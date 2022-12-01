ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 23

Oh, boy!
3d ago

Aawh, so sad. Rest in peace, K-9 Oliver. Godspeed and thank you for your service, pup. From now on, it's all butterflies and fun over that rainbow bridge ♥️🇺🇸

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
treasurecoast.com

SUSPECT IN HOBE SOUND STABBING DEATH LOCATED AND ARRESTED IN JACKSONVILLE

SUSPECT IN HOBE SOUND STABBING DEATH LOCATED AND ARRESTED IN JACKSONVILLE. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff have reported that the suspect in the Hobe Sound Stabbing death has been arrested in Jacksonville. This is what happened:. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has captured the suspect wanted in...
HOBE SOUND, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Scooby & Lightning! Treasure Coast Pet’s of the Week!

Adopt Scooby & Lightning! Treasure Coast Pet’s of the Week!. Scooby is a shy, timid, 3-year-old male pup. This sweet boy desperately wants to get out of the shelter into a forever home. While in foster care, his foster family noticed that Scooby loves car rides and rope toys. He also knows his basic commands! He is gentle while playing and may do well with other dogs, however, we always suggest a meet and greet with other animals that live in the home prior to adopting. Scooby can’t wait to find his new family!
PALM CITY, FL
WESH

Man dies in Brevard County crash, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a deadly crash occurred on Saturday. Around 3:20 a.m., a motorcycle driving on the Eau Gallie Causeway struck a concrete barrier wall. The motorcyclist died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Michael Maloney.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Martin Sheriff: Double homicide at Cedar Pointe Condominiums

Sheriff’s office says there is no further threat. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff has reported there has been a double homicide at Cedar Point Condominiums. SWAT team members of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are working a double homicide at Cedar Pointe Condominiums off East Ocean...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach

Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
CLERMONT, FL
wqcs.org

Search Continues for Murder Suspect Jared Diaz

Martin County - Thursday December 1, 2022: The search continues for the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Port St. Lucie man last Saturday. Robert Tyler Meadows was stabbed to death late in the afternoon, on November 26, within The Preserve, a gated Community in Hobe Sound. Meadows was living with his girlfriend in this exclusive community, but he was just one of a number of renters in the home where he died.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man near Sebastian, Florida

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kelly Granger, a missing man last seen at the county shooting range west of Sebastian on 102nd Terrace, just off CR-512. Granger went missing Wednesday after 4:45 p.m. He left behind his electric bike, mobile phone, and sweater. Friends say...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

Body found by Indian River in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the shore of the Indian River. Officers were called to the section of the lagoon across from 1130 South Harbor City Boulevard at about 1:15 p.m. That’s when they say they found the...
MELBOURNE, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy