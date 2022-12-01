ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tom Parker’s widow says first Christmas since husband’s death is ‘going to be tough’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nvpW_0jTk25Z600

Tom Parker ’s widow Kelsey opened up on the difficulties she has faced following her husband ’s death, suggesting that “ Christmas is going to be tough” for her and her children this year.

“You can be in a room full of people and still feel lonely because people don’t understand how I feel, it’s really hard for my friends and family,” she said, speaking on GMB .

“Christmas is going to be so tough for me this year... Tom’s not going to be there, we’re not going to wake up on Christmas morning as a family.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Wife overhears husband make demeaning comments

DEAR ABBY: I am a wife and mother in my late 30s. I'm also a registered nurse, beginning a master's degree program to advance my career. I consider myself to be an intelligent person, and I did well in college. My husband is also intelligent, and I'm proud of his accomplishments in his career. However, he can be arrogant at times, giving the impression that he is smarter than everyone else around him -- including me. Today, I overheard him talking to his boss, whom he told about the master's program I am starting in a few weeks. He then told...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Mother left her baby with fractured skull home to die in 27C heat - as she went shopping

A mother has been jailed after leaving her baby home to die in 27C with a fractured skull - while she got a car wash and went shopping.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan Davis in his cot for two hours - running errands and visiting a park.The tot was abandoned at home alone - trapped in a warm room with no windows open or fans on in hot weather.Davis - who regularly smoked cannabis around her son - returned to the property and then began texting a friend.She failed to check on him for at least another 30 minutes,...
Mary Duncan

Father locks daughter in her room on wedding day because the groom owes him money

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Patty had an interesting relationship with her husband, Ron, from the very beginning. They met when they were in meeting for former drug users, and then found out that the meeting was a front to lure people into Scientology, which they both were.
Lefty Graves

Man leaves 12-year-old daughter alone with 3 men she doesn’t know so he can meet up with girlfriend

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I had been neighbors for over 11 years. I was there the day she, her husband, and their children moved into the house next to me. We became fast friends and enjoyed spending time together and watching our children play together.
Tracey Folly

Woman defends her husband against infidelity rumors then learns he impregnated the 'other woman'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a divorced couple with two children. They married and started their family young; they were eighteen and twenty years old when they got married, and they welcomed their first child barely a year after that. Their young love soon turned into an early divorce.
The Independent

The Independent

958K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy