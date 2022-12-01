Get into the Christmas spirit with sounds from one of daytime’s favorite returning actors. Fans have been so excited ever since news broke that Michael Damian would be returning to The Young and the Restless as Danny just in time for Christmas and now we have something more to get you into the holiday spirit. The daytime vet just released a new song, “Must Be Christmas,” that happens to be featured on his Netflix movie Falling for Christmas.

1 DAY AGO