway today, though it’s...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Greg Maddux on the basepaths edition
Robby Thompson #6 of the San Francisco Giants gets his throw off to complete the double-play over the top of Greg Maddux #31 of the Chicago Cubs during a Major League Baseball game circa 1987 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. Right away I can tell you that’s not...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, December 2
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
What would it take for the Cubs to get Bryan Reynolds from the Pirates?
Bryan Reynolds is a really good baseball player. Acquired by the Pirates in 2018 in the Andrew McCutchen deal, Reynolds was an All-Star in 2021 and finished 11th in MVP voting in a 6.0 bWAR season. He wasn’t quite as stellar in 2022 but still put up good numbers: .262/.345/.461 with 27 home runs in 145 games.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Ernie Banks in Anaheim
Former great and Hall of Famer Ernie Banks #14 of the Chicago Cubs signs autographs for fans prior to a Major League Baseball game circa 1989 at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. So, wait. In 1989, Ernie was 58 years old. And why would he have been playing in a...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Cubs dedicate a headstone for 19th-Century star Jimmy Ryan
Last Wednesday morning, November 30, a cold, blustery day that would have emulated many a home opener, approximately 30 people attended the dedication of a grave marker for 19th-century Cubs star Jimmy Ryan at Calvary Cemetery in Evanston, more than 99 years after his death. The long-anonymous resting place was...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Johnny Cueto
I was perusing Fangraphs’ Top 50 Free Agents and found former Cubs nemesis Johnny Cueto listed at No. 32 — ahead of some guys I’ve already written about in this series — and I thought, “Why not look at this guy?”. Cueto had a really...
