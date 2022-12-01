GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A firefighter passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday. “Gun Barrel City Firefighter Micah Swanson, ID 4111, passed away at his residence in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on Saturday, December 3,” said Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman in a social media post. “Micah joined the Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. He was a valued member of the department and had a passion for serving the citizens of Gun Barrel City. Micah leaves behind his wife and three children. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. We will provide an update once funeral arrangements have been made.”

GUN BARREL CITY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO