treasurecoast.com
SUSPECT IN HOBE SOUND STABBING DEATH LOCATED AND ARRESTED IN JACKSONVILLE
SUSPECT IN HOBE SOUND STABBING DEATH LOCATED AND ARRESTED IN JACKSONVILLE. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff have reported that the suspect in the Hobe Sound Stabbing death has been arrested in Jacksonville. This is what happened:. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has captured the suspect wanted in...
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested, This Time For DUI
Cellblock KP Gets One More Inmate. Nearly 20 Jailed This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a few weeks, but another resident of the Kings Point senior living community in Delray Beach has been arrested, bringing the 2022 total of Kings Point […]
Florida sheriff’s office deputy killed in off-duty ‘incident’
A Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed while off-duty Saturday morning.
Elderly couple shot dead outside Martin County condominium
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a person is in custody after a double homicide Saturday afternoon.
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Scooby & Lightning! Treasure Coast Pet’s of the Week!
Adopt Scooby & Lightning! Treasure Coast Pet’s of the Week!. Scooby is a shy, timid, 3-year-old male pup. This sweet boy desperately wants to get out of the shelter into a forever home. While in foster care, his foster family noticed that Scooby loves car rides and rope toys. He also knows his basic commands! He is gentle while playing and may do well with other dogs, however, we always suggest a meet and greet with other animals that live in the home prior to adopting. Scooby can’t wait to find his new family!
treasurecoast.com
Palm Bay man arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine in Port St Lucie
Palm Bay man arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine in Port St Lucie. Port St.Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St Lucie Police have reported that a Palm Bay Man was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine. This is what happened:. Palm Bay man gets more than he bargained for yesterday at his stop in...
WESH
Man dies in Brevard County crash, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a deadly crash occurred on Saturday. Around 3:20 a.m., a motorcycle driving on the Eau Gallie Causeway struck a concrete barrier wall. The motorcyclist died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Michael Maloney.
treasurecoast.com
Martin Sheriff: Double homicide at Cedar Pointe Condominiums
Sheriff’s office says there is no further threat. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff has reported there has been a double homicide at Cedar Point Condominiums. SWAT team members of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are working a double homicide at Cedar Pointe Condominiums off East Ocean...
treasurecoast.com
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
wqcs.org
Search Continues for Murder Suspect Jared Diaz
Martin County - Thursday December 1, 2022: The search continues for the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Port St. Lucie man last Saturday. Robert Tyler Meadows was stabbed to death late in the afternoon, on November 26, within The Preserve, a gated Community in Hobe Sound. Meadows was living with his girlfriend in this exclusive community, but he was just one of a number of renters in the home where he died.
sebastiandaily.com
Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man near Sebastian, Florida
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kelly Granger, a missing man last seen at the county shooting range west of Sebastian on 102nd Terrace, just off CR-512. Granger went missing Wednesday after 4:45 p.m. He left behind his electric bike, mobile phone, and sweater. Friends say...
WESH
Body found by Indian River in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the shore of the Indian River. Officers were called to the section of the lagoon across from 1130 South Harbor City Boulevard at about 1:15 p.m. That’s when they say they found the...
treasurecoast.com
Martin Sheriff: Hit-and-run driver destroys portion of wall in Martin County
Martin Sheriff: Hit-and-run driver destroys portion of wall in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff have reported that a hit-and-run drive destroyed a portion of a wall in Martin County. This is what happened:. HIT AND RUN DRIVER CRASHES THROUGH BRICK WALL, LEAVES SCENE, AND THE...
2nd Vero Beach High School threat arrest prompts calls for action
Parents are calling for action following the arrest of a 17-year-old Vero Beach High School student who, authorities said, brought a loaded gun to school and made threats toward another student.
Check-washing thieves attempt to steal $27K from West Palm Beach doctor
There have been recent reports of checks being stolen from mailboxes in our area. Now, a business plaza in West Palm Beach was hit. The latest victim is a West Palm Beach doctor.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WINKNEWS.com
Dashcam video shows Cassandra Smith failing field sobriety test in 2021
A dashcam video has surfaced of Cassandra Smith, the 30-year-old woman accused of driving drunk when she hit and killed Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor, failing a field sobriety test before a previous arrest. An arrest report from Palm Beach County in April 2021 says Smith was running vehicles off...
Crews battle fire at 2-story building in downtown West Palm Beach
A building caught fire Sunday morning in downtown West Palm Beach at Division Avenue and Fourth Street.
WPBF News 25
2 wanted for robbing mail carrier in Delray Beach; major reward offered
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — ThePostal Inspection Service is offering up to a $50,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of two suspects that were last seen on Village Drive in Delray Beach. The suspects are being described as short Black males between the...
WPBF News 25
One man dead, another in critical condition following wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash along I-95 in Palm Beach County. It happened around 4 a.m. in Lake Worth near the Lantana Road exit. Traffic was backed up for 3 miles all morning until the accident...
