erienewsnow.com
Georgia county ordered to extend absentee ballot deadline in runoff election
A superior court judge in Georgia has ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots in the US Senate runoff after a lawsuit claimed that numerous voters who had applied for absentee ballots had not received them. The suit, brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center and...
Early voting ended Friday. Here are the numbers — and what voters said ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff
Voters were passionate and willing to wait in line during the final days of early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker despite the shorter window for casting a ballot. The voting process for the runoff was changed under 2021's Senate Bill 202...
arizonasuntimes.com
VoterGA Reports Proof of Herschel Walker’s 20,000 Vote Loss in the General Election
VoterGA reported further evidence Friday that the organization said substantiates the more than 20,000-vote decline in Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate election vote count at 10 p.m. on the night of Election Day last month. According to a press release from the nonprofit coalition of citizens working to restore election...
3 takeaways from the big early voting numbers in Georgia’s Senate runoff
Voters have flocked to the polls in a condensed early voting period, especially Black voters and voters in Democratic strongholds.
Walker, Warnock make final pitches to Georgia voters in U.S. Senate runoff
After tens of millions of dollars in TV ads and mailers, texts and calls, canvassing and campaign stops, the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will soon be over. Whomever Georgia voters elect will serve the state in Washington for the next six years. Neither...
Recent polls predict if the Georgia runoff winner will be Walker or Warnock
Herschel Walker and Raphael WarnoockPhoto byGetty Images. With just days to go before the Georgia runoff, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia has a slight edge in two new polls in a very tight race against Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The December 6 runoff is scheduled because neither candidate won more than 50 percent of the votes during the November 8 midterm election. The runoff election is expected to be very close again, according to two newly published polls from Emerson College and SurveyUSA.
Political Rewind: Obama stumps for Warnock; New CNN poll; Could Georgia become early primary state?
Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in-chief, The Current. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. The breakdown:. 1. Obama stumps for Warnock in final push for the runoff. Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Raphael Warnock on Thursday urged Democratic voters to...
Georgia early voting hits new record in Senate runoff
Georgia officials announced Friday that the state had set a new record with absentee ballots as voters continue to head to the polls before the Dec. 6 runoff.
Cobb judge extends return deadline for absentee ballots after lawsuit
A judge agreed Friday to approve a consent order to extend the absentee ballot return deadline for Cobb County voters wh...
After record election year, some LGBTQ lawmakers face a new challenge: GOP majorities
HELENA, Mont. – Zooey Zephyr is familiar with the ornate halls of the Montana state Capitol. She was here during the 2021 legislative session, testifying in opposition to bills targeted at trans-Montanans, like a ban on trans women and girls from participating in women's sports. "The image of 'quote'...
Albany Herald
Georgia GOP chairman, Trump chief advisor dealt setbacks in Fulton election probe
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Republican Party chairman and a close advisor to former President Trump were dealt setbacks this week in a Fulton County investigation into potential illegal interference in the 2020 presidential election. Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney ruled on Wednesday that Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer cannot be...
PHOTOS: Barack Obama campaigns for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in Atlanta ahead of runoff
Former President Barack Obama joined U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for a rally at Pullman Yards in Atlanta on Dec.1, 2022, just days ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff. In front of a crowd of about 5,000 people on Thursday night, Obama reminded voters their support for Warnock would still have a big impact in Washington.
These are the most dangerous roads in Georgia. All of them are in metro Atlanta
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
GPB evening headlines for December 2, 2022
Democrats have voted to move Georgia's presidential primary up closer to the front of line. Former President Barack Obama was in Atlanta last night to campaign again for Senator Raphael Warnock. Houston police have arrested a 33-year-old man in the fatal shooting of Atlanta rapper Takeoff. Tagged as:. GPB morning...
gwinnettforum.com
NEWS BRIEFS: Peach State FCU announces merger with 2 credit unions
Peach State FCU announces merger with two credit unions. Two more South Carolina credit unions are merging with Peach State Federal Credit Union of Lawrenceville. Credit unions in Abbeville and Pickens, S.C., announced the mergers this week. The announcement follows votes last week by the two credit unions during a special meeting of their members. Both mergers, which have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, are effective December 1, 2022.
Georgia Today: Obama stumps for Warnock, mental health gets a boost, and SEC Championship in ATL
On the Friday Dec. 2 edition of the Georgia Today podcast: Barack Obama joins Sen. Raphael Warnock at a rally in Atlanta, a new program aims to boost access to mental health care, and Georgia will be the center of the college football universe this weekend. Peter Biello: Welcome to...
Hidden Spaces: Sandtown-Buzzard Roost
Driving down Cascade Road towards I-285 from the West End community, most would not realize that this area of Fulton County was once one of the largest native settlements in the state of Georgia. Originally named “Oktahatalofa and Sulecauga,” the section was more recently known to Atlantans as the former “Sandtown-Buzzard’s Roost.” As late as […] The post Hidden Spaces: Sandtown-Buzzard Roost appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Federal action on coal ash in Ohio has big implications in Georgia
A recent order by the Environmental Protection Agency telling an Ohio power plant it could no longer dispose of toxic coal ash in an unlined pond, thereby polluting groundwater, could have important implications for four Georgia Power sites. In early November, the Associated Press reported the EPA ordered the Gen....
WRDW-TV
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Murray County
Those in northeast Georgia might have felt a slight shake Saturday morning due to a minor earthquake....
