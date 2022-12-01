ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
Augusta Free Press

‘Unprecedented amount of funding:’ Virginia approves $295M for farm conservation

The General Assembly’s passage of full funding for agricultural best management practices is a historic decision for farmers. “Virginia Farm Bureau — on behalf of our state’s farmers — has been advocating for full funding of agricultural best management practices since 2009,” Virginia Farm Bureau Federation President Wayne F. Pryor told farmers on Nov. 30 during the organization’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates, according to a press release.
VIRGINIA STATE
Jake Wells

Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
VIRGINIA STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
PAINT BANK, VA
WHSV

New mpox case may change how some view the virus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Virginia’s Department of Health (VDH) reported the first death of a person diagnosed with mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in the state. In a press release, VDH described the patient as an adult male from the Eastern Health Region. Despite this, medical experts...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

The Democratic vote in rural areas has collapsed. New report looks at what it would take to change that.

Somewhere out there is the next Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia. Here are two things that candidate ought to be reading. Of course, somewhere out there is the next Republican candidate for governor, too, but we’re probably better able to guess that person’s identity than we can the Democrat – either Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears or Attorney General Jason Miyares. Whoever that Republican candidate is doesn’t need this advice on how to run in rural Virginia, but any Democrat who hopes to win statewide does.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis

Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NBC Washington

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Donates Fourth-Quarter Salary to Nonprofit

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday afternoon that he would donate his gubernatorial salary from the fourth quarter of the year to Pathways, a nonprofit based in Petersburg. Pathways, founded in 1995 as Petersburg Urban Ministries and renamed in 2008, provides resources, job training, and education in life skills like...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

First Night Virginia canceled again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
VIRGINIA STATE
alextimes.com

Your Views: Ban wildlife killing contests

Virginia residents have a unique opportunity to help wildlife in our state. I encourage all of my fellow Alexandrians to contact the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and urge the agency to prohibit wildlife killing contests. You can do so here: https://dwr.virginia.gov/ regulations/2023-2024- wildlife-regulations-publicscoping-period/). Wildlife killing contests are cruel events...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

VDOT has unveiled statewide 'Resilience Plan'

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has unveiled a statewide "Resilience Plan". VDOT said this plan is a comprehensive, formalized framework to incorporate resilience strategies into transportation planning, project development and delivery, operations, maintenance, and asset management. The Resilience Plan outlines strategies to anticipate, prepare...
WRIC - ABC 8News

The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
NELLYSFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy