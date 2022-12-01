ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Margaret Minnicks

Recent polls predict if the Georgia runoff winner will be Walker or Warnock

Herschel Walker and Raphael WarnoockPhoto byGetty Images. With just days to go before the Georgia runoff, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia has a slight edge in two new polls in a very tight race against Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The December 6 runoff is scheduled because neither candidate won more than 50 percent of the votes during the November 8 midterm election. The runoff election is expected to be very close again, according to two newly published polls from Emerson College and SurveyUSA.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Obama stumps for Warnock; New CNN poll; Could Georgia become early primary state?

Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in-chief, The Current. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. The breakdown:. 1. Obama stumps for Warnock in final push for the runoff. Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Raphael Warnock on Thursday urged Democratic voters to...
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettforum.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Peach State FCU announces merger with 2 credit unions

Peach State FCU announces merger with two credit unions. Two more South Carolina credit unions are merging with Peach State Federal Credit Union of Lawrenceville. Credit unions in Abbeville and Pickens, S.C., announced the mergers this week. The announcement follows votes last week by the two credit unions during a special meeting of their members. Both mergers, which have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, are effective December 1, 2022.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Hidden Spaces: Sandtown-Buzzard Roost

Driving down Cascade Road towards I-285 from the West End community, most would not realize that this area of Fulton County was once one of the largest native settlements in the state of Georgia. Originally named “Oktahatalofa and Sulecauga,” the section was more recently known to Atlantans as the former “Sandtown-Buzzard’s Roost.”  As late as […] The post Hidden Spaces: Sandtown-Buzzard Roost appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
