Spotify Wrapped: Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish among artists to record thank you messages

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish are among the music stars who have created personalised messages for their top fans for this year’s Spotify Wrapped .

Metallica, BLACKPINK , Dua Lipa , and Maneskin have also recorded messages for their most dedicated listeners.

Spotify Wrapped compiles a subscriber’s data throughout the last year to provide them with a look back at their favourite songs, albums, genres, artists, and podcasts.

This year’s edition also revealed “listening personalities” and how users listen to music at different times of the day.

