RICH'S LIFE HACKS: THE SUPER SECRET MICROWAVE LIFE HACKS
THE SUPER SECRET MICROWAVE LIFE HACKS
Remove a Stamp From An Envelope
Place a few drops of water onto your stamp and place the envelope in your microwave for 20 seconds on medium. When it comes out you should be able to peel the stamp right off.
Revive Stale Bread
Don’t throw that stale bread away or feed it to the birds. You can revive your stale bread by placing a damp paper towel around it and putting it in the microwave for 10 seconds on it’s highest setting.
