Austin, TX

Texas attorney pulls out gun and tries to shoot ex-girlfriend working at bar

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UBUf3_0jTk07Oy00

Shocking CCTV footage captures the moment a Texas attorney pulls a gun on his ex-girlfriend at a bar before allegedly trying to shoot at her.

Gavin Rush, 41, can be seen at the Anderson Mill Pub in Austin , trying to engage in conversation with the two women behind the bar.

Suddenly, he reaches into his bag and pulls out the firearm, aiming it towards his ex-girlfriend.

According to reports, he fired at least three shots, one of which just missed her.

Rush is then pinned to the ground by other customers and was restrained until police arrived.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas man arrested for allegedly banging on windshield with knife after crash

AUSTIN, Texas — A man in Austin, Texas, has been arrested after he allegedly banged on a windshield with a knife, threatening a victim after a crash. Austin Police Department officers were called out to the 3400 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard on Nov. 28 for reports of a person with a knife on the hood of another car, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTBC. The man was allegedly banging on the windshield with a knife.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEN.com

Family seeks answers after police kill man on his own porch

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The family of an Austin, Texas, man is seeking answers after he was fatally shot by police last month on his front porch following a late-night emergency call by a neighbor. Video and audio released Thursday show Austin police officers arrived Nov. 15, yelled “drop...
AUSTIN, TX
justpene50

A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.

A Texas attorney who wanted to get back with his girlfriend after they broke up reportedly pulled out a gun at her place of work and tried to kill her. Attorney Gavin Rush and his girlfriend had recently parted ways. He seemed intent to rekindle the romance, but when all his advances were met with a “no”, he became unhappy and began sending her threatening messages via text.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Woman wanted for drugging and robbing man in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police hope you can help them identify a woman accused of drugging and robbing a man. Police said on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a woman was seen on surveillance video at Perry's Steakhouse and Grille in The Domain. She was first seen having dinner with a man who police say is a person of interest in the investigation.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Denver

Man wanted in connection with possible murder in Texas arrested in Thornton

A man wanted in connection with a possible murder in Texas has been arrested in Thornton. Gavin Roberts, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and is awaiting extradition to Austin, Texas. The investigation began on Halloween night in Austin. It was the last time Justin Haden, 34, was heard from. Authorities said that Haden's family the police for a welfare check. Officers didn't find anyone in his apartment, but did see what they thought were red wine stains on the wall next to the bed. According to the warrant, a private investigator saw the same stains which he believed to be blood. Officers returned and confirmed the blood to be human and suspected that Haden was no longer alive. The investigation led them to Roberts who was seen on surveillance video with Haden. Detectives also said that Roberts was seen leaving Haden's apartment with a large tote bag that police believe contained Haden's body. A body was found near Ronald Reagan and Interstate 35 in Jarrell and are awaiting autopsy results to confirm if it is Haden. Roberts has been charged with tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse so far. 
THORNTON, CO
fox7austin.com

Man shot, killed in SE Austin parking lot identified by police

AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed earlier this week has been identified by police. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center at 1819 S. Pleasant Valley Road around 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 29. When officers arrived, they...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

1 dead after vehicle crashes through fence in north Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics and Austin Fire Department personnel responded to 5014 Martin Avenue, along East 51st Street between Duval Street and Airport Boulevard, at 8:52 p.m. One of the people involved in the wreck was pinned in the vehicle when medics arrived, and that person later died.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Police Yet To Release Shooting Footage

Austin police have killed another person under strange circumstances. Rajan Moonesinghe, described by his family as a gentle giant and beloved uncle, was shot once in the back on the front porch of his home in the Bouldin neighborhood of South Austin. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. The department almost certainly has more detailed information to share because it has the officers' body worn camera video, which it presumably reviewed in compiling its public statement. That video, per department policy, should be released by Dec. 1, 10 business days after the killing. As of 11 a.m. Dec. 1, the video has not been released.
AUSTIN, TX
texasbreaking.com

Man Nabbed, Accused for Disappearance of 34-Year-Old Man in Austin

A man was nabbed and accused of the disappearance of a 34-year-old man, who is now considered dead. on November 1 in The Domain in north Austin, according to a report from KXAN. On November 7, his disappearance was reported. Meanwhile, a certain Gavin Roberts, 26 years old, was detained...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

AFD extinguishes house fire in S Austin

The Austin Fire Department responded to a house fire in south Austin overnight. Crews arrived at the house located in the 1300 block of Morgan Lane early Sunday morning. The single-story home was unoccupied. ALSO | One evaluated by EMS after downtown high-rise fire. The fire started in the basement...
AUSTIN, TX
