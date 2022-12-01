ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Angolan fishermen critical of lacking enforcement of sustainable fishing practices

The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBKA0_0jTk1EX100

By Pedro Tchindele for Radio Ecclesia in Angola

Angola recently signed the United Nations treaty on legal and sustainable fishing, but the reality described by shipowners is totally different from the intention of the authorities, reports Pedro Tchindele for Radio Ecclesia. In the Angolan province of Benguela, shipowners are critical and reveal what they consider to be excessive transgressions in the country’s seas. They say that illegal fishing, which has been a constant practice, is carried out in trawls within four nautical miles for artisanal fish, use of explosives in the capture and other practices adverse to sustainable fishing. Meanwhile, in a commune on the coast of Benguela, there are reports of the disappearance of the green lobster, a clear consequence of trawling on the coast of Benguela, as stated by the local administrator, José Faria.

Listen to Pedro’s full report here (in Portuguese).

This article is reproduced here as part of the African Conservation Journalism Programme , funded in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe by USAID’s VukaNow: Activity. Implemented by the international conservation organization Space for Giants, it aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate. Written articles from the Mozambican and Angolan cohorts are translated from Portuguese. Broadcast stories remain in the original language.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Labour’s proposed reforms to UK ‘answer people’s desire for change’, says Brown

Labour’s reforms to the UK, which will provide an “enhanced” role for Scotland as part of the new arrangements, will answer “people’s desire for change”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has insisted.The former Labour leader said the changes he was recommending in a new review of the UK would “make Britain work for Scotland”.The package of measures, outlined in Labour’s Commission on the UK’s Future report, could be key in winning the support of voters who are not committed to independence but still want to see change, he added.Speaking ahead of the report’s publication, Mr Brown said: “The debate people think they may...
The Independent

‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’

Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum-seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think-tank report which calls for all asylum-seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse recommendations to cap the...
The Independent

Braverman vows to do ‘whatever it takes’ to tackle migrant crisis in Channel

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has pledged to do “whatever it takes” to deal with the migrant crisis in the Channel amid calls for the indefinite detention of asylum seekers arriving in the UK illegally.Ms Braverman said the numbers making the perilous crossing were “wholly unacceptable and unsustainable” and that ministers would “comprehensively tackle the small boats problem”.She made her comments in a foreword to a report by the centre-right Centre for Policy Studies think tank which called for new laws barring migrants who enter illegally from ever settling in the UK.While she said she did not necessarily agree with everything...
The Independent

Brexit: Fears for toy safety, asbestos exposure and work accidents in EU laws ‘bonfire’

Safety rules to protect children from dangerous toys and in vehicles, as well as to prevent exposure to asbestos, are set to be scrapped as part of a bonfire of EU laws, campaigners are warning.The alarm is also being raised over the removal of regulations to guard against accidents on construction sites and other workplaces and to alert shoppers to potentially deadly allergens in foods.No fewer than 212 regulations with “safety” in their titles are in line to be repealed – under a fast-track process to appease Brexit-backing Tories – almost four times the 58 ministers have acknowledged, it...
The Independent

The Independent

958K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy