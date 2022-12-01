Texas attorney pulls out gun and tries to shoot ex-girlfriend working at bar

Shocking CCTV footage captures the moment a Texas attorney pulls a gun on his ex-girlfriend at a bar before allegedly trying to shoot at her.

Gavin Rush, 41, can be seen at the Anderson Mill Pub in Austin , trying to engage in conversation with the two women behind the bar.

Suddenly, he reaches into his bag and pulls out the firearm, aiming it towards his ex-girlfriend.

According to reports, he fired at least three shots, one of which just missed her.

Rush is then pinned to the ground by other customers and was restrained until police arrived.

