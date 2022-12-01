Read full article on original website
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs
Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
Chuck Berry Paid out $1.2 Million After He Was Caught Installing Bathroom Cameras in His Restaurants
Chuck Berry made many happy with his music, but his legacy isn't untarnished. The late artist was sued following a major scandal.
"He was the best guitarist I’d ever seen" - the night Jimi Hendrix met his destiny
New York, August 3, 1966. Jimi Hendrix is playing Cafe Wha? in Greenwich Village, and through the door comes the man who will turn him into a star
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michael Damian Drops News That’s Music to Michelle Stafford’s Ears: ‘Yes!’
Get into the Christmas spirit with sounds from one of daytime’s favorite returning actors. Fans have been so excited ever since news broke that Michael Damian would be returning to The Young and the Restless as Danny just in time for Christmas and now we have something more to get you into the holiday spirit. The daytime vet just released a new song, “Must Be Christmas,” that happens to be featured on his Netflix movie Falling for Christmas.
Paul McCartney Refused to Play 1 ‘Revolver’ Song After Getting in a Fight With the Other Beatles
While The Beatles wouldn’t break up until a few years after ‘Revolver,’ Paul McCartney refused to play one song from the album after arguing with the other members
Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie dies aged 79 following short illness
Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie has died following a short illness at the age of 79, her family have confirmed.The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever.Their best-known songs include Dreams, Go Your Own Way and Everywhere. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McVie (@christinemcvieofficial)A statement from her family said: “It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Time’ Is a Fascinating, if Overlong, Documentary on the Creation of His Most Popular Album
For all the scrutiny of the Beatles’ session tapes, the Grateful Dead’s concert archives and Prince’s much-vaunted vault of unreleased material, Neil Young is almost undoubtedly the music world’s most obsessive self-documenter. As evidenced by his massive “Anthology” series and the furious pace at which he’s been releasing both new and archival material over the past decade, the man is not only a monumentally prolific musician, he’s a notorious hoarder who keeps everything. The past 18 months have seen him release a shelved album from 2000, four concerts from 1970 and ’71, another from 2019 and — hey! — his 41st and...
10 classic rock albums from the 1970s that unintentionally paved the way for heavy metal in the 1980s
The 1980s didn't just happen by accident: here are 10 albums from the previous decade that laid the groundwork
George Harrison on the Problem With Apple Records
George Harrison knew there was a pretty bad problem with The Beatles' record label, Apple Records. He didn't let it effect his future companies though.
TV Fanatic
The Hammer: Reba McEntire Lifetime Movie Gets a Premiere Date
The Hammer will launch on Lifetime early next year. The cabler announced today that the Reba McEntire movie is to premiere on January 7th at 8/7c on Lifetime. The original movie is inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge, Kim Wanker, who "hands down justice unlike anyone else," the logline teases.
Guitar World Magazine
Rare footage of Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his iconic Frankenstein guitar has been synced to audio
Hear Van Halen wield his iconic axe in 1978 for renditions of Eruption, Runnin' With The Devil, Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love and more. Earlier this week, rare footage that showed Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his legendary white-and-black-striped Frankenstein guitar emerged online thanks to a YouTube user named Speedy, who caught Van Halen’s gig from September 8, 1978, on camera.
Paul McCartney and John Lennon Wrote this Beatles Hit While Riding a Tour Bus
Paul McCartney and John Lennon were such a dynamic songwriting duo that they could even write hit songs on a bus
Paul McCartney Names 2 of His Favorite Modern Music Acts
Paul McCartney still pays attention to modern music, and he recently shared two modern music acts who are his favorites
David Draiman Names Which Disturbed Song Is One of His Favorites He’s Ever Written
Disturbed just released their eighth album last week (Nov. 18), so they've got quite a catalog of songs under their belt. David Draiman, however, admitted that one of the tracks on Divisive is one of his favorites that he's ever written. "Don't Tell Me" is the second-to-last track on the...
