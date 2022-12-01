Read full article on original website
Rebecca Aalgaard
2d ago
Makes me laugh homeless and they still have a cell phone. As to being treated like garbage I think that's what they think they are. Just get it together this is NOT long term! You must move forward and move on!
Reply(4)
8
Antonez Atchley
2d ago
these people arent homeless they are hopeless...plenty of programs. they want to be homeless and addicted
Reply
11
Pam Brown
2d ago
OMG 👿I was homeless at a couple times in life ..never had the help they give them now!! UNGRATEFUL!!!
Reply
13
kqennewsradio.com
THREE RIVERS FOUNDATION TO AWARD OVER $1 MILLION TO ORGANIZATIONS
The Three Rivers Foundation, established by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians is set to award more than one million dollars to non-profit organizations. The foundation is the charitable arm of its Three Rivers Casino Resort. Tribal Council Member and Three Rivers Foundation Board of Trustees...
KDRV
Organization provides a weekly free farmers market for the community
PHOENIX, TALENT & MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue Foods Unites is providing a weekly no cost farmers market to help families in need and those affected by the Almeda fire. Jesus Rios, Client Resource Coordinator with Rogue Foods Unites said this is one way to give back to the community.
KDRV
Dutch Bros helps clean up the Grants Pass community
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Dutch Bros company partnered with the Rogue Valley council on December 2 to clean up Downtown Grants Pass. The clean-up focused on 3rd through 7th Street and A through M Street. Natural Resource Coordinator for Rogue Valley Council Amie Siedlecki, said this is also a way to stop debris from entering the Rogue River.
KDRV
More than 400 motorcyclists drive down Table Rock Road for Toys for Tots donation drive
MEDFORD, Ore. -- More than 400 motorcycles traveled from Touvelle Lodge to the Eagles Lodge Saturday afternoon for the 42nd Annual Toys for Tots donation drive. Motorcyclists drove from Table Rock Road to the Eagles Lodge drop off toys for children in need. Motorcyclist, Craig Chaqucio said this was his...
oregontoday.net
California Drug Trafficker Arrested in Southern Oregon, Dec. 2
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – EUGENE, Ore.—A California man with multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to federal prison after he was arrested transporting nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from California to Oregon. Jose Baldemar Izar, 42, of Lancaster, California, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison. According to court documents, in October 2020, investigators from the Douglas Area Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) received a tip that Izar was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg, Oregon area. Further investigation revealed that Izar was in frequent contact with several suspected methamphetamine dealers in the Roseburg area and that he was known to drive vehicles rented under another name. On March 17, 2021, DINT officers learned Izar would be traveling from California to Douglas County. The same day, they stopped a rented vehicle in which Izar was a passenger. Investigators searched the vehicle and located more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, and drug packaging materials. On March 18, 2021, Izar and a co-conspirator were charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on August 19, 2021, Izar and his co-conspirator were charged by criminal information with conspiring with one another to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine. On November 3, 2022, Izar waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge. This case was prosecuted by DINT and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Jeffrey S. Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. Formed in October 1989, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team is a special investigative unit formed to combat illegal narcotics activity in Douglas County. DINT member agencies include Douglas County, including the Douglas County Sheriff and District Attorney’s Offices, the Oregon National Guard, Oregon State Police, and Roseburg Police Department.
KTVL
Experts encourage vaccines as flu cases rise
SOUTHERN OREGON — Medical providers are encouraging everyone to get their flu and Covid vaccinations as this winter season continues. “Our healthcare system is still recovering from the impacts of the Covid-19 Pandemic, so any increase in hospitalization from any disease is really felt quite intensely,” said Leona O’Keefe, Jackson County Medical Director.
KTVL
Ask10: What's being built on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — News10 viewer Catherine asked:. "Can you please tell us what's being built near the Les Schwab on Union Avenue and what's being built across the street from Burger King on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?" News10 reached out to the City of Grants Pass...
SFist
Endangered Gray Wolves Give Birth to Largest Pack Of Pups California Has Seen in A Century
Congratulations are in order for the two endangered gray wolves OR-85 and his female mate WHA01F, who just welcomed eight new pups, the largest litter of gray wolf pups California has seen in more than 100 years. In very encouraging wildlife news, the Chronicle ran a Tuesday story declaring “California...
KDRV
Medford extends its Severe Weather Event and shelter to Sunday
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The City of Medford says today a cold weather shelter will stay operational to Sunday, December 4. It says City Manager Brian Sjothun has extended the City's severe weather event declaration from Wednesday, November 30 through Sunday, December 4, which allows usage of approved severe event shelter facilities for overnight lodging when the temperature is expected to be below 25 degrees Fahrenheit or 32 degrees Fahrenheit with additional factors such as precipitation or wind.
basinlife.com
Wonderful Home For Sale at 4350 Calimesa Way, Klamath Falls… Shown by Rick Batsell of Keller Williams Realty. Come See This Beauty!
Welcome to this beautiful Keller built home for sale at 4350 Calimesa Way. This beautiful home has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and a large 3-car garage, located in the nice neighborhood of Sunset East in Klamath Falls. Shown by top real estate agent Rick Batsell, of Keller Williams Realty.
kqennewsradio.com
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR HAPPENING THROUGH SUNDAY
The Douglas County Christmas Craft Fair is happening through Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Organizers say it is the most popular Christmas Fair in southern Oregon. Over 300 booths feature a wide variety of hand-crafted items including clothing, home décor, baked goods, spices, lotions, wood crafts, metal sculpture, art décor and many other unique items.
KTVL
Over 500 without power due to downed powerline
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) is at the scene of downed powerlines on New Hope Road at E and W Intervale Road. Pacific Power reports over 500 customers are currently without power in the Grants Pass area near the downed powerline. RMF says Pacific Power crew members are en route to the downed line.
ijpr.org
Mon 8:30 | The Squeaky Wheel presents winter car care stories
This is not the time of year you want something to go wrong with your ride. A car or truck failing to move in winter weather can be hazardous to your health. We reach out once a month and share stories and questions about things that go wrong with our favorite cars and trucks. Talk about what ails your ride, in our regular monthly visit with Zach Edwards, the owner of Ashland Automotive.
kqennewsradio.com
CALIFORNIA DRUG DEALER SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
A California man with multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday, after he was arrested for transporting nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from California to Oregon. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s office – District of Oregon, said that 42-year...
KDRV
UPDATE: Josephine County Sheriff found missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- From the Josephine County Sheriff's Office Friday morning: "12/02/22 UPDATE: Travis Damon has been located." The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man, and it's looking for public help finding him. It says today Travis James Damon is a six-feet-tall caucasian weighing 210...
KTVL
Police ask for help locating man connected to fairgrounds shooting
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says it is looking for a man who may be involved in the shooting at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Saturday. According to officials, the man's connection to the shooting is still being determined. Detectives say they believe Jesus "Chuy" Morales-Martinez, 42,...
KCC nursing bridge program approved by state board
KLAMATH FALLS — Oregon State Board of Nursing (OSBN) has approved a proposed bridge program at Klamath Community College to allow active Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) to now pursue Registered Nursing (RN) certification. As staffing permits, KCC intends to recruit up to four practicing Licensed Practical Nurses as well...
itinyhouses.com
26′ Arctic Fox is a Fine Tiny Home That’s Designed to Last
There are many factors that make a tiny house worth the buy- the design, the price tag, the space and the overall layout. But most importantly, it is about choosing a fine tiny home that will last you years, and can function to its best in almost any environment or situation. And if that’s what you were looking for, you might want to take a look at this 26’ Arctic Fox.
mybasin.com
Missing Oregon Woman
On November 29th, 2022, Josephine Golden (72), a resident of Grants Pass, was located by Curry County Search and Rescue in the early evening hours on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue personnel provided Golden with fuel for her vehicle and escorted her back to the Gold Beach area.
KATU.com
Deputies search for wanted murder suspect linked to shooting at S. Oregon marijuana grow
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Deputies are searching for murder suspect accused of shooting someone at a marijuana growing and processing facility outside Jacksonville, Oregon in late November. Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, of Sinaloa, Mexico, is wanted on second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts...
