Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
A Surprising Amount of Magma Is Under Yellowstone’s Supervolcano
One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published Thursday in the journal Science. The amount of melted rock beneath a volcano helps researchers determine how close it might be to erupting....
Decimated by Fungus, the Northern Long-Eared Bat Is Now Endangered
A deadly fungal disease that infects northern long-eared bats has caused such a sharp decline in their numbers that the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) declared the species endangered this week. The disease, called white-nose syndrome, is caused by the fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans, also called Pd. Pd attacks...
Viking Women and Black Footed-Ferrets are Coming to the Museum This Holiday Season
The holiday season is in full swing as are events and programming at the National Museum of Natural History. This month, visitors can find out how black-footed ferrets are coming back from the brink of extinction, why ancient Viking women used textile production as a means of expression and exciting new details about how and when people first came to the Americas.
