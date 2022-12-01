Adopt Scooby & Lightning! Treasure Coast Pet’s of the Week!. Scooby is a shy, timid, 3-year-old male pup. This sweet boy desperately wants to get out of the shelter into a forever home. While in foster care, his foster family noticed that Scooby loves car rides and rope toys. He also knows his basic commands! He is gentle while playing and may do well with other dogs, however, we always suggest a meet and greet with other animals that live in the home prior to adopting. Scooby can’t wait to find his new family!

