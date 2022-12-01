ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 18

Rebecca Aalgaard
2d ago

Makes me laugh homeless and they still have a cell phone. As to being treated like garbage I think that's what they think they are. Just get it together this is NOT long term! You must move forward and move on!

Reply(4)
8
Antonez Atchley
2d ago

these people arent homeless they are hopeless...plenty of programs. they want to be homeless and addicted

Reply
11
Pam Brown
2d ago

OMG 👿I was homeless at a couple times in life ..never had the help they give them now!! UNGRATEFUL!!!

Reply
13
Related
kqennewsradio.com

THREE RIVERS FOUNDATION TO AWARD OVER $1 MILLION TO ORGANIZATIONS

The Three Rivers Foundation, established by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians is set to award more than one million dollars to non-profit organizations. The foundation is the charitable arm of its Three Rivers Casino Resort. Tribal Council Member and Three Rivers Foundation Board of Trustees...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Dutch Bros helps clean up the Grants Pass community

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Dutch Bros company partnered with the Rogue Valley council on December 2 to clean up Downtown Grants Pass. The clean-up focused on 3rd through 7th Street and A through M Street. Natural Resource Coordinator for Rogue Valley Council Amie Siedlecki, said this is also a way to stop debris from entering the Rogue River.
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

California Drug Trafficker Arrested in Southern Oregon, Dec. 2

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – EUGENE, Ore.—A California man with multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to federal prison after he was arrested transporting nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from California to Oregon. Jose Baldemar Izar, 42, of Lancaster, California, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison. According to court documents, in October 2020, investigators from the Douglas Area Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) received a tip that Izar was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg, Oregon area. Further investigation revealed that Izar was in frequent contact with several suspected methamphetamine dealers in the Roseburg area and that he was known to drive vehicles rented under another name. On March 17, 2021, DINT officers learned Izar would be traveling from California to Douglas County. The same day, they stopped a rented vehicle in which Izar was a passenger. Investigators searched the vehicle and located more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, and drug packaging materials. On March 18, 2021, Izar and a co-conspirator were charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on August 19, 2021, Izar and his co-conspirator were charged by criminal information with conspiring with one another to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine. On November 3, 2022, Izar waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge. This case was prosecuted by DINT and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Jeffrey S. Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. Formed in October 1989, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team is a special investigative unit formed to combat illegal narcotics activity in Douglas County. DINT member agencies include Douglas County, including the Douglas County Sheriff and District Attorney’s Offices, the Oregon National Guard, Oregon State Police, and Roseburg Police Department.
LANCASTER, CA
KTVL

Experts encourage vaccines as flu cases rise

SOUTHERN OREGON — Medical providers are encouraging everyone to get their flu and Covid vaccinations as this winter season continues. “Our healthcare system is still recovering from the impacts of the Covid-19 Pandemic, so any increase in hospitalization from any disease is really felt quite intensely,” said Leona O’Keefe, Jackson County Medical Director.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford extends its Severe Weather Event and shelter to Sunday

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The City of Medford says today a cold weather shelter will stay operational to Sunday, December 4. It says City Manager Brian Sjothun has extended the City's severe weather event declaration from Wednesday, November 30 through Sunday, December 4, which allows usage of approved severe event shelter facilities for overnight lodging when the temperature is expected to be below 25 degrees Fahrenheit or 32 degrees Fahrenheit with additional factors such as precipitation or wind.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR HAPPENING THROUGH SUNDAY

The Douglas County Christmas Craft Fair is happening through Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Organizers say it is the most popular Christmas Fair in southern Oregon. Over 300 booths feature a wide variety of hand-crafted items including clothing, home décor, baked goods, spices, lotions, wood crafts, metal sculpture, art décor and many other unique items.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Over 500 without power due to downed powerline

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) is at the scene of downed powerlines on New Hope Road at E and W Intervale Road. Pacific Power reports over 500 customers are currently without power in the Grants Pass area near the downed powerline. RMF says Pacific Power crew members are en route to the downed line.
GRANTS PASS, OR
ijpr.org

Mon 8:30 | The Squeaky Wheel presents winter car care stories

This is not the time of year you want something to go wrong with your ride. A car or truck failing to move in winter weather can be hazardous to your health. We reach out once a month and share stories and questions about things that go wrong with our favorite cars and trucks. Talk about what ails your ride, in our regular monthly visit with Zach Edwards, the owner of Ashland Automotive.
kqennewsradio.com

CALIFORNIA DRUG DEALER SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A California man with multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday, after he was arrested for transporting nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from California to Oregon. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s office – District of Oregon, said that 42-year...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KDRV

UPDATE: Josephine County Sheriff found missing man

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- From the Josephine County Sheriff's Office Friday morning: "12/02/22 UPDATE: Travis Damon has been located." The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man, and it's looking for public help finding him. It says today Travis James Damon is a six-feet-tall caucasian weighing 210...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Police ask for help locating man connected to fairgrounds shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says it is looking for a man who may be involved in the shooting at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Saturday. According to officials, the man's connection to the shooting is still being determined. Detectives say they believe Jesus "Chuy" Morales-Martinez, 42,...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Alerts

KCC nursing bridge program approved by state board

KLAMATH FALLS — Oregon State Board of Nursing (OSBN) has approved a proposed bridge program at Klamath Community College to allow active Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) to now pursue Registered Nursing (RN) certification. As staffing permits, KCC intends to recruit up to four practicing Licensed Practical Nurses as well...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
itinyhouses.com

26′ Arctic Fox is a Fine Tiny Home That’s Designed to Last

There are many factors that make a tiny house worth the buy- the design, the price tag, the space and the overall layout. But most importantly, it is about choosing a fine tiny home that will last you years, and can function to its best in almost any environment or situation. And if that’s what you were looking for, you might want to take a look at this 26’ Arctic Fox.
ASHLAND, OR
mybasin.com

Missing Oregon Woman

On November 29th, 2022, Josephine Golden (72), a resident of Grants Pass, was located by Curry County Search and Rescue in the early evening hours on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue personnel provided Golden with fuel for her vehicle and escorted her back to the Gold Beach area.
GRANTS PASS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy