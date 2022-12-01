Read full article on original website
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
SEC Charges Two More Salesmen in Connection to Bar Works FraudElijah Rose
The Plot To Assassinate George Washington In Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Gayle King Has a Colorful $7 Million New York City Penthouse Thanks to Oprah Winfrey
Here are the details on Gayle King's Manhattan penthouse and why she says the reason it's so colorful is all because of her BFF Oprah Winfrey.
EW.com
The Real Housewives of New York City loses new cast member due to alleged 'anti-Semitic attacks'
Bravo has already lost one of its new cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City. Lizzy Savetsky, a digital influencer who hosts an Instagram show that helps Jewish singles find love, announced that she will not be continuing on the show with Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.
wmagazine.com
Card Games and Gift Swaps: How the Coperni Crew Spends Christmas
Arnaud Vaillant (top left) and Sébastien Meyer (top, second from right), with Charles Levai (top right) and Kevin Tekinel (bottom, holding camera), all wearing their own clothing and accessories. Bottom, from left: Helena Tejedor and Mika Schneider wear Coperni clothing and accessories. A few years ago, Coperni cofounder Sébastien...
‘The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Signs With CGEM Talent
Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has signed with CGEM Talent in all areas. The Bravo star is an original cast member of the franchise since its inception in 2020 with three seasons under her belt. News of Shah’s signing with CGEM comes as her sentencing was recently pushed back until January 6. Shah pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and could face up to 14 years in prison. RHOSLC is currently on the air with Season 3 with Shah at the center of the drama. The reality series was filmed before Shah’s...
Jenna Lyons Says Her Real Housewives of New York City Casting "Happened By Accident"
Everything happens for a reason, including Jenna Lyons' Real Housewives of New York City casting. The fashion designer is among the reality series' new season 14 cast, along with Bravo newbies Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. But according to the star, she never planned on becoming a Housewife until she was asked about the RHONY reboot in an interview.
realitytitbit.com
Yara's before and after pics show how 90 Day Fiance star's look has evolved over the years
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s Yara Zaya is a star in her own right today but her before and after pictures show how much her looks have evolved over the years. She has also spoken up about getting plastic surgery procedures,. Yara and Jovi are one of Happily...
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Chantel Everett Amid Divorce: See Viral Clip!
A dig? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno appeared to shade his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, in a viral video clip on Tuesday, November 8, amid their heated divorce. “My love, you could be the last Coca-Cola in the desert,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum, 31, lip-synched in Spanish alongside a popular Instagram Reel voiceover, which was translated to English. “But I drink juice.”
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
You’ll Never Guess How Many Nannies Beyoncé Hired For Blue, Rumi and Sir
She’s rich, famous and one-half of one of the most powerful couples on the planet. So it’s only obvious that Beyoncé would need a hand (or two) when it comes to raising her children. The mother of three (Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5)...
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Christmas Tree with 33-Year-Old Ornaments: 'Isn't She Lovely'
On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa showed off her sparkly Christmas tree, which includes photos of the three children she shares with husband Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa is ready for the holidays! On social media Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, showed off her showstopper of a Christmas tree, which boasts a "33 year ornament collection" among its branches. As part of her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a video of the tree, which featured an up-close look at the family heirlooms, while "Carol of the Bells" played in...
‘I’m Sick of Kanye’: ‘Black Mother of Hollywood’ Jenifer Lewis Urges Rapper To Get Help
Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis is known for her audaciously honest voice as the self-proclaimed “Mother of Black Hollywood.”. She continued to keep it real when she addressed disgraced rapper Kanye West’s anti-Semitic commentary in interviews and in the workplace. In an interview on The Pascal Show, Lewis sat...
Kim Kardashian had to buy one of Kanye West's old jackets online to give it to their daughter North West
North West wore one of her father Kanye West's jackets in Paris, and her mother Kim Kardashian revealed she had to purchase it.
‘Winter House’: Carl Planned to Breakup With Lindsay if She Kept Drinking, Kyle Cooke Reveals
Kyle Cooke reveals in a 'Winter House' confessional that Carl Radke planned to end his relationship with Linsday Hubbard if she planned to keep drinking.
The Best Looks From Porsha And Simon’s Star-Studded Wedding
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia tied the knot in style over the weekend.
Kim Kardashian's Christmas decor is so over the top that she hired a piano player to wake her kids up every day
Kardashian revealed her over-the-top holiday decor, which includes multiple Christmas trees, in an elaborate Instagram post.
'Green Book' actor and former Bergen County restaurateur found dead on NYC street
Frank Vallelonga Jr., an actor who appeared in the Oscar-winning 2018 film "Green Book," has been found dead, the New York Police Department confirmed. He was 60. Vallelonga was the former owner on Tony Lip's Italian Restaurant and Pizza in Franklin Lakes. "This is a sad and completely shocking tragedy,"...
ETOnline.com
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy Hilton Claims She's 'Trying and Trying'
Paris Hilton is updating fans on her pregnancy plans following her mom Kathy Hilton's comments about her fertility journey. In an Instagram Stories post, the 41-year-old DJ and heiress opened up about her plans for expanding her family with husband Carter Reum. "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking...
Ivana Trump’s Town House Lists for $26.5 Million, the Goonies and Christmas Story Houses Are for Sale, and More Real Estate News
From the listing of an ornate town house previously owned by Ivana Trump to beloved movie residences hitting the market, there’s always plenty happening in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the Market. A Christmas Story house for...
