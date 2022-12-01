Read full article on original website
Most highway bridges on inland I-5 corridor predicted to withstand a Cascadia megaquake
Previous earthquake preparedness exercises have assumed that Interstate 5 and the highways to the Pacific Northwest coast would be largely impassible after a magnitude 9 offshore Cascadia megaquake. The new analysis produced by researchers in the UW Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering for the Washington State Department of Transportation reconfirmed the predicted damage along the outer coast and its post-quake isolation. But it concluded the great majority of bridges in the inland I-5 corridor should remain standing.
Oregon State Police say they won’t get through background check backlog before gun measure takes effect
In the weeks before a new, voter-approved gun law is set to go into effect, the firearms instant background check unit of the Oregon State Police is dealing with “unprecedented volumes of firearms transactions never seen before in the program’s 26-year history,” according to a statement released Friday.
Oregon’s hospitals are struggling, with weeks to go in the respiratory illness season
Emergency rooms across the state are overflowing and in some cases worried parents are seeking hospital-level care when it’s not needed. But there may be relief on the horizon. Across the state, a health care system that has largely risen to the challenge of managing more than 100 young...
Dozens of Oregon school districts likely undercounting homeless students
Madysun Wilson had already given up on graduating when the dean at her high school showed up during her shift at Papa Murphy’s in Coos Bay, Oregon. She was technically homeless, crashing at a friend’s house after leaving her family home at 15. Casey McCord, the dean, had been calling her relatives for weeks letting them know Wilson was on the verge of dropping out of Marshfield High School.
5 takeaways from discussion with California, federal health officials on pandemic response
Becerra and Ghaly also reflected on what the past few years have taught them about equity and talked about planting the seeds for a more robust health care system. Here are five main takeaways from the event. 1. Vaccine rates are picking up, but they’re still low. Although Becerra...
