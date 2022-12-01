Macron presented with baguette as famous French bread granted global heritage status

Emmanuel Macron was presented with bread in Washington DC to mark the humble French baguette being granted world heritage status.

The French president announced the news that the food has been awarded special Unesco status after a four-year campaign for recognition.

He was presented with a baguette of his own during a speech at the French embassy in Washington DC on Wednesday.

The bread is being added to the UN’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity.

