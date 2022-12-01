Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Elf: The Musical’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The magic of “Elf,” the movie, thrives in Birder Players’ production of “Elf: The Musical,” sparked by theater’s illusion of reality with real people performing the roles. Buddy the Elf’s endless optimism – oh so child-like – is...
wearegreenbay.com
Gerds/Review: Live show audiences coming back
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Performing groups in Northeastern Wisconsin are bouncing back from COVID-19. Some are selling out their holiday productions. During the pandemic, there was a major worry that audiences would not return out of fear of catching something. Many, many productions were canceled or postponed in...
Live mannequins brought Downtown Neenah to life
A Very Neenah Christmas returned for its 25th year, and over 30 live mannequin displays brought the city to life.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Irvin Berlin’s White Christmas’
ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – “A” starts “Abrams.” It also starts “ambition.” And “applause.”. Ambition is all over Abrams Spotlight Productions’ presentation of “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.”. There even is falling snow in The Nancy Byng Community Theatre at the...
WSAW
Willow Springs Gardens host 14th Annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - December is here and that means the countdown to Christmas has commenced. With 22 days left until the big holiday, Willow Springs Gardens isn’t wasting any time spreading some holiday cheer. The event venue held its annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival on Saturday. For 14...
Decades old Christmas tradition returns to Neenah and Menasha
The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department Santa float has been traveling the two cities for 72 years, and this year looking for some help from their community.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Excitement really gets ramped up once you see that tree go up’: Local family finds perfect Christmas Tree
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With Thanksgiving behind us, families are preparing to place the perfect pine in their homes. Christmas Tree shopper Troy Bloedorn says he and his family look forward to doing so every year, “The anticipation and the excitement really gets ramped up once you see that tree go up,” said Troy Bloedorn.
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Wild Birds Unlimited
(WFRV) – Our feathered friends are just waiting for you to visit Wild Birds Unlimited. Our expert Nancy Paul visited Local 5 Live to help you get started to up your birding game, even through the winter months. You’ll find Wild Birds Unlimited at 2285 S Oneida Street in...
WBAY Green Bay
Amber Wilde disappearance gets national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The disappearance of Amber Wilde from Green Bay is seeing national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries.”. The Unsolved Mysteries podcast -- an offshoot of the long-running TV series -- talked with Wilde’s aunt, who shares the story of the disappearance in 1998, when Wilde was 19 years old and just over 4 months pregnant.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah historical society showcases model trains
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee and Northern Railway Historical Society hosted its annual model train open house this weekend. Formerly known as the Neenah-Menasha Model Railroad Club, the historical society’s model trains represent the Milwaukee and Northern Railway, which ran through Milwaukee to Green Bay, passing through Neenah and Menasha.
hometownbroadcasting.com
12/2/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday
Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 57-year-old Waupun man involved in several crashes and a high-speed chase in Fond du Lac last Friday night. Donald Perrote made his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court on the four felony and four misdemeanor charges stemming from the chase that saw him hit four vehicles including a Sheriff’s squad car during the pursuit. Eventually he was arrested at gunpoint. He will be arraigned next Thursday. Charges include 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, battery to a law enforcement officer, fleeing an officer, hit and run, and three counts of criminal damage to property.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: What is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Cocktail?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It just isn’t supper in Wisconsin without some conversation, usually over cocktails first. And on a Sunday afternoon, while waiting for the kitchen to open at River’s Bend Supper Club in Green Bay, Local 5 had a conversation about cocktails and what is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
wearegreenbay.com
The Community Foundation matching up to $51K in donations to Salvation Army on Fri.
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Donations to the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities Red Kettles are worth double the amount on Friday. The Community Foundation is matching up to $51,000 in donations, making it the largest match day in the Fox Valley. The money raised goes toward the Salvation...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Housing Help For Homeless In Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — An area nonprofit is expanding its resources to provide transitional housing for those in need in Wisconsin Rapids. Mary’s Place along with the help of the Legacy Foundation are now renovating the apartments at the corner of Chase St. and 8th St. S.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plymouth High School fall, child flown to hospital
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - A 20-month-old was flown to Children's Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 3 after falling at Plymouth High School. Police said the child fell from a second level. It happened around 10 a.m. The child's condition is unknown.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Southwest High School performs ‘Bring It On’
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Southwest High School is back presenting Bring It On. Senior Isac Rios, who plays Steven, says the hard work and dedication of every single individual makes it all the more reason to come out and see the show. “Dedicated workers all over the...
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
wearegreenbay.com
No-cost family service helps families decide on the right type of care for senior living in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Michelle Graf, CarePatrol Owner, and Jessie Marceau, CarePatrol Green Bay Area Manager. The group discussed how CarePatrol makes a difficult and complicated family process, simple. WATCH THE FULL SHOW BELOW. Tune in to Newsmaker Sunday every Sunday...
spmetrowire.com
County board rep reports increased postal activity in his neighborhood
After months of mail delivery delays, one county board supervisor on Saturday reported heightened postal carrier activity in his neighborhood. Supervisor Dave Ladick represents District 7 and lives on Nicolet Ave. west of Hoover Rd. in Stevens Point. He said he saw a strange white vehicle traveling in his neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 1, with U.S. government plates—and what appeared to be an unfamiliar female postal carrier behind the wheel.
Manure spill in Wisconsin leads to hours-long main street disruption
A manure spill in east central Wisconsin led to traffic disruptions lasting several hours Tuesday. Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Kiel Police Department took to Facebook to draw attention to a manure spill that had affected all of Fremont Street within city limits. The department encouraged drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
