LINDSBORG - A number of people braved the chilly first Saturday of December to either participate in or watch the annual Snowflake Parade. The parade, which featured a variety of entries, made its way down Lindsborg's Main Street Saturday morning to the cheers and waves of the crowd lining the roadway.
HERINGTON - Hospice of Dickinson County is sponsoring its annual Remember Me Tree, to honor the memory of loved ones during the holiday season. The tree will be on display through the end of December and can be found in the Home Health and Hospice office, 11 N. Broadway, in Herington.
The City of Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center (SDRC), located at 125 W. North Street, will be hosting the Recycling Generosity Donation Drive benefiting the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank and Salina Animal Services. This free event takes place Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. This family friendly event strives to encourage...
Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning:. 9:05 a.m. Bill Fekas discussing the Fekas Christmas Dinner. 9:30 a.m. Brenda Guiterrez discussing Salina Area Technical College. 10:05 a.m. Adrienne Allen discussing Christmas with the Salina Symphony. 10:30 a.m. Karen Couch, executive director of the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank,...
Clark Griswold blinded his neighbors with 25,000 Christmas lights in the 1989 National Lampoon movie. As it turns out, that was child's play compared to the 35,000-plus synchronized lights now on display at 252 W. 15th Street in Hoisington. John Robinson moved into the residence four years ago and has turned his hobby into something the community can enjoy.
OCCK Transportation is collecting fares for good causes next week. The organization's 2022 Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign is scheduled for Thursday. The Holiday Give & Go campaign is a community fundraiser. All monetary fares received by OCCK general public transportation, including CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, 81 Connection and KanConnect, on Thursday will be donated to local charities. This year all funds raised will go to Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, Neighbor to Neighbor in Concordia and Neighbor to Neighbor in Abilene. The amount donated will be determined by amount of fares and donations received in each region.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A hotel proposal to address the city's needs for additional rooms to retain large events like the NJCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is on the agenda for the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday. From the legal description of the land involved, it would be on parcels behind...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Michelle McCartney with Cosmosphere notes that there will be a lot of witnesses to history at the First and Last Steps event Friday night on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. "We've got two moon walkers here tonight," McCartney said. "We've got Harrison Schmitt and we have Charlie...
In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
Fireworks tossed off to the side of the road are thought to have sparked a wind-whipped fire that burned approximately 300 acres east of Salina Thursday evening. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that multiple 911 calls just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday indicated that a grass fire near the intersection of S. Simpson Road and E. Magnolia Road was rapidly growing in intensity. The fire quickly spread to the north on the east side of S. Simpson Road.
UPDATE 7:45 a.m.: As of early Saturday morning, no outages were shown in our area, either on the Evergy map or the DS&O map. UPDATE 8:30 p.m. Friday: The Evergy outage map is no longer showing outages within the Salina city limits. . . . By LESLIE EIKLEBERRY. Salina Post.
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, Eric Paul; 42; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Basgall, Tina...
KAKE TV
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at a Tyson's food plant is now under control as firefighters continue to investigate. South Hutchinson Fire Department Fire chief Shae Barajas-Brooks says they were called to the scene of a roof fire at a Tyson's plan in Hutchinson Friday night. When crews arrived they found a 10 foot by 30 foot patch of roofing that was on fire as well as another smaller area of the roof.
A grass fire burned 300 acres east of Salina Thursday night.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Windy conditions and potential crew fatigue caused multiple departments to come to assist South Hutchinson firefighters on a fire in the roof of Tyson Foods Friday night. Chief Shae Barajas-Brooks said they got the initial call a little before 7 p.m. "The fire was actually...
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BARNES, CORRY ANTHONY; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: BARTLEY,...
Kansan Justin Aaron successfully moved into the semi-finals of "The Voice" on Tuesday night.
The former Halstead Hospital and other attached parcels of land and property are on the auction block.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
