What you need to know about the prep hoops showcase in Fresno that features Bronny James

Bronny James leads the star-studded Sierra Canyon basketball team into Fresno on Saturday to highlight a one-day high school showcase.

Eighteen teams will play in The Heart of California Basketball Classic capped by San Joaquin Memorial vs. Sierra Canyon at 8:30 p.m. at the Save Mart Center.

Many believe Bronny, son of Lebron James, will be the first to play in the NBA with his father. Joining him on Sierra Canyon are younger brother Bryce; Justin Pippen, the son of six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls; and Ashton Hardaway, the son of NBA player and University of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway.

Memorial will have senior forward/center Mike Davis Jr. leading the way, along with senior guard Armari Carraway, sophomore guard Abram Potts, junior center/forward Dre Davis and sophomore guard Gerald Perry Jr. The Panthers are led by The Bee’s 2021-2022 Coach of the Year Brad Roznovsky.

Other teams competing at the Save Mart Center will be Monterey Trail-Elk Grove, Granada-Livermore, St. Joseph, Hanford West, Bakersfield Christian, Edison, Sanger, Clovis, Clovis North, Clovis East, Bullard, Lemoore, Redwood-Larkspur, Arroyo Grande, Hoover and Newark Memorial.

The placing games of the Valley Children’s Tip-Off Invitational will start the day, marking the first time a high school sporting event has taken place at the Save Mart Center.

It’s doubtful LeBron James will be in Fresno since the Lakers will be on an East Coast trip.

Schedule

Valley Children’s Tip-Off Invitational (seventh place), 8:30 a.m.

Valley Children’s Tip-Off Invitational (consolation), 10 a.m.

Valley Children’s Tip-Off Invitational (third place), 11:30 a.m.

Edison vs. Hanford West, 1 p.m.

Clovis vs. Sanger, 2:30 p.m.

Bakersfield Christian vs. St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Valley Children’s Tip-Off Invitational championship, 5:30 p.m.

Monterey Trail vs. Granada, 7 p.m.

San Joaquin Memorial vs. Sierra Canyon, 8:30 p.m.

How to get tickets

Tickets can be purchased at the Save Mart Center box office and through Ticketmaster. Standard admission is $20.

Wiggins returns to Save Mart Center

Clovis East coach Adrian Wiggins returns to the Save Mart Center for the first time since 2012.

Wiggins was the Fresno State women’s basketball coach from 2005 to 2012. Prior to that, he was hired to be an assistant in 2002.

He led Fresno State to six straight winning seasons, including five straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2008-2012.

Cole connection

Micah and Caleb Cole, both nephews of former Fresno State standout Jervis Cole, play for Sanger. The Apaches will play Clovis at 2:30 p.m.

Lemoore, Mendota in regional football

Lemoore and Mendota are the only Fresno-area football teams playing in CIF regional games.

On Friday, Lemoore (12-1) plays at McClymonds-Oakland (11-1) in the Northern California Division 2-AA regional bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. and the winner advances to the state championship game.

On Saturday, the state title is on the line when Pinole Valley (8-4) plays at Mendota (9-5) in the 7-AA bowl. Kickoff is 6 p.m. There is no Southern California game in the division.