RICH'S LIFE HACKS: THE SUPER SECRET MICROWAVE LIFE HACKS

LIFE HACKS

THE SUPER SECRET MICROWAVE LIFE HACKS

Remove a Stamp From An Envelope

Place a few drops of water onto your stamp and place the envelope in your microwave for 20 seconds on medium. When it comes out you should be able to peel the stamp right off.

Revive Stale Bread

Don’t throw that stale bread away or feed it to the birds. You can revive your stale bread by placing a damp paper towel around it and putting it in the microwave for 10 seconds on it’s highest setting.

