New York City, NY

wmagazine.com

Card Games and Gift Swaps: How the Coperni Crew Spends Christmas

Arnaud Vaillant (top left) and Sébastien Meyer (top, second from right), with Charles Levai (top right) and Kevin Tekinel (bottom, holding camera), all wearing their own clothing and accessories. Bottom, from left: Helena Tejedor and Mika Schneider wear Coperni clothing and accessories. A few years ago, Coperni cofounder Sébastien...
Deadline

‘The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Signs With CGEM Talent

Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has signed with CGEM Talent in all areas. The Bravo star is an original cast member of the franchise since its inception in 2020 with three seasons under her belt. News of Shah’s signing with CGEM comes as her sentencing was recently pushed back until January 6. Shah pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and could face up to 14 years in prison. RHOSLC is currently on the air with Season 3 with Shah at the center of the drama. The reality series was filmed before Shah’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
E! News

Jenna Lyons Says Her Real Housewives of New York City Casting "Happened By Accident"

Everything happens for a reason, including Jenna Lyons' Real Housewives of New York City casting. The fashion designer is among the reality series' new season 14 cast, along with Bravo newbies Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. But according to the star, she never planned on becoming a Housewife until she was asked about the RHONY reboot in an interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Touch Weekly

The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Chantel Everett Amid Divorce: See Viral Clip!

A dig? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno appeared to shade his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, in a viral video clip on Tuesday, November 8, amid their heated divorce. “My love, you could be the last Coca-Cola in the desert,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum, 31, lip-synched in Spanish alongside a popular Instagram Reel voiceover, which was translated to English. “But I drink juice.”
GEORGIA STATE
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter

Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
People

Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Christmas Tree with 33-Year-Old Ornaments: 'Isn't She Lovely'

On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa showed off her sparkly Christmas tree, which includes photos of the three children she shares with husband Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa is ready for the holidays! On social media Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, showed off her showstopper of a Christmas tree, which boasts a "33 year ornament collection" among its branches. As part of her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a video of the tree, which featured an up-close look at the family heirlooms, while "Carol of the Bells" played in...

