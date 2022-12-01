OCCK Transportation is collecting fares for good causes next week. The organization's 2022 Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign is scheduled for Thursday. The Holiday Give & Go campaign is a community fundraiser. All monetary fares received by OCCK general public transportation, including CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, 81 Connection and KanConnect, on Thursday will be donated to local charities. This year all funds raised will go to Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, Neighbor to Neighbor in Concordia and Neighbor to Neighbor in Abilene. The amount donated will be determined by amount of fares and donations received in each region.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO