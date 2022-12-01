ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson says he deleted his tweet because his girlfriend told him he should

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not take kindly to a tweet from a critical fan after Sunday’s loss, responding with a vulgar tweet back at him. After talking it over with his girlfriend, Jackson thought better of it. Jackson said today that he deleted the tweet because his girlfriend...
The Denver Gazette

LIVE COVERAGE: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

The Denver Broncos finish up their two-game road swing with a trip to face off with the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Pregame He’s back. 🙌@jerryjeudy x #DENvsBAL pic.twitter.com/ok1XpqShms— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 4, 2022 Bring ‘em out. #DENvsBAL pic.twitter.com/4WZyxSb4Rb— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 4, 2022 WR Jerry Jeudy is ACTIVE for #DENvsBAL.👀 our inactives » https://t.co/x1BeLfhlIE pic.twitter.com/aIQkDKL8Mj— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 4, 2022 #MyCauseMyCleats week 🧡 pic.twitter.com/cEzyUHYMqJ— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 4, 2022
lastwordonsports.com

Baltimore Ravens Heavily Interested In Odell Beckham

It was recently revealed that the Baltimore Ravens are among the top five teams in the hunt to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The interest turned into “talks” recently, with the team having allegedly met with the 30-year-old. Despite the talks, it is unclear if the Ravens’ interest in...
