These days, a phone needs something special to separate it from the competition. Most smartphones handle the basics just fine, but to be considered among the best Android devices around, you have to nail some key categories. Sure, everyone wants to take excellent night shots or have their battery last as long as possible, but some under-the-hood basics count too. As more people continue to hold onto phones for three, four, or even five years, a long-lasting and reliable update schedule is crucial, and it's in this arena where OnePlus hopes to strengthen its grasp.

4 DAYS AGO