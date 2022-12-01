ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Gilmer martial arts students win national championships

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Students from Gilmer’s ProComp Sport Martial Arts competed in the PROMAC National Championships. The students took home 18 national titles and earned around 17 runner-up placements in the competition, which took place Nov. 18-19 in Destin, Florida. Prior to winning nationals, the martial arts students...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

East Texas school districts to wear pink in memory of Athena Strand

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas school districts are encouraging their community to wear pink, Athena’s favorite color, in honor of her loss. Lindale, Grand Saline, Frankston ISDs posted on social media Sunday asking their staff and students to wear pink. Frankston ISD states the event is “to...
GRAND SALINE, TX
KLTV

Lufkin Defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Hoopfest Tournament Championship between the Lufkin Panthers and the Longview Lobos would have Lufkin coming out strong from the three point range. Austin Brown who would be good multiple times from behind the three point line throughout the game put up double digits. Longview would...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler’s Ricklan Holmes resigns

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A longtime head coach for Tyler has resigned. Ricklan Holmes confirmed on Friday that he has resigned. The resignation follows a 2-8 2022 season. “Tyler ISD Athletics would like to thank Coach Holmes for his hard work and dedication to Tyler High and the student-athletes for the last 11 years,” Athletic Director Greg Priest said in a press release. “He has played an important role in building the Tyler High Football program, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler Rice Road reopening delayed until Tuesday for sinkhole repairs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rice Road between South Broadway Ave. and Old Bullard Rd. will remain closed until Tuesday or when all repairs can be made and the safety of the asphalt can be determined. Telecommunication infrastructure was relocated by AT&T and Conterra this weekend and a gas line still...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview Lobos face Mansfield Timberview in high-octane matchup

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos are 13-0 and so is their next opponent, Mansfield Timberview. Lobos Head Coach John King says the stakes are much higher and explains why. When you’re talking about high-octane offenses, you have to put the opponents in Friday’s 5A D-II Regional championship in...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Grass House to be completed at Caddo Mounds Historic Site

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - After a tornado destroyed the grass house three years ago in Alto, it’s standing tall again and should see many of its finishing touches this weekend. Three generations of the Caddo Tribe watched Friday along with Tribal Council Representative Kay O’Neal to see the project though to its end.
ALTO, TX
KLTV

Gun Barrel City Fire Department recognizes death of firefighter

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A firefighter passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday. “Gun Barrel City Firefighter Micah Swanson, ID 4111, passed away at his residence in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on Saturday, December 3,” said Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman in a social media post. “Micah joined the Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. He was a valued member of the department and had a passion for serving the citizens of Gun Barrel City. Micah leaves behind his wife and three children. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. We will provide an update once funeral arrangements have been made.”
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KLTV

Grass House Update

Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’. The family of a murdered East Texas teenager is struggling to understand how a suspect arrested in the case is now a free man. Gregg County Historical Museum holds Living History Christmas event. Updated: 5 hours...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Quitman doctor retires after 40 years of service

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Beverly Waddleton has served the Quitman community for 40 years as a family practice physician. Today the Wood County community, her family and friends gathered in the atrium of the UT Health Quitman Hospital to celebrate the legacy that Dr. Waddleton leaves behind. “I was...
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

Sinkhole on Rice Rd near Old Bullard causing traffic delays

‘All is Calm’ at Pollard UMC Theatre retells story of 1914 Christmas Truce. Co-director Arnold Sherman joined us on East Texas Now to talk about the background of the play and how they brought the story of the Christmas Truce to life. Updated: moments ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

City of Longview asks residents to be mindful of water usage

‘All is Calm’ at Pollard UMC Theatre retells story of 1914 Christmas Truce. Co-director Arnold Sherman joined us on East Texas Now to talk about the background of the play and how they brought the story of the Christmas Truce to life. Updated: 2 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy