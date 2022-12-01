ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

breezejmu.org

Key takeaways from faculty senate

Faculty informed on how to deal with student absences. As the number of students reporting illnesses continues to rise, Provost Heather Coltman said, faculty should continue to work with students to make up for absences and missed classwork. Coltman said there are a number of ways to manage policies around illness, and the choice has been reserved for professors as much as possible.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Dukes hold on to secure close win at VCU, 62-60

JMU women’s basketball pulled off a nail-biting 62-60 win against an in-state foe, VCU, Thursday night after a close-fought game. The Rams started strong, leading the Dukes 20-13 after the first 10 minutes. JMU graduate guard Carolina Germond started off the game hot with five quick points in the first half of the quarter.
RICHMOND, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU men's basketball shifts focus to UVA

Men's basketball returned home after a long stretch and was able to take down Eastern Kentucky. The team is now looking forward to Tuesday's matchup against UVA rival. Reporters Colby Reece and Ellie Fenza share the team's thoughts heading into the game.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU volleyball falls to BYU in first round of NCAA tournament, 3-0

JMU volleyball’s historic season ended Friday with a loss in straight sets to No. 18 BYU. After losing just one conference game all season en route to winning the Sun Belt regular season and the conference postseason tournament championships, JMU’s run finally ended courtesy of a dominant performance from BYU.
PROVO, UT
breezejmu.org

Analysis | JMU’s “Kings of the East” moniker largely ignored by Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt

When the clock hit triple zeros in the fourth quarter of JMU football’s 47-7 throttling against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 26, the Dukes’ celebration was already prepared. Bridgeforth Stadium’s PA announcer took little time to announce JMU as “Kings of the East.” The team was given a sign with their new title written on it, and the Marching Royal Dukes serenaded the celebration with Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Dukes neutralize Eastern Kentucky's fast pace, down Colonels, 97-80

JMU started off its first home matchup in over 23 days hot and overcame a second-half run from Eastern Kentucky to down the Colonels, 97-80. The Eastern Kentucky (EKU) defense was fiery from the jump, starting off with an aggressive half-court press. The Dukes, through quick ball movement, took advantage of the press that translated directly to points.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Weekend Roundup | Episode 1

Scared of being bored this weekend? Reporter Alexa Bonilla has you covered in the first installment of Breeze TV's Weekly Round-up. This week, residents of the 'burg can find numerous holiday activities, acapella performances, and themed JMU basketball games.

