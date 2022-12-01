Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Google picks the best Android apps and games of 2022 – download them now
Google has followed Apple in announcing its apps and games of the year – and if you're looking for something new to install on your Android phone then these Play Store picks are well worth checking out. These picks were made (opens in new tab) by the Google Play...
Romancing SaGa - Minstrel Song is now available worldwide on Android with tons of new features
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Over the last few years, Square Enix has been re-releasing titles from the SaGa franchise on Android. The latest title to appear is Romancing SaGa - Minstrel Song. The original release in 2005 wasn't available in PAL regions (most of Europe and Africa, parts of Asia, South America, and Oceania), so this Android release will be the first time the game is officially available in these areas.
Reigns: Three Kingdoms arrives on Android alongside two more Netflix Games
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Netflix Games launched just over a year ago with an underwhelming library of just five games. Since then, the streaming giant has steadily grown its collection, adding notable titles like Into The Breach, Moonlighter, and Exploding Kittens. Well, Netflix just added three more games, Reigns: Three Kingdoms, Cats & Soup, and Hello Kitty Happiness Parade. This rounds out the library to a respectable 40 games.
Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited lands on Android with a welcome auto-battle mechanic
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited was initially released on the PlayStation 3 in 2011 and has received numerous ports since then, and today's surprise release on Android and iOS may be the best port yet. Numerous quality-of-life features are here, alongside all of the content previous versions enjoyed. So if you've been itching for a deep and lengthy SRPG to dive into, Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited is here to help.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Phone Arena
Google announces several new Android features including an eagerly-awaited widget
Google published a new blog post today mentioning several new features that will be making their way to the Android operating system. For example, did you know that you can create a collage using the Google Photos app? Simply open the app, long-press on two to six pictures, tap the "Add to" tab at the bottom of the screen and then tap collage.
PlayStation Tournaments brings competitive gaming to PS5 — and you can try it now
After several months in beta, PlayStation Tournaments is rolling out to all PS5 console — here's how to access this new feature.
How to enable themed icons in Android 13
Google has a lot to offer with its Material You aesthetic in Android 13, and an interesting feature is themed icons. The feature turns icons monochrome, and then uses the same palette as the rest of the interface, making the home screen look that much more vibrant.
How to create your own games with today's Google Doodle
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The first Google Doodle this month celebrates the 82nd birthday of Gerald "Jerry" Lawson, the inventor of the game cartridge. While his creations never became commercial successes, the ideas he pioneered were used by companies like Atari to great success.
Samsung updates the Dropship Good Lock module for One UI 5
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung’s Good Lock suite brings several useful capabilities to existing hardware, like the Back Tap gesture and easier file transfers. If you have used these apps, they can make everyday tasks a breeze, and Samsung regularly updates them as well. Many Good Lock modules are now receiving updates to support Samsung’s One UI 5 based on Android 13. This time, the update for the Dropship app simplifies platform-agnostic file sharing, as well as bringing other handy feature improvements and bug fixes.
notebookcheck.net
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
The Verge
Android is introducing an accessible reading mode and digital car key sharing
Android has announced a batch of new features for mobile and smartwatch devices, introducing new accessibility tools and quality-of-life updates for digital car keys, Google TV, and watchOS. One of the major announcements is the introduction of a reading mode for Android — a new feature that creates a more accessible screen reading experience without being tied to specific apps.
Android TV 13 is ready for prime time with plenty of behind-the-scenes changes
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Unlike Android betas on your phone — which invite practically anyone with a modern Pixel device to give it a go — Android TV's annual rounds of preview software aren't quite as easy to access. When Android TV 13 arrived on the scene earlier this year, we were excited to give it a whirl. Unfortunately, you needed a specific piece of dev-focused hardware to get that far. The second beta was even more restricted, limiting installs solely to emulators. While that difficulty isn't changing today, Android TV 13 is finally out of beta, bringing us one step closer to actually experiencing the latest version of Google's big-screen OS.
You can soon join the Nothing Phone 1’s Android 13 open beta
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Nothing Phone 1 launched amidst much fanfare and hype. It is indeed one of the most unique phones to come out in the last few years with a design that stands out, largely because of that striking LED-laced back. But with no Android 13 update in sight, the Phone 1 fell severely behind other phones from Samsung and Google. Thankfully, the company is now catching up, with the Android 13 open beta for the Nothing Phone 1 starting next month.
OnePlus trumps Google with its new Android update schedule, but it's not perfect
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. These days, a phone needs something special to separate it from the competition. Most smartphones handle the basics just fine, but to be considered among the best Android devices around, you have to nail some key categories. Sure, everyone wants to take excellent night shots or have their battery last as long as possible, but some under-the-hood basics count too. As more people continue to hold onto phones for three, four, or even five years, a long-lasting and reliable update schedule is crucial, and it's in this arena where OnePlus hopes to strengthen its grasp.
Android 13 and Samsung One UI 5 are coming to Galaxy S21 series stateside
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Since early August, Samsung has been releasing its One UI 5 skin based on Android 13 to its wide range of eligible smartphones. The rollout began with the Galaxy S22 series in beta, with the stable release reaching customers worldwide late last month. Now, that stable One UI 5 build is arriving on Samsung flagships from last year, namely the Galaxy S21 series.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing phone (1) Android 13 open beta program begins to accept registrations
Carl Pei's new mobile tech OEM has now announced that the next major software update for its phone (1) will be Nothing OS 1.5 based on Android 13. Then again, the upgrade is not quite ready for prime-time yet: the company has in fact now confirmed that it is at the open beta stage of testing.
techaiapp.com
Epic Games’ RealityScan App Now Available On Apple App Store for Free
IOS users can now scan real-life objects with their devices and turn them into 3D models. Epic Games has officially released its RealityScan app on the Apple App Store after almost eight months of beta testing it on Apple’s software. The company previously launched its beta test to a...
game-news24.com
Android TV 13 is available now. The menu contains new features but also frustrations
Google released its new Android TV 13 update, which in no way revolutionizes the user interface. Developers also have more possibilities. After the first of the first beta last May, Google shouldn’t console the most disappointed with the stable version of Android TV 13 as of today it was deployed on compatible products. The Mountain View company released a blog post to announce the release of the update.
Google’s 4K Chromecast gets its first security patch post-Android 12
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While Google’s newest HD-only Chromecast came running Android 12 out of the box, its 4K sibling was stuck with Android 10 for over two years. That changed last month when Google finally updated it to Android 12 for TV. Now, the company is rolling out the latest security patch to the Chromecast with Google TV 4K (via 9to5Google). The new update supposedly also brings along fixes for the issues that Android 12 introduced.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0