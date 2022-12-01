Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has signed with CGEM Talent in all areas. The Bravo star is an original cast member of the franchise since its inception in 2020 with three seasons under her belt. News of Shah’s signing with CGEM comes as her sentencing was recently pushed back until January 6. Shah pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and could face up to 14 years in prison. RHOSLC is currently on the air with Season 3 with Shah at the center of the drama. The reality series was filmed before Shah’s...

