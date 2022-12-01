Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 57-year-old Waupun man involved in several crashes and a high-speed chase in Fond du Lac last Friday night. Donald Perrote made his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court on the four felony and four misdemeanor charges stemming from the chase that saw him hit four vehicles including a Sheriff’s squad car during the pursuit. Eventually he was arrested at gunpoint. He will be arraigned next Thursday. Charges include 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, battery to a law enforcement officer, fleeing an officer, hit and run, and three counts of criminal damage to property.

WAUPUN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO