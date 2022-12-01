ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsborg, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Lindsborg Snowflake Parade: Fun for all

LINDSBORG - A number of people braved the chilly first Saturday of December to either participate in or watch the annual Snowflake Parade. The parade, which featured a variety of entries, made its way down Lindsborg's Main Street Saturday morning to the cheers and waves of the crowd lining the roadway.
LINDSBORG, KS
Salina Post

Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center donation drive Saturday

The City of Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center (SDRC), located at 125 W. North Street, will be hosting the Recycling Generosity Donation Drive benefiting the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank and Salina Animal Services. This free event takes place Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. This family friendly event strives to encourage...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup

Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning:. 9:05 a.m. Bill Fekas discussing the Fekas Christmas Dinner. 9:30 a.m. Brenda Guiterrez discussing Salina Area Technical College. 10:05 a.m. Adrienne Allen discussing Christmas with the Salina Symphony. 10:30 a.m. Karen Couch, executive director of the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank,...
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Robinson bringing Christmas lights to life with Hoisington display

Clark Griswold blinded his neighbors with 25,000 Christmas lights in the 1989 National Lampoon movie. As it turns out, that was child's play compared to the 35,000-plus synchronized lights now on display at 252 W. 15th Street in Hoisington. John Robinson moved into the residence four years ago and has turned his hobby into something the community can enjoy.
HOISINGTON, KS
Salina Post

OCCK Transportation collecting fares for charities Thursday

OCCK Transportation is collecting fares for good causes next week. The organization's 2022 Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign is scheduled for Thursday. The Holiday Give & Go campaign is a community fundraiser. All monetary fares received by OCCK general public transportation, including CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, 81 Connection and KanConnect, on Thursday will be donated to local charities. This year all funds raised will go to Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, Neighbor to Neighbor in Concordia and Neighbor to Neighbor in Abilene. The amount donated will be determined by amount of fares and donations received in each region.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items

Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999

In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Fireworks blamed for 300-acre blaze east of Salina Thursday

Fireworks tossed off to the side of the road are thought to have sparked a wind-whipped fire that burned approximately 300 acres east of Salina Thursday evening. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that multiple 911 calls just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday indicated that a grass fire near the intersection of S. Simpson Road and E. Magnolia Road was rapidly growing in intensity. The fire quickly spread to the north on the east side of S. Simpson Road.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 3

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, Eric Paul; 42; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Basgall, Tina...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

South Hutchinson Tyson's food plant fire under control

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at a Tyson's food plant is now under control as firefighters continue to investigate. South Hutchinson Fire Department Fire chief Shae Barajas-Brooks says they were called to the scene of a roof fire at a Tyson's plan in Hutchinson Friday night. When crews arrived they found a 10 foot by 30 foot patch of roofing that was on fire as well as another smaller area of the roof.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BARNES, CORRY ANTHONY; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: BARTLEY,...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy